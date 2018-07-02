Servers: XenServer, OpenStack, Cartesi, SUSE and Red Hat
XCP-ng celebrates six-figure download milestone
XCP-ng, the crowdfunded effort to deliver an open-source version of XenServer, has passed the 100,000-download mark.
Founder Olivier Lambert has described the milestone as “only the beginning but it's a symbolic level, and it tells a lot about how many people have been convinced to use XCP-ng!”
And not just people: in January 2020 the Xen Project adopted XCP-ng as an incubation project. Xena advisory board chair George Dunlap likened the decision to do so as akin to RedHat teaming up with CentOS – it may look like internal competition but having two projects with the same goal in proximity is mutually beneficial.
Interoperability of Open-source Tools: The Emergence of Interfaces
Katie Gamanji works as a Cloud Platform Engineer at Condé Nast. Previously, she worked on maintaining and automating site delivery on OpenStack-based infrastructure, which transitioned into a role with a focus on designing, deploying and evolving a Kubernetes centric infrastructure.
Cartesi creates Linux infrastructure for blockchain DApps
Cartesi is a DApp infrastructure.
DApps (sometimes called Dapps) are from the blockchain universe and so, logically, the apps part stands for application (obviously) and the D part stands for decentralised (only obvious once you know that we’re talking distributed immutable language here).
According to the guides section at blockgeeks, DApps are open source in terms of code base, incentivised (in terms of who validates it) and essentially decentralised so that all records of the application’s operation must be stored on a public and decentralised blockchain to avoid pitfalls of centralisation.
So then, Cartesi is a DApp infrastructure that runs an operating system (OS) on top of blockchains.
SUSE’s Bridge Between Kubernetes & Cloud Foundry: Thomas Di Giacomo
Why did SUSE contribute its project to Cloud Foundry? How is KubeCF going to further bring Kubernetes and Cloud Foundry together? We sat down with Thomas Di Giacomo, President of Engineering and Innovation at SUSE, to get answers to these questions.
ZTE collaborates with Red Hat to quickly deploy open 5G Networks
The collaboration includes a new reference architecture aimed at enabling telcos to more effectively deploy virtual network functions (VNFs) on Red Hat openStack platform, Red Hat’s highly-scalable and agile Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solution on ZTE’s hardware.
The collaboration combines the open source innovation available in Red Hat openStack platform with ZTE’s Cloud Core Network components. It offers a replicable and cost-effective network solution that can speed integration time by 5 times based on internal Red Hat testing.
How Edge Is Different From Cloud – And Not
As the dominant supplier of commercial-grade open source infrastructure software, Red Hat sets the pace and it is not a surprise that IBM was willing to shell out an incredible $34 billion to acquire the company. It is no surprise, then, that Red Hat has its eyes on the edge, that amorphous and potentially substantial collection of distributed computing systems that everyone is figuring out how to chase.
To get a sense of what Red Hat thinks about the edge, we sat down with Joe Fernandes, vice president and general manager of core cloud platforms at what amounts to the future for IBM’s software business. Fernandes has been running Red Hat’s cloud business for nearly a decade, starting with CloudForms and moving through the evolution of OpenShift from a proprietary (but open source) platform to one that has become the main distribution of the Kubernetes cloud controller by enterprises. Meaning those who can’t or won’t roll their own open source software products.
Security and FUD
Ubuntu Touch OTA-12 Is Coming May 6th with a Revamped Home Screen
Many months in development, Ubuntu Touch OTA-12 promises major changes to the mobile operating system for Ubuntu Phone devices. Of course, the biggest new feature will be the new Lomiri interface. Well, it’s not really new to the Ubuntu Touch developers as, in fact, it’s the old Unity 8 interface initially developed by Canonical for their version of Ubuntu Touch. While Unity 8 never saw the light of day, UBports Foundation’s endless efforts made it possible to finally bring it to users’ devices, powered, of course, by the latest Mir release, Mir 1.2.
TUXEDO Control Center Lets You Have Full Control over Your TUXEDO Linux Laptop
The initial release of TUXEDO Control Center already comes with a wide range of functions. These will allow customers who own a Linux laptop from TUXEDO Computers to finally have full control over their devices. For example, the app lets you create your own personal profiles for your TUXEDO computer. These profiles contain personal settings for display brightness, processor properties, as well as fan settings. Additionally, the Control Center will allow users to turn off the webcam. The interface is well structured to make it easier for users to switch between various profiles for performance or longer battery life with ease. Also: TUXEDO Computers Launches A Power/Thermal Control Center For Their Linux Systems
Open-source firmware turns CPAP machines into coronavirus ventilators
Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, we are woefully short of ventilators that can give the most gravely ill a chance for life. There are many efforts afoot to build more ventilators. Now, instead of building ventilators, a group of open-source developers has a new idea: Create a firmware update, Airbreak, which can transform common Constant Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines into non-invasive ventilators. Their first effort -- a proof of concept -- converts the Airsense 10 CPAP machine, which is a common, inexpensive sleep apnea treatment device, into a ventilator. It does so by simply replacing its existing firmware with updated firmware.
