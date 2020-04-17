Language Selection

Intel: P-State and Possible Performance Degradation On Linux

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 19th of April 2020 02:58:22 PM Filed under
Linux
Hardware
  • Intel P-State Driver Preparing To Default To Passive Mode For More Systems

    Currently being tested ahead of the Linux 5.8 kernel cycle is a change so the Intel P-State CPU frequency scaling driver will begin defaulting to its passive mode for systems without hardware-managed P-States.

    P-State's passive mode will become the default for more systems on Linux 5.8 if this change is not reverted. The passive mode causes P-State to behave like a conventional CPUFreq scaling driver and feeds all of the optimized configuration bits into CPUFreq, such as all of the available P-States. More details on the active vs. passive mode difference for P-State via this updated documentation.

  • An Intel Engineer Has Another Optimization For Possible Performance Degradation On Linux

    Besides the long-running FSGSBASE patch series that has the ability to help the performance for CPUs going back years, another engineer on Intel's open-source team has been working on a separate but enticing patch in the name of performance.

    The latest Linux performance work to talk about is Kirill Shutemov having posted a patch on Thursday to allow restoring large pages after fragmentation. This direct mapping fragmentation can degrade performance over time.

Python Programming

  • A Hundred Days of Code, Day 006
  • Letter boxed

    The goal is to use all the letters in a certain number of words. For this puzzle, the challenge is five words. But if you look at the answers they provide for yesterday’s puzzle, it’s always just two words. So now I’m tormenting myself trying to find two-word solutions. And of course I started thinking about writing a program to find them. I found a giant list of words and started hacking on some code. I wasn’t sure if I’d need some fancy tree structure for searching the solution space. I figured I would start simpler than that, and maybe it would work.

  • Building Finite State Machines with Python Coroutines

    Finite State Machine is a mathematical model of computation that models a sequential logic. FSM consists of a finite number of states, transition functions, input alphabets, a start state and end state(s). In the field of computer science, the FSMs are used in designing Compilers, Linguistics Processing, Step workflows, Game Design, Protocols Procedures (like TCP/IP), Event-driven programming, Conversational AI and many more.

  • Terminator 1.92 released

    Do you still remember the project Terminator? People around the world are still using this tool as their terminal emulator of choice for Linux- and Unix-based systems (including Mac OS). Unfortunately the development stagnated a bit since 2017 and within the last three years there had to be a lot of things to do. Terminator is written in Python, it had to be migrated to Python 3 for example, as distributions started to think about dropping support for Python 2. Packagers of several distributions started maintaining their own patches to support Terminator with Python 3, until today. Two weeks ago, things have changed. A project at GitHub as been created, the source code has been migrated from Bazaar to Git and even some package maintainers from Arch Linux and Fedora contributed and were working hard towards whats happened this weekend. There is a Terminator 1.92 release available and you can find Terminator at it's new home here: https://github.com/gnome-terminator/terminator.

  • Talk Python to Me: #260 From basic script to interactive data sci app with Streamlit

    If you work on the data science or data visualization side of Python, you may have come to it from a scripting side of things. Writing just a little Python, using its magical libraries, with little structure or formalism to build a powerful analysis tool that runs in the terminal or maybe a jupyter notebook. What if you could take that same code, sprinkle in just a bit of a simple API, and turn it into a fast and dynamic single page application allowing your users to dive into the visualizations on the web? Well, that's basically what the folks over at Streamlit created! We'll dive into it with one of the creators, Adrien Treuille.

  • Weekly Python StackOverflow Report: (ccxxiv) stackoverflow python report

Latest of Perl Weekly Challenge (PWC)

  • Perl Weekly Challenge # 56: Diff-k and Path Sum

    Spoiler Alert: This weekly challenge deadline is due in a couple of days (April 19, 2020). This blog post offers some solutions to this challenge, please don’t read on if you intend to complete the challenge on your own.

  • PWC 056: Task #1, Diff-K & Task #2, Path Sum

    After posting two separate blogs for PWC 055 and seeing how awkward the explanations were, I'll try a new tack: Both submissions will be elaborated in one blog post. The elaborations will not be explanations. I'll focus more on the "idea" part and let any programming details come out in the comments, if at all.

  • PWC 055, Task #2: Wave Array

    This blog post contains the "missing comments" from my contribution to the Perl Weekly Challenge 055. If you haven't read the Task #2 Problem Description: Wave Array you might want to do that first.

  • PWC 055, Task #1: Flip Binary

    This blog post contains the "missing comments" from my contribution to the Perl Weekly Challenge 055. If you haven't read the Task #1 Problem Description: Flip Binary you might want to do that first.

  • the Giant Planet of Perl

    Finally I saw posts of PWC#056 on blogs.perl.org . I haven't found what to discuss about #056 Task #1. Just to keep people know this code producer is alive and healthy, I share my recent life:

