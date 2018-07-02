OSS Leftovers
openEuler aims for the best OS in diversified computing scenarios
Today, the first openEuler Virtual Summit was livestreamed in the openEuler community, sharing the latest industry progress and the planning of openEuler versions with the computing industry. Positioned as a community of developers, by developers, and for developers, openEuler provides an open innovation platform. It encourages global developers to propose new ideas and approaches, and practice new solutions to hone openEuler into a best-in-class OS for diversified computing scenarios.
Why DevOps are Keen on Open Source Logging
Gaining complete visibility or your infrastructure will go a long way to make sure that your operation runs smoothly and that your CI/CD pipelines function at optimum efficiency. Open source tools remain an attractive option for DevOps because of its advantages and knowing how to get around drawbacks.
The Apache Software Foundation Announces Apache® ShardingSphere™ as a Top-Level Project
Postgres, open-source, monetization & community
The database that’s making waves in enterprise settings is PostgreSQL (often called Postgres), which would be romping up the database popularity index, if such a thing existed. Why is that the case?
An open-source system that runs on Alibaba Cloud, AWS, Azure and ARM alike, you can download it, run it on your virtual or real tech, from 60-core x86s to a Raspberry Pi, and it’ll happily mince your data, just how you want it!
But what happens when your business relies on Postgres, or you need a helping hand? Or an extra feature you can’t/won’t develop yourself? That’s where EnterpriseDB comes in. We speak to Marc Linster, Senior Vice President of Product Development at the company, about paying for “open-source-PLUS”, upstreaming, development communities and the unique capabilities of PostgreSQL.
PyCaret: An open source low-code machine learning library in Python
SD Times Open-Source Project of the Week: Grid Studio
Grid studio is a web-based spreadsheet application with full integration of the Python programming language that was built to provide an integrated workflow for loading, cleaning, manipulating, and visualizing data.
Google offers pairing of gRPC and Kotlin in new open-source project
Google is open-sourcing its gRPC Kotlin project, enabling developers to pair the high performance RPC framework gRPC with the Kotlin language.
“As developers work to modernize applications, they need foundational tools that are simple and scalable,” Google software engineer Louis Wasserman and developer programs engineer Brent Shaffer wrote in a post.
Kiwi Browser is now fully open source [Download Now]: Includes support for Chromium Extensions
Browsers are widely used for obtaining information and news in fingertips-lightning speed. With hundreds of browsers available online, every user desire to use the one they feel most personalized and easy to use, according to them. Kiwi Browser is an Android browser that recently came into people’s notice. The developers seem to be actively working on improving the Kiwi browser because that is what the outcome has been portraying. Kiwi announced a huge change this month, which is certainly the best way to utilize the Kiwi Browser.
Kiwi Browser goes open source, allowing other Chromium-based browsers to add Extensions
The open-source Chromium project, based on the Blink engine, serves as the basis for dozens of web browsers. There’s the most popular, Google Chrome, along with others like Microsoft Edge, Vivaldi, Brave, and more. Most Chromium-based web browsers offer a handful of additional features not found in Google Chrome, but there are some that radically change the experience. Kiwi Browser by XDA Senior Member arnaud42 is one such web browser, and for the browser’s second anniversary, the developer has fully open-sourced the web browser and all its features.
Back in 2018, arnaud42 released the first version of his Chromium-based web browser. When we first covered the project several months later, we were impressed by the feature-set it offered at the time, which pales in comparison to what the browser offers today. It had features like a built-in content blocker, dark mode, background video playback, AMP skipper, and more. The browser got better and better with each update, but what really made it shine is the fact that it was the first Chromium-based browser for Android that supports Chrome Extensions.
ProtonMail Bridge is now open source!
We are one step closer to fully open sourcing all our apps. ProtonMail Bridge joins iOS and the web app as open source software, and it has also passed an independent security audit.
Trust and transparency are core values of ProtonMail. We want you to know who is on our team and how we protect your privacy. Similarly, we want you to be able to see the code that makes up our apps and keeps your data safe. That’s why we have prioritized making all our apps open source.
You can view the code for ProtonMail Bridge for macOS, Windows, and Linux on our GitHub page.
Vapor IO Synse 3.0 makes environmental data actionable within a data center
Anybody can use, extend and adapt Synse free of charge. Synse 3.0 is licensed under an open source GNU General Public License v3.0, and includes the following components...
UNICEF Launches Cryptocurrency Fund to Back Open Source Technology
UNICEF, the United Nations Youngsters’s Fund, has launched a crypto fund to obtain, maintain and distribute donations of bitcoin and ether in its intention to again open supply know-how for youngsters all over the world.
UNICEF mentioned in an announcement on Wednesday that in a primary for United Nations organizations, the Cryptocurrency Fund will obtain contributions in cryptocurrency and grant out in the identical digital forex type.
The group added the primary contributions to the UNICEF Cryptocurrency Fund come from the Ethereum Basis and “will profit three grantees of the UNICEF Innovation Fund.”
Security and FUD
Ubuntu Touch OTA-12 Is Coming May 6th with a Revamped Home Screen
Many months in development, Ubuntu Touch OTA-12 promises major changes to the mobile operating system for Ubuntu Phone devices. Of course, the biggest new feature will be the new Lomiri interface. Well, it’s not really new to the Ubuntu Touch developers as, in fact, it’s the old Unity 8 interface initially developed by Canonical for their version of Ubuntu Touch. While Unity 8 never saw the light of day, UBports Foundation’s endless efforts made it possible to finally bring it to users’ devices, powered, of course, by the latest Mir release, Mir 1.2.
TUXEDO Control Center Lets You Have Full Control over Your TUXEDO Linux Laptop
The initial release of TUXEDO Control Center already comes with a wide range of functions. These will allow customers who own a Linux laptop from TUXEDO Computers to finally have full control over their devices. For example, the app lets you create your own personal profiles for your TUXEDO computer. These profiles contain personal settings for display brightness, processor properties, as well as fan settings. Additionally, the Control Center will allow users to turn off the webcam. The interface is well structured to make it easier for users to switch between various profiles for performance or longer battery life with ease. Also: TUXEDO Computers Launches A Power/Thermal Control Center For Their Linux Systems
Open-source firmware turns CPAP machines into coronavirus ventilators
Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, we are woefully short of ventilators that can give the most gravely ill a chance for life. There are many efforts afoot to build more ventilators. Now, instead of building ventilators, a group of open-source developers has a new idea: Create a firmware update, Airbreak, which can transform common Constant Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines into non-invasive ventilators. Their first effort -- a proof of concept -- converts the Airsense 10 CPAP machine, which is a common, inexpensive sleep apnea treatment device, into a ventilator. It does so by simply replacing its existing firmware with updated firmware.
Chromium-based Kiwi Browser is now completely open source
