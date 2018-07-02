Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 20th of April 2020 06:25:54 PM

I might start writing some articles with technical information in order to spread information that I consider them obvious but in KDE community might not be.

Many of you might find them boring but in the end I consider them just easy to read technical information.

Based on Maui Weekly Report #3 I show there is interest for Qt/QML applications that can draw window buttons in window internal space. I even like them in some apps such as music and video players.

For those that want a flame war between SSDs and CSDs I actually dont even care. You can argue as much as you want, this article is not about choosing a winner, it is about technology and solutions that already exist.

Plasma/Qt/KDE technologies have already solved this, so Maui can just use the following proposed solution and in the end provide the most magical client side window buttons that will also be consistent between different apps and they could be even better than other provided solutions.