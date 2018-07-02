Security and FUD Security updates for Monday Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (openvpn), Debian (awl, file-roller, jackson-databind, and shiro), Fedora (chromium, git, and libssh), Mageia (php, python-bleach, and webkit2), openSUSE (chromium, gstreamer-rtsp-server, and mp3gain), Oracle (thunderbird and tigervnc), SUSE (thunderbird), and Ubuntu (file-roller and webkit2gtk).

Linus is secure - it is its users who are not Most exploits are misconfigurations or poor administration The rise in attacks on Linux in recent years is not due to its insecurity problems but more down to user error. LinuxSecurity Founder Dave Wreski said: "Although it may be easy to blame the rise in attacks targeting Linux in recent years on security vulnerabilities in the operating system as a whole, this is simply not the truth. The majority of exploits on Linux systems can be attributed to misconfigured servers and poor administration." Joe McManus, Director of Security at Canonical, said: "Linux and, particularly Ubuntu, are incredibly secure systems but, that being said, it is their popularity that makes them a target." Ian Thornton-Trump, a threat intelligence expert and the CISO at Cyjax, added: "From an economic and mission perspective, it makes sense for a threat actor to invest in open-source skills for flexibility and the ability to target the systems where the good stuff is happening."

01 Communique Announces April 23rd IronCAP X Email Encryption Product Launch and Demo Will Be Virtual [Ed: If this is proprietary secret code, how do we know it is indeed "a higher protection level than current GPG, or GNU Privacy Guard public key cryptography implementation platforms"?] IronCAP and IronCAP X will encrypt your data so that you are protected now and into the future from quantum attacks. Not only is IronCAP technology quantum-safe, it is much faster than the current quantum-vulnerable RSA method and has a higher protection level than current GPG, or GNU Privacy Guard public key cryptography implementation platforms.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-12 Is Coming May 6th with a Revamped Home Screen Many months in development, Ubuntu Touch OTA-12 promises major changes to the mobile operating system for Ubuntu Phone devices. Of course, the biggest new feature will be the new Lomiri interface. Well, it’s not really new to the Ubuntu Touch developers as, in fact, it’s the old Unity 8 interface initially developed by Canonical for their version of Ubuntu Touch. While Unity 8 never saw the light of day, UBports Foundation’s endless efforts made it possible to finally bring it to users’ devices, powered, of course, by the latest Mir release, Mir 1.2.