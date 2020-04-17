Latest of Perl Weekly Challenge (PWC)
Perl Weekly Challenge # 56: Diff-k and Path Sum
Spoiler Alert: This weekly challenge deadline is due in a couple of days (April 19, 2020). This blog post offers some solutions to this challenge, please don’t read on if you intend to complete the challenge on your own.
PWC 056: Task #1, Diff-K & Task #2, Path Sum
After posting two separate blogs for PWC 055 and seeing how awkward the explanations were, I'll try a new tack: Both submissions will be elaborated in one blog post. The elaborations will not be explanations. I'll focus more on the "idea" part and let any programming details come out in the comments, if at all.
PWC 055, Task #2: Wave Array
This blog post contains the "missing comments" from my contribution to the Perl Weekly Challenge 055. If you haven't read the Task #2 Problem Description: Wave Array you might want to do that first.
PWC 055, Task #1: Flip Binary
This blog post contains the "missing comments" from my contribution to the Perl Weekly Challenge 055. If you haven't read the Task #1 Problem Description: Flip Binary you might want to do that first.
the Giant Planet of Perl
Finally I saw posts of PWC#056 on blogs.perl.org .
I haven't found what to discuss about #056 Task #1. Just to keep people know this code producer is alive and healthy, I share my recent life:
