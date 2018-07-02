Firefly launches RK1808-based module and dev kit with 3-TOPS NPU
Firefly has launched a $59 “Core-1808-JD4 AI Core Board” module that runs Linux on an AI-enabled Rockchip RK1808. It’s available as part of a similarly open-spec “AIO-1808-JD4” dev kit for $149.
T-Chip Technology’s Firefly (or T-Firefly) unit and development community launched some of the first open-spec SBCs based on Rockchip SoCs, such as the RK3399-based Firefly-RK3399. Now, Firefly has launched a Core-1808-JD4 AI Core Board compute module based on the RK1808 SoC. The module can be purchased on its own or as part of an AIO-1808-JD4 for $59 and $149, respectively.
