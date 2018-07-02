Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 20th of April 2020 07:02:10 PM Filed under
Misc
  • Pixman 0.40 Released As First Update In A Year For This Key Library For The Linux Desktop

    There is finally a new update to Pixman, the pixel manipulation library relied upon by Cairo and the X.Org Server most notably but also other Linux desktop software. Pixman 0.40 brings with it many changes given the year in development since the project's last point release.

    Among the changes to find with Pixman 0.40 are:

    - Meson build system improvements, including under Windows.

  • Community Member Monday: Stanislaus J. Pinasthika

    Let me tell you a story: Jember was a quiet city. No many cafes at the time. One day, in the beautiful morning, a boy was born. He was named Stanislaus Jiwandana Pinasthika – but his parents called typically called him Stanis. Twenty two years later, this boy graduated from the Information Systems Department, Faculty of Computer Science, at the University of Jember…

    Today, I am struggling to start my masters degree in Computer Science at Gadjah Mada University. I like to design things using Inkscape, such as vector graphics, cartoons etc. You can see my work here. But I also love to contribute to open source projects.

    For instance, I made a Linux Community in Jember with my friends – Sofyan Sugianto is one of them. He is also a member of TDF. My contributions to LibreOffice started with translating – at the time still using Pootle. Now, I am glad to be a proud member of TDF and the LibreOffice Quality Assurance (QA) team.

  • LibreOffice 7.0 Will Prefer Building Its Rendering Code With LLVM's Clang Compiler

    With the release of LibreOffice 7.0 in a few months, the open-source office suite will now prefer building at least portions of its code-base with the LLVM Clang compiler over GCC or Microsoft MSVC even if the default compiler is not Clang.

    At least as far as the new Skia rendering code is concerned, LibreOffice 7.0+ will try to find and use LLVM Clang even if the default compiler is not Clang.

  • GitLab’s Priyanka Sharma Talks About Multi-cloud Maturity Model
  • 4 Git scripts I can't live without

    In 2005, Linus Torvalds created Git to replace the proprietary distributed source control management solution that he had previously used to maintain the Linux kernel. Since then, Git has become a dominant version-control solution for open source and cloud-native development teams.

  • Techopia Live: How the Eclipse Foundation shapes open-source software around the world

    On any given day, millions of developers around the world are building software in Java, Python and other open-source platforms.

    Odds are, they’re using a tool or framework governed by an Ottawa-based organization playing an important role in ensuring tech companies can bring cutting-edge advances in IoT, AI, autonomous vehicles and cloud applications to market quickly and affordably.

»

More in Tux Machines

Security and FUD

  • Security updates for Monday

    Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (openvpn), Debian (awl, file-roller, jackson-databind, and shiro), Fedora (chromium, git, and libssh), Mageia (php, python-bleach, and webkit2), openSUSE (chromium, gstreamer-rtsp-server, and mp3gain), Oracle (thunderbird and tigervnc), SUSE (thunderbird), and Ubuntu (file-roller and webkit2gtk).

  • Linus is secure - it is its users who are not

    Most exploits are misconfigurations or poor administration The rise in attacks on Linux in recent years is not due to its insecurity problems but more down to user error. LinuxSecurity Founder Dave Wreski said: "Although it may be easy to blame the rise in attacks targeting Linux in recent years on security vulnerabilities in the operating system as a whole, this is simply not the truth. The majority of exploits on Linux systems can be attributed to misconfigured servers and poor administration." Joe McManus, Director of Security at Canonical, said: "Linux and, particularly Ubuntu, are incredibly secure systems but, that being said, it is their popularity that makes them a target." Ian Thornton-Trump, a threat intelligence expert and the CISO at Cyjax, added: "From an economic and mission perspective, it makes sense for a threat actor to invest in open-source skills for flexibility and the ability to target the systems where the good stuff is happening."

  • 01 Communique Announces April 23rd IronCAP X Email Encryption Product Launch and Demo Will Be Virtual [Ed: If this is proprietary secret code, how do we know it is indeed "a higher protection level than current GPG, or GNU Privacy Guard public key cryptography implementation platforms"?]

    IronCAP and IronCAP X will encrypt your data so that you are protected now and into the future from quantum attacks. Not only is IronCAP technology quantum-safe, it is much faster than the current quantum-vulnerable RSA method and has a higher protection level than current GPG, or GNU Privacy Guard public key cryptography implementation platforms.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-12 Is Coming May 6th with a Revamped Home Screen

Many months in development, Ubuntu Touch OTA-12 promises major changes to the mobile operating system for Ubuntu Phone devices. Of course, the biggest new feature will be the new Lomiri interface. Well, it’s not really new to the Ubuntu Touch developers as, in fact, it’s the old Unity 8 interface initially developed by Canonical for their version of Ubuntu Touch. While Unity 8 never saw the light of day, UBports Foundation’s endless efforts made it possible to finally bring it to users’ devices, powered, of course, by the latest Mir release, Mir 1.2. Read more

TUXEDO Control Center Lets You Have Full Control over Your TUXEDO Linux Laptop

The initial release of TUXEDO Control Center already comes with a wide range of functions. These will allow customers who own a Linux laptop from TUXEDO Computers to finally have full control over their devices. For example, the app lets you create your own personal profiles for your TUXEDO computer. These profiles contain personal settings for display brightness, processor properties, as well as fan settings. Additionally, the Control Center will allow users to turn off the webcam. The interface is well structured to make it easier for users to switch between various profiles for performance or longer battery life with ease. Read more Also: TUXEDO Computers Launches A Power/Thermal Control Center For Their Linux Systems

Open-source firmware turns CPAP machines into coronavirus ventilators

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, we are woefully short of ventilators that can give the most gravely ill a chance for life. There are many efforts afoot to build more ventilators. Now, instead of building ventilators, a group of open-source developers has a new idea: Create a firmware update, Airbreak, which can transform common Constant Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines into non-invasive ventilators. Their first effort -- a proof of concept -- converts the Airsense 10 CPAP machine, which is a common, inexpensive sleep apnea treatment device, into a ventilator. It does so by simply replacing its existing firmware with updated firmware. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6