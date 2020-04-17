today's leftovers
-
Chromebook has emerged from its niche category and it’s no longer just for kids and students. OEMs are now making Chromebooks with powerful internals that would easily rival against the best laptops based on Windows and macOS. Further, Google recently announced Linux support and brought many UI improvements to make Chrome OS a desktop-class operating system. Keeping all the points in mind, it seems Chromebook is finally ready to face the competition. So in this article, we bring you a detailed analysis on the clash between Chromebook vs laptop. From performance to battery life and user interface, we have compared both Chromebook and laptop in a comprehensive manner. So without losing a moment, let’s find out who wins the battle of Chromebook vs laptop in 2020.
-
Red Hat, the leading provider of integrated, hybrid-cloud, enterprise software, has created an example of a humanitarian solution that enables neighbors to support each other during a disaster. Red Hat's Emergency Response Demo is an example of how community-powered open source innovation, which Red Hat makes available in an enterprise-ready form, can be used to support the efforts of another community - volunteers in a “Cajun Navy” type response as emerged during Hurricane Harvey. We also harness the power of yet another community: the passionate and talented developers and operators from across different divisions of an organization.
-
I decided to migrate my Windows servers to GNU/Linux. Which distribution should I choose CentOS or Fedora?
Short answer: CentOS.
Long answer
CentOS is an enterprise ready operating system built from sources provided by a prominent GNU/Linux operating system provider: Red Hat (CentOS is a RHEL rebuild).
The release cycle of new CentOS versions is every 2 years and every 6 months it performs an update to the existing version, with the main purpose of supporting new hardware, which allows establishing a robust GNU/Linux environment (security, reliability and stability ).
-
As possibly the last feature to be accepted and implemented before the big release, Feral Interactive's GameMode performance tool has been added into Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.
What the heck is GameMode? It's a Linux "daemon", otherwise known as a background process and a library that games can hook into to request a little more power from your CPU and other optimizations. The goal is to make Linux gaming smoother. Games can integrate it (like newer Feral Linux ports), or you can manually tell games to use it. You can see GameMode on GitHub.
-
Great job Gentlemen. It will probably take a day or 2 for it to finish. That is a lot of data. Ubuntu should pay me for the service I am about to provide. The server is no slouch. It is processing those files on raided PCIE4 NVME & 12 cores / 24 threads. A Ryzen 3900X. As the market plunges, where is AMD heading?
Software: Ardour 6.0-RC1 and Maui
-
It’s been a productive 3 weeks since we tagged the current code as “6.0-pre1”. Roughly 400 or so commits (changes) later, we’re now marking the current code as “6.0-rc1”, which means:
-
Just weeks after the first Ardour 6.0 pre-release, the release candidate is now available for this big digital audio workstation software update.
Ardour 6.0 has been working on a major re-engineering of its code-base for improvements now and more benefits in the future, a full virtual MIDI keyboard implementation, better HiDPI user-interface handling, a new plug-in manager, and other changes.
-
This week’s progress update brings UI and UX improvements to the MauiKit toolkit and additional features to the apps, pursuing our goals of a convergent environment.
Are you a developer and want to start developing cross-platform and convergent apps, targeting, among other things, the upcoming Linux Mobile devices?
OSS Leftovers
-
Fifteen or so years ago I was a Windows developer and I was never, ever, ever going to use Git. For years I regularly heard ‘Git was the future’ but I remained unconvinced. There was a cult of personality around the Linux-based source control tool and I knew I could never be part of that.
I was wrong, of course, so wrong that my penance is to now work for a company based on Git.
In fact, Git was the future. As we look back on 15 years of Git [as of April 7 2020] and perhaps also look forward a few years, some things have become crystal clear to me.
-
Anybody can use, extend and adapt Synse free of charge. Synse 3.0 is licensed under an open source GNU General Public License v3.0...
“Even before the pandemic, we were re-examining the value of the big deal,” Pickett said. “That is not unique to our university. This is an issue that librarians have been talking about for 20 years. Now we are at a significant inflection point, and I think most libraries understand they will have to do something different moving forward.”
Two institutions announced last week that they will not be renewing their big deals with academic publisher Elsevier due to budgetary constraints -- the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the State University of New York Libraries Consortium.
Security Leftovers
-
We all know how important it is to keep WordPress sites updated. New updates provide the latest bug and security fixes against any nasties lurking on the web. But, more critically, an outdated site can also lead to poor performance, such as slow loading speed or an outdated look and feel.
Unfortunately, keeping your WordPress site up-to-date is not as easy as clicking a button. There are several components to consider, from theme to plugins to PHP. Even worse, updating too quickly can wreak another kind of havoc. Have you ever experienced the dreaded, "There has been a critical error on your website" warning after an innocent little update? I know I have, many times!
Here is a practical guide on what to look out for, as well as when and what to update, to ensure your WordPress site works well.
-
During lockdown I’ve been helping friends and neighbors get set up for remote work or just remote calls. If someone is in a bind they use what they have in front of them, or what they’ve been told to use, so it’s been an interesting step back into the world of disloyal devices and horrid software.
But even if your choices are limited, there is one basic step you can take to protect your privacy: create another account. Now is as good a time as any to say, “Oh yeah, I’ve got a new account now.”
Compartmentalization
Compartmentalization is a basic security technique. You make some boxes, say “Critical” and “Trivial”, you sort things into those boxes, and you treat the boxes with different degrees of care. You might already have a folder at home for financial statements or tax invoices. At the office, you might mark and store “Confidential” documents separately.
-
According to ESET, "The intent was to collect Windows credentials (username/NTLM hash) of visitors by exploiting an SMB feature and the file:// prefix....The targeted information was NOT the visitor's credentials to the compromised websites, but rather the visitor's own Windows credentials." ZDNet explains that "NTLM hashes can be cracked to obtain a cleartext version of a user's Windows password."
-
The second-largest hospital in the Czech Republic was hit by a massive cyberattack in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak. The incident happened on Friday night, which prompted the authorities to close down the entire IT network, majorly disrupting the operation in the facility – staff were told not to turn their computers back on. Patients who turned up at the hospital were diverted to other establishments while it is figured out how to make the systems running again.
-
The March 26 malware (malicious software) attack took down a number of functions at Meadville Medical Center from email to electronic medical records, the Meadville Tribune reported.
-
The Czech Republic warned international allies on Thursday of a imminent wave of disruptive cyberattacks against the country’s hospitals and other parts of its critical infrastructure.
The country’s NUKIB cybersecurity watchdog said the attacks, designed to damage or destroy victims’ computers, were expected in coming days. Two officials with knowledge of the matter said they could begin as soon as Friday.
-
The Czech advisory is the latest sign that, while the novel coronavirus has strained health care systems around the world, some malicious [attackers] are trying to exploit the additional vulnerability.
“This appears to be a serious and credible impending attack,” said Beau Woods, a cyber safety innovation fellow at the Atlantic Council. “Attacks against Central and Eastern European countries can be leading indicators of future attacks elsewhere. U.S. organizations would do well to take action now without waiting for adversaries to begin targeting them.”
-
Brno University Hospital is currently recovering capabilities, although it is not yet fully operational. For example, there are still no means of storing data, meaning that medics have to write and transfer their notes manually, which slows processes and potentially endangers lives.
-
According to the researchers, the campaign began with malicious emails sent from a spoofed address mimicking the World Health Organization (noreply@who[.]int) that were sent to a number of individuals associated with the healthcare organization that's actively involved in COVID-19 response efforts.
The email lures contained a rich text format (RTF) document named "20200323-sitrep-63-covid-19.doc," which, when opened, attempted to deliver EDA2 ransomware by exploiting a known buffer overflow vulnerability (CVE-2012-0158) in Microsoft's ListView / TreeView ActiveX controls in MSCOMCTL.OCX library.
-
All of this including various other security concerns that have been raised have made doubts creep into the minds of its users who are now scared of using the platform. Many have even shifted to using different apps like Skype, Hangouts and more. If you have shifted to using a different app and do not want to use Zoom anymore, here’s how you can remove it completely from your device.
