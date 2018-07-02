Linux Foundation, Openwashing and Proprietary Spin
Linux Foundation Expands Fintech Reach
The financial services sector continues to embrace the open source movement, often playing a leading role in establishing standards and best practices. A prime example is the pivotal role played by investment banker and financial services giant Goldman Sachs in forging an application container specification around Docker.
Fintech Open Source Foundation Joins Linux Foundation to Expand and Accelerate Development Across Financial Services
Under the Linux Foundation, Finos Will Provide a Forum for Industry-Wide Collaboration Among the World’s Biggest Financial Services Firms and Tech Companies on Fintech Projects Addressing Desktop Interoperability, Data Modeling, Compliance and More
The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open collaboration, and the Fintech Open Source Foundation (FINOS), a nonprofit whose mission is to accelerate adoption of open source software, standards and best practices in financial services, announced that FINOS will become a Linux Foundation organization. To enable this effort, the Linux Foundation has agreed to acquire the FINOS operating assets.
Moxa Joins OpenChain Project as Platinum Member to Support Open Source Compliance
Moxa joins OpenChainProject to support open source compliance
Moxa Joins The OpenChainProject By The Linux Foundation To Streamline Open Source Compliance
Moxa announced that it has joined the OpenChainProject, an initiative by the Linux Foundation to streamline open source compliance. By enrolling as a Platinum member, Moxa becomes the first Taiwan-based company to join the OpenChain's Governing Board, expanding the project's reach globally and across multiple industrial sectors.
Formed in 2016, the OpenChain Project aims to build trust in open source by making open source license compliance simpler and more consistent across supplies chains. The OpenChain Specification defines inflection points in business workflows where a compliance process, policy or training should exist to minimize the potential for errors and maximize the efficiency of bringing solutions to the market.
SRT Alliance Hosts SRT Virtual Plugfest 2020 from May 5-7 to Foster Multi-Vendor Broadcast Video Workflows Over the Internet
SRT Alliance Surpasses 350 Members as Tata Communication, Panasonic, Edgeware and DVSport Join SRT Open Source Project
“Expand Left” for Open Source Control in Change Environments [Ed: pretends not to understand what Free software it; because it is too busy selling proprietary products and things like DRM]
[Old] Using Open Source Libraries with Closed Source Software [Ed: Flexera continues to promote proprietary software exploitation of Free software (which is exactly what Flexera too has done for ages)]
Time for open minds on open source platforms
Big open source transparent value-adding collaborative projects are already proven in other industries. Where is ours? Why don’t we have this?
Imagine if we could all see which fuel filter manufacturer provided the best bang for our buck. How much would we reduce our waste by not going through cheap fuel filters? Imagine if we could see which lube oil provider had the best life cycle of lube oil provision; how much could we reduce our scope three emissions? What about collaborating and sharing on infrastructure projects within the countries and the ports that we operate on? How quickly can we address the issue of not having power and a shore base. I think the days of holding on to data and trying to work in silos is absolutely behind us.
Open RAN just one vector of technological and economic openness
Open radio access networks are a hot topic in telecom right now with major, multinational operators looking to break out of the big, end-to-end vendor ecosystem potentially in favor of smaller companies working together to foster hardware and software interoperability. This gives operators the ability to select best-in-breed solutions and remove cost from the RAN, the largest line item on any capex sheet; lowering network costs, so the story goes, will foster innovation and accelerate deployments which would, in turn, accelerate time-to-revenue.
This long move to open source made its way from software development into telecom. One notable and ongoing project is AT&T’s concurrent moves to virtualize its network and create an automated management platform. The carrier’s Domain 2.0 work gave way to the open-source code base for the Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP) and continues today with the creation of the Airship under-cloud platform.
Louisville Data Officer Departs for New Nonprofit Role
Michael Schnuerle made history as the first chief data officer of Louisville, Ky. A long-time maker of open-source tools, he will join the Open Mobility Foundation later in April.
Flesh and Code: The open-source artist
Sophos Open Sources Sandboxie [Ed: Useless as it is Windows-only and Windows has back doors]
Former Steem Devs Found OpenOrchard to Disrupt Open-Source Tech
Seven former top Steem developers have converged to form OpenOrchard, a company seeking to build innovative open-source technologies on top of Hive.
Cointelegraph spoke to Andrew Levine, OpenOrchard CEO and former head of communications at Steemit, to find out more about the new project.
Security and FUD
Ubuntu Touch OTA-12 Is Coming May 6th with a Revamped Home Screen
Many months in development, Ubuntu Touch OTA-12 promises major changes to the mobile operating system for Ubuntu Phone devices. Of course, the biggest new feature will be the new Lomiri interface. Well, it’s not really new to the Ubuntu Touch developers as, in fact, it’s the old Unity 8 interface initially developed by Canonical for their version of Ubuntu Touch. While Unity 8 never saw the light of day, UBports Foundation’s endless efforts made it possible to finally bring it to users’ devices, powered, of course, by the latest Mir release, Mir 1.2.
TUXEDO Control Center Lets You Have Full Control over Your TUXEDO Linux Laptop
The initial release of TUXEDO Control Center already comes with a wide range of functions. These will allow customers who own a Linux laptop from TUXEDO Computers to finally have full control over their devices. For example, the app lets you create your own personal profiles for your TUXEDO computer. These profiles contain personal settings for display brightness, processor properties, as well as fan settings. Additionally, the Control Center will allow users to turn off the webcam. The interface is well structured to make it easier for users to switch between various profiles for performance or longer battery life with ease. Also: TUXEDO Computers Launches A Power/Thermal Control Center For Their Linux Systems
Open-source firmware turns CPAP machines into coronavirus ventilators
Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, we are woefully short of ventilators that can give the most gravely ill a chance for life. There are many efforts afoot to build more ventilators. Now, instead of building ventilators, a group of open-source developers has a new idea: Create a firmware update, Airbreak, which can transform common Constant Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines into non-invasive ventilators. Their first effort -- a proof of concept -- converts the Airsense 10 CPAP machine, which is a common, inexpensive sleep apnea treatment device, into a ventilator. It does so by simply replacing its existing firmware with updated firmware.
