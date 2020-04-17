Jupyter Notebook is the most popular and go-to tool among data scientists. So, what is Jupyter Notebook, and why is it so popular? Jupyter Notebook was formerly known as IPython Notebook. We can say it is a Notebook that lets us run our code interactively within a web browser, along with some visualization and some markdown text to explain the process of what’s going on. It is free and open-source. Its main feature is that it gives you live code and visualization in one place, thus making it an excellent software for learning and teaching.

Although Jupyter Notebook is different and unique, and while these features may appeal to some people, other people may find it hard to work with Jupyter Notebook. E.g., if you are a developer that prefers test-driven, then you may not find Jupyter Notebook according to your taste.

Similarly, the non-linear workflow may not be for everyone. So if you are looking for Jupyter Notebook alternatives, read ahead!