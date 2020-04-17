3 Ways to Increase Desktop Text Size in Ubuntu 20.04
Do you know that it is very easy to change the text size in your Ubuntu Desktop? In this quick guide, we explain how you can increase desktop text size in Ubuntu 20.04.
today's howtos
UMix 20.04: Ubuntu 20.04-Based Linux Distro With Unity And MATE Desktop
Even though Unity 7 desktop is no longer actively developed and shipped by default in Ubuntu Linux, many users still prefer Unity over GNOME. If you also feel the same and want Ubuntu with Unity by default, you must check out this Ubuntu remix OS named UMix (Unity Remix). UMix is a Ubuntu-based Linux distribution with default Unity 7 desktop environment. The latest version of the UMix 20.04 has been rebased on the upcoming Ubuntu 20.04 LTS “Focal Fossa” and it also comes with a new MATE desktop. So, let’s take a look at the list of new features in UMix 20.04.
MystiQ: A Free and Open Source Audio/Video Converter
An audio/video conversion tool always comes in handy for every computer user across multiple platforms. For that very same reason, I thought it would be a great idea to highlight the MystiQ app – which is a relatively new video/audio converter tool available for Linux and Windows users. As of now, there’s no support for macOS – but it could arrive in the near future. MystiQ is a graphical frontend for FFmpeg based on Qt 5 user interface. Now, you can always install and use ffmpeg in Linux command line but that’s not very comfortable, is it? This is why tools like Handbrake and MystiQ exist to make our life easier.
New open source GIS projects for Kubernetes applications
Spatial data from geographic information systems (GIS) is all around us. From smartphones that make our lives better and more convenient to precision agriculture that is increasing the amount of food farmers can produce while reducing the cost, whether or not we realize it, almost every part of our lives is touched by spatial data. This increase of spatial data is simultaneously bringing an increase of open spatial datasets that people can consume and use to build all sorts of new applications. However, these types of datasets have not always been easy to work with. Also, due to the size of some of the geographic data, they can be difficult to bring to modern application deployment frameworks such as Kubernetes.
