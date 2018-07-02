Software: Office Suites, BleachBit and gti
List of Best Linux Office Suites
Despite all the features, the freedom and the flexibility that Linux may offer you, it is not perfect. New Linux users face a lot of issues when they switch to Linux; such as not being able to use Microsoft Office, which is a popular productivity software!
Now don’t panic just yet; there are two solutions to this problem. You can use a software called Wine that can enable you to install MS Office on your Linux. This solution is not preferred as not all version of MS Office are supported, leaving you with a very little choice.
The second option is that you can use alternative MS Office suites that are available for Linux, which will be the topic of this article. Following is a list of the best Linux office suites.
FreeOffice on openSUSE
I am not really much of an “Office Snob” but in recent weeks, I have heard people hammer and clammer about this FreeOffice for both “in favor of” and “against” it. In full disclosure, I mostly use LibreOffice and I still use Microsoft Office 2007 for certain very specific reasons. That said, I am obviously not an open source purest. Back to the reason for this write up, I use office products a lot for the purposes of creating product for home educating my kids as well as for many administrative things that I do as a part of my employment. For the most part, I don’t do anything terribly complex but I do like a certain uniformity and bits of information on things to keep me organized.
Bottom Line Up Front, FreeOffice is a fine, well polished, very complete application. I am only using the “Free version” and I am very impressed with it. The user interface is flexible to your liking, looks clean and modern, most things work fantastically well and I am not sure how they get away with the look of the UIs similarity to Microsoft Office. Although this would likely serve all my needs, I will stick with LibreOffice because it is what I am most accustomed and I don’t gain anything by switching to FreeOffice. At a minimum, I would have to keep LibreOffice Draw for a few specific tasks.
BleachBit 4.0.0
When your computer is getting full, BleachBit quickly frees disk space. When your information is only your business, BleachBit guards your privacy. With BleachBit you can free cache, delete cookies, clear Internet history, shred temporary files, delete logs, and discard junk you didn't know was there.
Designed for Linux and Windows systems, it wipes clean thousands of applications including Firefox, Internet Explorer, Adobe Flash, Google Chrome, Opera, Safari, and more. Beyond simply deleting files, BleachBit includes advanced features such as shredding files to prevent recovery, wiping free disk space to hide traces of files deleted by other applications, and vacuuming Firefox to make it faster. Better than free, BleachBit is open source.
Linux Candy: gti – typo-based curio inspired by Steam Locomotive
Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We only feature open-source software in this series.
gti is intended to catch accidental typos of ‘gti’ instead of ‘git’. It displays an animation of a car driving by, and then launches git. Any parameters or arguments given to gti are passed through to git.
gti is a tiny C program, written in a mere 329 lines of code. It’s just an inoffensive bit of fun that might raise a smile now and then, particularly important in these trying times.
Security and FUD
Ubuntu Touch OTA-12 Is Coming May 6th with a Revamped Home Screen
Many months in development, Ubuntu Touch OTA-12 promises major changes to the mobile operating system for Ubuntu Phone devices. Of course, the biggest new feature will be the new Lomiri interface. Well, it’s not really new to the Ubuntu Touch developers as, in fact, it’s the old Unity 8 interface initially developed by Canonical for their version of Ubuntu Touch. While Unity 8 never saw the light of day, UBports Foundation’s endless efforts made it possible to finally bring it to users’ devices, powered, of course, by the latest Mir release, Mir 1.2.
TUXEDO Control Center Lets You Have Full Control over Your TUXEDO Linux Laptop
The initial release of TUXEDO Control Center already comes with a wide range of functions. These will allow customers who own a Linux laptop from TUXEDO Computers to finally have full control over their devices. For example, the app lets you create your own personal profiles for your TUXEDO computer. These profiles contain personal settings for display brightness, processor properties, as well as fan settings. Additionally, the Control Center will allow users to turn off the webcam. The interface is well structured to make it easier for users to switch between various profiles for performance or longer battery life with ease. Also: TUXEDO Computers Launches A Power/Thermal Control Center For Their Linux Systems
Open-source firmware turns CPAP machines into coronavirus ventilators
Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, we are woefully short of ventilators that can give the most gravely ill a chance for life. There are many efforts afoot to build more ventilators. Now, instead of building ventilators, a group of open-source developers has a new idea: Create a firmware update, Airbreak, which can transform common Constant Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines into non-invasive ventilators. Their first effort -- a proof of concept -- converts the Airsense 10 CPAP machine, which is a common, inexpensive sleep apnea treatment device, into a ventilator. It does so by simply replacing its existing firmware with updated firmware.
BleachBit System Cleaner 4.0.0 Release Adds Support For Python 3
