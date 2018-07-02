Android Leftovers
TCL unveils Android TVs with built-in Freeview Play and Google Assistant
Kogan QLED 55″ Smart HDR 4K Android TV Review: Kogan’s best TV yet
What to Expect With Android 11 Location Permissions
This Nokia phone runs Android 10 and it's just $100 ($40 off) right now on Amazon
OPPO Reno2/Z, F11/F11 Pro, A9, and R17 receive stable Android 10 with ColorOS 7
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is official: this cheap Android tablet could be an iPad rival
An old Android phone can be used as a system monitor to show how hard your gaming PC is working
Car Launcher for Android Updated with a Cool New Theme
Google is no longer publishing Android usage reports on its website
Netflix for Android adds ‘screen lock’ button to prevent accidental touches
Today’s best Android game/app deals + freebies: Dark Quest 2, Dungeon999, more
How to change the font size on an Android in 2 ways
20 of the best Android co-op games available in 2020
IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 143 released
Hey all you cool cats and kittens, this is the official release announcement for IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 143 - another update that brings you loads of improvements for IPFire and its build system. We have updated the toolchain and many other essential system libraries as well as including many bug and security fixes. The toolchain - all tools to build the distribution like compilers, linkers and essential system libraries - have been updated and are now based on glibc 2.31, GCC 9.3.0, binutils 2.34. The build system has also been optimised to take advantage of machines that have a lot of memory and uses less I/O resources by not writing any large temporary files to disk any more when this can be avoided.
