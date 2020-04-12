COVID and Free/Libre Devices/Designs
Duke Creates Open-Source Protective Respirator
Duke University creates open-source protective respirator
Duke creates open-source protective respirator
A protective respirator created by a Duke University medical and engineering task force is now being used by Duke Health doctors as they treat patients with suspected cases of COVID-19.
How biosurveillance and Open Source technologies are jointly contributing to fight COVID-19
The biosurveillance system, DE4Bios, currently in use in the Veneto region, is based on the Digital Enabler platform and relies on various of its features. The Digital Enabler is a data-driven, native cloud, ecosystem platform designed by Engineering’s R&D Labs. Today, it is one of the few fully functioning, ready-to-use, cloud ecosystem platforms available on the market.
As an “ecosystem” platform, the Digital Enabler empowers new data economy business models to flourish, fostering innovation and enhancing existing capabilities. Thanks to FIWARE Open Source technology, solutions can be built to address emergency situations in a short amount of time. These solutions are easily replicable and can be adopted and used by different regions and nations.
KarmSolar, Karm Construction provide open source design of Covid-19 field hospital
KarmSolar and Karm Constructions have partnered with 25 January Hospital to launch an initiative, entitled “Egypt Care”, to provide open source design of a field intensive care hospital for coronavirus (COVID-19) patients.
Open-source medical supplies battle COVID-19
While health authorities focus on top-down measures to get COVID-19 supplies to hospitals in need, home-grown initiatives are enlisting regular people to create open-source equipment. Rather than wait for the impact of government efforts to persuade manufacturers to move into emergency production of ventilators and protective equipment, the sharing economy is already saving lives with home-made masks and 3D-printed ventilators.
A dearth of adequate medical supplies was implicated in an increase in coronavirus mortality in Italy, compared with Germany and South Korea, where supply was adequate.
Covid-19: Creatives Join Forces to Make Open-source Garments
Creatives in the fields of design, fashion and communication of Antwerp, Belgium have formed a collaboration to fight against the Coronavirus. They’re tackling the urgent demand from healthcare workers for protective isolation gowns and coveralls.
UF Researchers Develop Low-Cost, Open Source Ventilator
Where the Hell Are the Ventilators? Here’s the List of 80 Open Source Projects, Scored and Ranked
“The government agencies right now probably don’t understand our point of view that an open source project is more trustworthy because it can be vetted by an enormous number of people, and it can be done independently.”
“Instead of building ventilators, what people need to do is to modularize the ventilator project itself, so that your typical Make: magazine reader can work on a small part of the ventilator, not be responsible for the whole ventilator themselves.”
“You can’t have these all built in one place and get them to where they’re needed.”
“One thing that is important to understand for the average maker who wants to consider this is many of these designs might not be COVID-19 suitable. Unfortunately, even the doctors are unclear on exactly what is needed and they’re learning things every week.”
“We’ve proposed a process for how we could open source the verification of these ventilators as well. So the idea here is in order to convince, rightfully skeptical, medical administrators or the government that something works, you have a high burden of proof in this case.”
Tracking and ranking open source ventilator projects
Make: founder Dale Dougherty and executive editor Mike Senese talked with a number of people about "the state of open source ventilator options, and propose a modular system to allow for more effective community support in addressing ventilator shortages."
Hack the Crisis: Open-source ventilator to battle COVID-19
How to Make a Ventilator
To combat the coronavirus pandemic, DIY makers and companies are scrambling to create open-source ventilators. Here's what they're up against.
Radio Amateurs Contribute to Development of Open-Source Ventilators
At a time when ventilators critical to treating patients diagnosed with COVID-19 are in short supply, a dedicated group of radio amateurs is making important contributions to an effort to bring a low-cost human ventilator to market as quickly as possible.
-
Renesas creates open-source ventilator system reference design
Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, introduced a new open-source ventilator system reference design that customers can use to swiftly design ready-to-assemble boards for medical ventilators. Many regions are experiencing a critical shortage of ventilators as COVID-19 infections continue to rise and hospital demand exceeds supply.
Renesas Electronics Creates Open-Source Ventilator System Reference Design to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic
Renesas Releases Open-Source Ventilator System Reference Design
In an effort to help combat the COVID-19 virus, Renesas released a new open-source ventilator system reference design. Its purpose is to design ready-to-assemble boards for ventilators.
Standard Issue creates open-source design for CNC-cut face mask
Brooklyn design agency Standard Issue has created an open-source design for a face mask that can be CNC-cut and produced on a large scale.
