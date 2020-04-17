Programming and Open Hardware Leftovers
The [Perl] Weekly Challenge #056
Before I say anything about my contributions, I would like to share my sweet encounter with Raku. Last week while working on the task Flip Binary using Raku, I was struggling to figure out all the binary strings with maximum 1s. I had the results in a Hash where key was the binary string and value was the total count of 1s in it. The idea was to sort the Hash by values first then sort by keys. After posting the question on the Twitter handle @PerlWChallenge, I received the below solution by PawgChamp (@Mrofnet).
Dirk Eddelbuettel: prrd 0.0.3: More improvements
Back in early 2018, the prrd package was introduced as release 0.0.1, uploaded to CRAN, and updated once as release 0.0.2. I have used it extensively for every CRAN release of Rcpp, RcppArmadillo, RcppEigen, BH, and possibly others.
Introduction to jQuery – Learn jQuery
Modern web application development is incomplete without learning jQuery. Almost all of us have heard of it at some point while browsing the Internet. In this series of articles, we will learn jQuery, the most popular Javascript framework. At the end of the series, we will build multiple projects to better understand jQuery.
In this article, we will talk about what jQuery is. How it works. Why prefer jQuery over Javascript.
Before we move on to discussing how to install jQuery and other advanced topics, let us talk about some basics of jQuery such as, what is jQuery?
Getting Started with Qoitech Otii Developer Tool using ESP8266 and Raspberry Pi 4 Boards
Last month, I received Qoitech Otii Arc power supply, power meter, and DAQ unit that aims at helping hardware and software engineers develop energy-efficient products.
I’ve now had time to test the unit with an ESP8266 board and Raspberry Pi 4 SBC, so I’ll show how to get started and my overall experience with the hardware and program.
Best Arduino Starter Kits
When you start out with Arduino, you have a vast selection of choices. This may be confusing. To make it easier, start by thinking what you want your first project should do for you. The different packages have more or less components. Motors and servos, sensors and LEDs are usually included but not always.
Arduino is many boards, based on micro controllers from ATmega. Since Arduino is open source, there are also many other manufacturers that do the same. The best way to start is to use a starter kit with the UNO v3 board. There are many others, but this one is easy to get started with and cheap.
Want to Ditch Zoom? Jitsi Offers an Open-Source Alternative
[Tutorial] LibreOffice Calc Reference to Another External Sheet or Workbook
When you are working with multiple workbooks or worksheets, it is often needed to refer back or retrieve data from different workbooks into the current workbook. This helps to keep your work modular and less complex. In LibreOffice Calc, you can achieve it using an external reference.
