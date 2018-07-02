Games: OpenRCT2, OpenRA, Black Mesa, The Battle of Polytopia, ATOM RPG and More
RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 game engine 'OpenRCT2' has a fresh release up
Time to get building a massive theme park, as OpenRCT2 for playing RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 on modern systems with an enhanced feature-set has a new release up.
Another wonderful free and open source re-implementation, much like OpenTTD for Transport Tycoon, OpenRCT2 requires you have the original data files which you can grab easily on GOG.com. Why use OpenRCT2? It has multiplayer support, OpenGL hardware rendering, support for Linux and macOS, auto-saves, massive screenshot support plus lots of improvements over the original.
OpenRA has a new test release, plus the OpenRA powered RTS 'Fractured Realms' has a pre-release
OpenRA, the free and open source real-time strategy game engine for playing classic Westwood games has a new testing release up. Additionally, Fractured Realms, a game powered by OpenRA tech has a pre-release.
Starting with the news about OpenRA itself, the Playtest 20200418 release is quite a small one comprised of bug fixes. These include improving multi-player to reduce desyncs, fixed issues with lobby player colour and faction validation and improvements to the single-player campaign support.
Half-Life remake 'Black Mesa' has a post-release hotfix with a little Linux fix included
Black Mesa, the re-imaging of the original Half-Life released out of Early Access recently after a long development period and it's quite brilliant. Crowbar Collective have now release the first proper post-release hotfix.
Like a lot of games it's big, complicated and bugs always slip through no matter how thorough a developer you are when testing. On the Linux side, an issue came up where some players saw visual issues across different dynamic lighting quality levels so they've changed their "internal texture formats" to hopefully solve it.
Into the Breach from Subset Games (FTL) now supports Linux
In their update announcement post on their official forum, they simply said "There is now a fully native Linux version of Into the Breach! If you already own the game on any storefront that normally supports Linux (Steam, Humble, or GOG), you should soon have the Linux version available for download.". More came with it though including new language support: French, Spanish, German, Italian, Russian, Polish, Brazilian-Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, and Japanese.
There's also now touch-screen support, updated game engine tech and some adjustments to modding support.
Exploration, mining and crafting RPG 'Aground' has left Early Access to reach for the stars
Aground from Fancy Fish Games / SnöBox Studio and publisher Whitethorn Digital, a crafting RPG that steadily grows more complex has left Early Access. Starting off originally as a free web game, millions of plays later they turned it into a full game while keeping the web build as a sort-of old demo.
[...]
Some of the features to expect include mining, structure building, crafting, combat, farming, cooking, befriending NPCs (or not), magic and technology discovering, dragon raising, a character levelling system and a whole lot more. It's a game that has a lot crammed into what initial appears to be a simple package but the look is quite deceptive. The launch build comes with some fun additions like cross-platform (Linux, macOS, Windows) online multiplayer, more translations, modding support and more.
Award winning mobile game 'The Battle of Polytopia' is getting an updated release for PC
The Battle of Polytopia, a very successful and award winning turn based strategy game is confirmed to be coming to PC and it will have Linux support.
ATOM RPG Trudograd entering Early Access in May - Linux version to come shortly after
ATOM RPG Trudograd is a standalone sequel to the successfully crowdfunded (and since released) ATOM RPG. While you don't need to have played the first, they are suggesting you do.
