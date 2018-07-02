PPE, Open Hardware, 3-D Printing and Open Data
-
Open Source PPE: Decentralizing Face Mask Production
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States federal government gave passing thought to its stockpile of respiratory masks.
Respiratory masks, long downplayed by health and government officials as an effective precautionary measure, are now a critically important tool in stopping the metastasization of COVID-19. Yet, from hospitals to pharmacy shelves, supplies are dwindling.
-
The Challenges of Making Open-Source RISC-V Deployment Effective
In an earlier post we pointed out that there may be hidden costs associated with deploying an open source RISC-V core. In the software world, Linux became a mainstream enterprise operating system when Red Hat provided a commercially supported distribution with professional support services. Western Digital and Codasip have had a similar vision to create a package that would enable companies designing chips to use the open source RISC-V SweRV Core™ family in an easy-to-use and low-risk manner.
-
Open Source Robotic Indoor Airship with 3D Printed Frame
3D printing is often used in the fabrication of airplane and spacecraft components, but many also turn to the technology to make smaller flying systems, like drones, RC and model airplanes, and airships. Gal Gorjup and Minas Liarokapis, members of IEEE with the University of Auckland Department of Mechanical Engineering‘s New Dexterity research group, published “A Low-Cost, Open-Source, Robotic Airship for Education and Research” about their work developing and evaluating a miniature indoor robotic airship platform, featuring a 3D printed frame.
-
10 Datasets One Must Know To Build Recommender Systems
Be it watching a web series or shopping online, recommender systems work as time-savers for many. This system predicts and estimates the preferences of a user’s content. Popular online platforms such as Facebook, Netflix, Myntra, among others, have been using this technology in many ways.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1131 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security and FUD
Ubuntu Touch OTA-12 Is Coming May 6th with a Revamped Home Screen
Many months in development, Ubuntu Touch OTA-12 promises major changes to the mobile operating system for Ubuntu Phone devices. Of course, the biggest new feature will be the new Lomiri interface. Well, it’s not really new to the Ubuntu Touch developers as, in fact, it’s the old Unity 8 interface initially developed by Canonical for their version of Ubuntu Touch. While Unity 8 never saw the light of day, UBports Foundation’s endless efforts made it possible to finally bring it to users’ devices, powered, of course, by the latest Mir release, Mir 1.2.
TUXEDO Control Center Lets You Have Full Control over Your TUXEDO Linux Laptop
The initial release of TUXEDO Control Center already comes with a wide range of functions. These will allow customers who own a Linux laptop from TUXEDO Computers to finally have full control over their devices. For example, the app lets you create your own personal profiles for your TUXEDO computer. These profiles contain personal settings for display brightness, processor properties, as well as fan settings. Additionally, the Control Center will allow users to turn off the webcam. The interface is well structured to make it easier for users to switch between various profiles for performance or longer battery life with ease. Also: TUXEDO Computers Launches A Power/Thermal Control Center For Their Linux Systems
Open-source firmware turns CPAP machines into coronavirus ventilators
Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, we are woefully short of ventilators that can give the most gravely ill a chance for life. There are many efforts afoot to build more ventilators. Now, instead of building ventilators, a group of open-source developers has a new idea: Create a firmware update, Airbreak, which can transform common Constant Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines into non-invasive ventilators. Their first effort -- a proof of concept -- converts the Airsense 10 CPAP machine, which is a common, inexpensive sleep apnea treatment device, into a ventilator. It does so by simply replacing its existing firmware with updated firmware.
Recent comments
1 min ago
32 min 38 sec ago
1 hour 25 min ago
1 hour 40 min ago
3 hours 50 min ago
6 hours 45 min ago
6 hours 54 min ago
7 hours 7 min ago
7 hours 10 min ago
7 hours 50 min ago