Standard Issue's product, called One Mask, is designed so it can be produced by companies that have access to automated cutting and seaming technologies, such as manufacturers for furniture, fashion and sportswear brands.
The face mask is not intended to be medical grade but instead aims to help ramp up the production of masks for use by the public. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has urged everyone living in the US to wear a face cover whenever they are outside of their homes to help slow the spread of Covid-19.
-
Tolomatic Inc. develops open-source, low-cost ventilator actuation prototypes for COVID-19 patients
Tolomatic, a global leader in linear motion technologies, has applied its expertise to develop automation solutions for manual resuscitators, which are needed worldwide to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tolomatic’s solution is a new type of ventilator that operates using an electric linear actuator. These prototypes automate a non-invasive, positive-pressure resuscitator (also self-inflating bag, bag valve mask or ‘AMBU’ bag/Artificial Manual Breathing Unit). The device, used primarily in emergency situations when traditional ventilators are not available, provides oxygen to patients requiring breathing assistance. The bag valve mask is positioned over the patient’s nose and mouth. An assistant manually squeezes the bag to provide airflow via a combination of ambient air and an oxygen cylinder and connecting tube. Squeezing the bag manually is workable for short durations, but not viable for longer term care. It can also create air flow inconsistencies, as well as require extra time and labor to stabilize the patient. Tolomatic’s approach is to automate this traditionally manual process using their electric linear actuators and insure patients would continue to get air for days or weeks.
Coronavirus, meet the University of Minnesota’s Coventor ventilator
The design came together overnight, and took 30 days to perfect: a portable desktop ventilator that costs $1,000 or less to manufacture and can function with or without access to compressed air.
On Wednesday morning, the Federal Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorization to the Coventor, which is intended to be a relatively low-cost back-up for hospitals and nursing homes if they run out of professional-grade ventilators.
[...]
The U of M has made the design available to manufacturers open source, meaning any company across the globe with means can produce the Coventor.
Raspberry Pi: Popular single-board computer harnessed for open-source ventilator
Brought to our attention by the BBC and CNX Software, the Mascobot is not your ordinary Raspberry Pi project. Designed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mascobot is the work of Marco Mascorro, a robotics engineer from California. Utilising a Raspberry Pi, an Arduino and off the shelf parts, Mascorro has published the files for the Mascobot on GitHub.
However, it is unlikely to be ready to treat patients during the current pandemic. Nonetheless, Colombian authorities have fast-tracked tests, with the Pontifical Xavierian University and Los Andes University hoping to start human trials by the beginning of May.
-
Open source “pandemic ventilator” based on the Raspberry Pi
A robotics engineer, Marco Mascorro, said he built the “pandemic ventilator” because he knew the machines were in high demand to treat COVID-19. In a recent tweet, Mascorro said he was “glad to see Elon Musk and Tesla working on this as well.”
He told the BBC, “I am a true believer that technology can solve a lot of the problems we have right now specifically in this pandemic.”
The design and computer code were made available online in March, meaning anyone can use or modify it.
ESP RainMaker Eases Cloud Integration & Mobile App Development for ESP32-S2 SoC
Since you’d need an ESP32-S2 board that mostly means ESP32-S2-Saola-1 at this stage, and that’s exactly the board the company’s used in its getting started guide, where you can also learn how to modify the firmware and use the command line tools.
Altium Has Its 2kicad Moment
Around these parts we tend to be exponents of the KiCad lifestyle; what better way to design a PCBA than with free and open source tools that run anywhere? But there are still capabilities in commercial EDA packages that haven’t found their way into KiCad yet, so it may not always be the best tool for the job. Altium Designer is a popular non-libre option, but at up to tens of thousands of USD per seat it’s not always a good fit for users and businesses without a serious need.
COVID-19: Dow makes simplified face shield design open source
Dow Chemical Files Open-Source Face Shield Design
Dow develops simplified, lightweight design for face shields to help protect healthcare professionals, shares open-source design to encourage additional production
CPF initiative, EU project join hands to produce open-source designs for medical equipment
In response to the COVID-19 crisis, the EU-funded Luminus Shamal Start project has joined forces with TechWorks, a Crown Prince Foundation (CPF) initiative, to support the healthcare system in Jordan by producing open-source designs for medical equipment, the EU announced on Thursday.
In a statement, the Delegation of the European Union to Jordan said that this cooperation comes with the aim of creating swift and innovative ways of addressing the COVID-19 crisis, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
