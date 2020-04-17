Python Programming A Hundred Days of Code, Day 006

Letter boxed The goal is to use all the letters in a certain number of words. For this puzzle, the challenge is five words. But if you look at the answers they provide for yesterday’s puzzle, it’s always just two words. So now I’m tormenting myself trying to find two-word solutions. And of course I started thinking about writing a program to find them. I found a giant list of words and started hacking on some code. I wasn’t sure if I’d need some fancy tree structure for searching the solution space. I figured I would start simpler than that, and maybe it would work.

Building Finite State Machines with Python Coroutines Finite State Machine is a mathematical model of computation that models a sequential logic. FSM consists of a finite number of states, transition functions, input alphabets, a start state and end state(s). In the field of computer science, the FSMs are used in designing Compilers, Linguistics Processing, Step workflows, Game Design, Protocols Procedures (like TCP/IP), Event-driven programming, Conversational AI and many more.

Terminator 1.92 released Do you still remember the project Terminator? People around the world are still using this tool as their terminal emulator of choice for Linux- and Unix-based systems (including Mac OS). Unfortunately the development stagnated a bit since 2017 and within the last three years there had to be a lot of things to do. Terminator is written in Python, it had to be migrated to Python 3 for example, as distributions started to think about dropping support for Python 2. Packagers of several distributions started maintaining their own patches to support Terminator with Python 3, until today. Two weeks ago, things have changed. A project at GitHub as been created, the source code has been migrated from Bazaar to Git and even some package maintainers from Arch Linux and Fedora contributed and were working hard towards whats happened this weekend. There is a Terminator 1.92 release available and you can find Terminator at it's new home here: https://github.com/gnome-terminator/terminator.

Talk Python to Me: #260 From basic script to interactive data sci app with Streamlit If you work on the data science or data visualization side of Python, you may have come to it from a scripting side of things. Writing just a little Python, using its magical libraries, with little structure or formalism to build a powerful analysis tool that runs in the terminal or maybe a jupyter notebook. What if you could take that same code, sprinkle in just a bit of a simple API, and turn it into a fast and dynamic single page application allowing your users to dive into the visualizations on the web? Well, that's basically what the folks over at Streamlit created! We'll dive into it with one of the creators, Adrien Treuille.

