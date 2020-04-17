The new generation of IoT and Linux device management platforms, meet the new hot name – Upswift.io
The new generation for today’s IoT device management platform is here. What does it mean? Maintaining and managing thousands of IoT devices, deploy software updates, monitor the behavior of the devices remotely and control them in case of a software bug or an issue.
All are tools and features that are needed for today’s 2020 connected products to save the product developers from recalls and software bugs.
Here is the first, known solution that makes industrials IoT products remote management and maintenance easy than ever:
Upswift customers manage edge devices in over 35 countries
Upswift.io is an enterprise-grade solution, provides an IoT and Linux device management platform. Their platform has an amazingly simple user interface to manage thousands of edge IoT devices for any industry, under groups, scaling in just a few clicks.
