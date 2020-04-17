Games and Game Development
Dusk | Linux Gaming | Ubuntu 19.10 | Native
Dusk running natively through Linux
Godot Engine powers up GLES2 with batching coming in Godot 3.2.2
With a big release behind them this year with Godot 3.2, and while Vulkan support is being worked on for Godot 4.0, the team is also hard at work to improve the current version further.
Work on Godot 3.2.2 is underway and it's coming with a pretty great sounding performance improvement: batching of drawcalls for the GLES2 renderer. This is actually quite important, since the GLES3 renderer in Godot will be deprecated by Godot 4.0.
DEV SNAPSHOT: GODOT 3.2.2 BETA 1
After refining our Godot 3.2 release with bug fixes in 3.2.1 last month, it's time to integrate some of the new features that didn't make it into the 3.2 merge window but have been further developed and backported since.
11 tools to get you started making video games
Making a video game is much less daunting than it might seem. While you likely aren’t going to go from having no experience to making the next Grand Theft Auto, it has actually never been easier to get started making games. Game development tools and resources have become increasingly accessible to the average person, even if they have no programming experience. Often these tools are also available for free.
To try to make things easier for those looking to get started making games, we’ve put together a list of 11 game engines / editors. Some are designed for a specific genre of game or to be incredibly easy for newcomers. Others are professional development tools for AAA games, but are effectively free to use for hobbyists and still offer a lot of learning tools to help those with limited programming experience get started.
