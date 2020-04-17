Python Programming
List of Best Jupyter Notebook Alternatives
Jupyter Notebook is the most popular and go-to tool among data scientists. So, what is Jupyter Notebook, and why is it so popular? Jupyter Notebook was formerly known as IPython Notebook. We can say it is a Notebook that lets us run our code interactively within a web browser, along with some visualization and some markdown text to explain the process of what’s going on. It is free and open-source. Its main feature is that it gives you live code and visualization in one place, thus making it an excellent software for learning and teaching.
Although Jupyter Notebook is different and unique, and while these features may appeal to some people, other people may find it hard to work with Jupyter Notebook. E.g., if you are a developer that prefers test-driven, then you may not find Jupyter Notebook according to your taste.
Similarly, the non-linear workflow may not be for everyone. So if you are looking for Jupyter Notebook alternatives, read ahead!
python Web Scrapping (requests_html not beautiful-soup)
In my quest to being data scientist (being a driver) , i have learned having data is the fuel that keeps automobile (data science) on the highway. Just like crude oil you have to mine it. At a times you are not provided with the data at hand, but does that prevent us from getting our automobiles from running, if the answer is no.(you score an A). You have to look for ways of getting what you need (can we call that basic reasoning), and my help came in handy . Thank you to web scrapping .(it was a pleasure getting to work wit you)
Count and Index method in Python Tuple
Tuple just likes list, is an object used to group together related data in python. The difference between tuple and list is that the data inside tuple cannot be changed whereas the data in the list can be changed after that list object has been declared.
In this tutorial, we are going to create the python program which will search for the index position (starting from 0) of a certain element within that tuple and count the number of times that element appears within that tuple object.
Python 3.8.2 : New release 2.3.2 for Pygame Menu.
Python 3.6.9 : My colab tutorials - part 004.
Today, I tested the python module named imdbpy with Colab Google features.
PyDev of the Week: Cheukting Ho
This week we welcome Cheukting Ho (@cheukting_ho) as our PyDev of the Week. Cheuk is an organizer for EuroPython and various Python sprints.
Refactoring Opportunities That Will Boost the Quality of Your Code
Refactoring is all about making your code easier to understand and more maintainable.
Remember, code runs on machines, but you write code for humans!
today's howtos
UMix 20.04: Ubuntu 20.04-Based Linux Distro With Unity And MATE Desktop
Even though Unity 7 desktop is no longer actively developed and shipped by default in Ubuntu Linux, many users still prefer Unity over GNOME. If you also feel the same and want Ubuntu with Unity by default, you must check out this Ubuntu remix OS named UMix (Unity Remix). UMix is a Ubuntu-based Linux distribution with default Unity 7 desktop environment. The latest version of the UMix 20.04 has been rebased on the upcoming Ubuntu 20.04 LTS “Focal Fossa” and it also comes with a new MATE desktop. So, let’s take a look at the list of new features in UMix 20.04.
MystiQ: A Free and Open Source Audio/Video Converter
An audio/video conversion tool always comes in handy for every computer user across multiple platforms. For that very same reason, I thought it would be a great idea to highlight the MystiQ app – which is a relatively new video/audio converter tool available for Linux and Windows users. As of now, there’s no support for macOS – but it could arrive in the near future. MystiQ is a graphical frontend for FFmpeg based on Qt 5 user interface. Now, you can always install and use ffmpeg in Linux command line but that’s not very comfortable, is it? This is why tools like Handbrake and MystiQ exist to make our life easier.
New open source GIS projects for Kubernetes applications
Spatial data from geographic information systems (GIS) is all around us. From smartphones that make our lives better and more convenient to precision agriculture that is increasing the amount of food farmers can produce while reducing the cost, whether or not we realize it, almost every part of our lives is touched by spatial data. This increase of spatial data is simultaneously bringing an increase of open spatial datasets that people can consume and use to build all sorts of new applications. However, these types of datasets have not always been easy to work with. Also, due to the size of some of the geographic data, they can be difficult to bring to modern application deployment frameworks such as Kubernetes.
