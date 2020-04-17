Even though Unity 7 desktop is no longer actively developed and shipped by default in Ubuntu Linux, many users still prefer Unity over GNOME. If you also feel the same and want Ubuntu with Unity by default, you must check out this Ubuntu remix OS named UMix (Unity Remix). UMix is a Ubuntu-based Linux distribution with default Unity 7 desktop environment. The latest version of the UMix 20.04 has been rebased on the upcoming Ubuntu 20.04 LTS “Focal Fossa” and it also comes with a new MATE desktop. So, let’s take a look at the list of new features in UMix 20.04.

MystiQ: A Free and Open Source Audio/Video Converter An audio/video conversion tool always comes in handy for every computer user across multiple platforms. For that very same reason, I thought it would be a great idea to highlight the MystiQ app – which is a relatively new video/audio converter tool available for Linux and Windows users. As of now, there’s no support for macOS – but it could arrive in the near future. MystiQ is a graphical frontend for FFmpeg based on Qt 5 user interface. Now, you can always install and use ffmpeg in Linux command line but that’s not very comfortable, is it? This is why tools like Handbrake and MystiQ exist to make our life easier.