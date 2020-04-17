GNOME Desktop: Cast to TV, Manjaro Linux and GNOME PERU
-
How To Cast Your GNOME Shell Desktop To A Chromecast (With Audio, Wayland / X11 Support) Using Cast to TV
Cast to TV, a GNOME Shell extension to cast files and more to Chromecast devices (and more), was updated recently with support for casting your desktop, with sound, which works with both Wayland and X11. This is done with the help of a helper add-on called Cast to TV - Desktop Stream Add-on, which recently had its first release on the GNOME extensions website.
For desktop streaming to work, you need Cast to TV version 14 or newer, which only supports GNOME Shell 3.36 and 3.34 (Ubuntu 20.04 and 19.10, and Fedora 31 and 32 for example). This means that this isn't available for older Linux distributions that use older GNOME Shell versions, like Ubuntu 18.04 or Fedora 30.
-
Manjaro needs testers for the upcoming Manjaro GNOME 20.0 release - Snap and Flatpak support OOTB
Manjaro Linux is getting ready for their major release, and they're looking for your help to make sure the GNOME edition for Manjaro GNOME 20.0 is as smooth as possible.
Announced here, there's a huge amount of new features coming. The thing is though, unlike other distributions like Ubuntu, Manjaro is a rolling-release where they regularly put out full upgrades for anyone who has it installed. These big new releases like Manjaro GNOME 20.0 are mainly a refresh of the download and installer for new installs. Important to do of course, just like any other Linux distributions, they need a good out of the box experience
-
Julita Inca: Report of GNOME PERU FEST 2020
The idea was gathering all the Peruvian GNOME lovers to share our experiences with GNOME throughout all the past ten years to all our viewers around the world.
Jose Quiñones (juazisco) is currently a chief in the IT area of the Health Public sector in Peru. He has been previously involved in the initiative GNOME PERU Challenge 2017-1
Fabian Orccón (cfoch) is a member of the GNOME Foundation, GSoC mentor and ex-GSoC student. He also supported GNOME Peru events such as HACKCAMP 2016.
Martin Vuelta (zodiafireworks) is a FLOSS enthusiastic person who helped me in organizing previous GNOME events such as Linux Playa, LinuxAtUNI and PeruRumboGSoC2018.
Alex Aragón (aragcar) has been a designer for many FLOSS events I have organized for years. He participated in the LinuxCamp2012. One of the first designs he did here.
Fiorella Effio (aweba) is a Frontend developer who has also participated in several GNOME events in Peru since 2016. She wrote most of her experiences with GNOME here.
Angelou Alexander (aggalex) is a student from Greece, and our only international guest. We have met in the GUADEC 2019 and we did together a workshop at FOSSCOMM 2019.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 583 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Want to Ditch Zoom? Jitsi Offers an Open-Source Alternative
[Tutorial] LibreOffice Calc Reference to Another External Sheet or Workbook
When you are working with multiple workbooks or worksheets, it is often needed to refer back or retrieve data from different workbooks into the current workbook. This helps to keep your work modular and less complex. In LibreOffice Calc, you can achieve it using an external reference.
Security and Proprietary Issues
Programming and Open Hardware Leftovers
Recent comments
58 min 29 sec ago
3 hours 53 min ago
4 hours 2 min ago
4 hours 15 min ago
4 hours 18 min ago
4 hours 58 min ago
15 hours 57 min ago
22 hours 29 min ago
22 hours 44 min ago
22 hours 44 min ago