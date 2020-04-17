NVIDIA 440.66.09 Vulkan Driver Beta For Linux
-
NVIDIA 440.66.09 Vulkan Driver Beta For Linux Brings More Fixes
With the NVIDIA 440.66.09 driver (and 442.98 on the Windows side) there is now support for more acceleration structure vertex formats as part of their ray-tracing support. The rest of the changes in this weekend update are different fixes, including a number of fixes related to the new Vulkan ray-tracing support. These include fixes for multi-GPU setups, potential memory issues, ray-tracing query problems, and other items. As such, this NVIDIA 440.66.09 beta driver is primarily geared for those with newer GeForce RTX GPUs having the ray-tracing capabilities.
-
NVIDIA have a new Vulkan Beta driver out - further polishing Ray Tracing support
Today NVIDIA put out a brand new Vulkan Beta driver, as they continue to expand the capabilities of Vulkan Ray Tracing with a bunch of fixes.
If you missed the big announcement last month, The Khronos Group released the provisional cross-vendor Ray Tracing extensions for Vulkan. NVIDIA were quickly out of the gate with a driver to support it and they continue to fix it up. There's going to likely be a lot of issues and changes, as the Ray Tracing extensions go through more testing and discussions towards being finalised. With that in mind driver version 440.66.09 is not a big release comprising of mostly bug fixes.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 909 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Python Programming
today's howtos
Latest of Perl Weekly Challenge (PWC)
Today in Techrights
Recent comments
1 hour 9 min ago
1 hour 10 min ago
1 hour 43 min ago
2 hours 56 min ago
8 hours 21 min ago
8 hours 24 min ago
1 day 8 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago