HOW TO USE MORE COMMAND IN LINUX TO READ LARGE TEXT FILES
Cat command output flooding your terminal screen? Learn to use more command in Linux to view large text files.
Linux 5.7-rc2
Here we are, a week later, and rc2 looks pretty nice and calm. Of course, it usually does that - people taking a breather after the merge window, and we may not have had enough time to see all the problem reports yet. Everything continues to look fairly normal, with commit counts right in the middle of what you'd expect for rc2. And most of the changes are tiny and don't look scary at all. In fact, about 30% of the patch is tooling, and even there a lot of it is because of one larger diff due to the x86 system call table being re-synchronized with the main kernel side. Outside of that, we've got driver fixes (ethernet stands out, but there's also other networking, GPU, sound, hwmon, i2c, clk..). And filesystems (afs, btrfs, xfs, ext4, cifs, proc). And Documentation, networking and arch fixes. And small random things elsewhere. Some of the spread out noise is the replacement of zero-sized arrays with flexible ones - we've had that come in through the various subsystems for a while now, and then Gustavo sent a pull request for another random collection. Nothing that really should be seen as all that exciting. Which is all good. The more noticeable one might be fixing the regression that was due to the EFI loaders not clearing the BSS section and us having lost the workaround for that. That caused boot problems for some. Not perhaps exciting, but an example of the kind of solid (boring?) small pedestrian things we've had. Shortlog appended so that you can scan the details if you want. Linus
The new generation of IoT and Linux device management platforms, meet the new hot name – Upswift.io
The new generation for today’s IoT device management platform is here. What does it mean? Maintaining and managing thousands of IoT devices, deploy software updates, monitor the behavior of the devices remotely and control them in case of a software bug or an issue. All are tools and features that are needed for today’s 2020 connected products to save the product developers from recalls and software bugs. Here is the first, known solution that makes industrials IoT products remote management and maintenance easy than ever: Upswift customers manage edge devices in over 35 countries Upswift.io is an enterprise-grade solution, provides an IoT and Linux device management platform. Their platform has an amazingly simple user interface to manage thousands of edge IoT devices for any industry, under groups, scaling in just a few clicks.
