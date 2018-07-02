Games: Minigalaxy, 'Cloud' and Proton
-
Minigalaxy, the FOSS Linux client for GOG adds support for Wine
While GOG don't support their own Galaxy client on Linux (yet?), work continues by the community on Minigalaxy, a streamlined free and open source Linux client for GOG.
Minigalaxy version 0.9.4 went out today, with the biggest feature being the addition of Wine support. This means, if you have Wine installed, you can download Windows games from GOG using Minigalaxy and run them. The feature is quite simple right now, with no settings to change between different Wine versions but it's a great start. Making Minigalaxy just that little bit sweeter to use.
-
Posts on Hannes Hauswedell's homepage: Game-streaming without the "cloud"
With increasing bandwidths, live-streaming of video games is becoming more and more popular – and might further accelerate the demise of the desktop computer. Most options are “cloud-gaming” services based on subscriptions where you don’t own the games and are likely to be tracked and monetised for your data. In this blog post I present the solution I built at home to replace my “living room computer”.
[...]
If you haven’t done so already, install Steam. It is available in Debian/Devuan non-free repositories as steam but will install and self-update itself in a hidden subfolder of your home-directory upon first start. You need a steam-account (free) and you need to be logged in for everything to work. I really dislike this and it means that Steam quite likely does gather data about you. I suspect that using non-Steam games makes it more difficult to track you, but I have not done any research on this. See the end of this post for possible alternatives.
The first important thing to know about Steam on Linux is that it ships many system libraries, but it doesn’t ship everything that it needs and it gives you no diagnostic about missing stuff nor are UI elements correctly disabled when the respective feature is not available. This includes support for hardware video encoding and for playing windows games.
-
Build up your collection of Paradox DLC with the latest build your own Humble Bundle
Well, this is a little different. Humble Bundle have teamed up with Paradox Interactive to allow you to build your own bundle of DLC for their games. Yes, you read that correctly.
This is not a game bundle but a DLC bundle. Thinking on it, it's actually a pretty good idea. Some Paradox games do have quite a long list of DLC, which can be a bit intimidating. For certain games, the DLC can be pretty massive too so this is a good chance if you've been wanting to build up Stellaris or BATTLETECH.
-
Games to break the boredom of quarantine: Up to half off on Jackbox games
You'll download the game on Steam for PC, Mac or Linux.
-
Proton has brought about 6000 games to Linux so far
Apart from the new games that Proton brings us on a regular basis, it’s also important to look as a whole how Proton has changed the landscape over time. While the numbers are always pretty much available on the front page of ProtonDB, I take a slightly different look at it to build a graph of “Platinum” games (i.e. working out of the box without any tricks) to Linux using Proton.
[...]
This does not even take in account games that are playable with minor modifications (adding a launcher flag, changing the name of an .exe in a directory, etc…) so the real number of games you can actually enjoy with Proton is way higher than that. But “Platinum” sets the bar high and we ought to judge Proton on its promise: making Windows games work on Linux with just one click.
-
Proton has brought about 6000 games to Linux so far
Proton is one of the biggest contributions to desktop Linux in at least the past ten years. Thanks to Proton, I now play all my games on Linux, and could finally just remove Windows from my desktop altogether. All I do when I want to buy a game that doesn’t support Linux natively is check ProtonDB, and if the rating is platinum (works out of the box) or gold (might need to run a command, move a file around, or select a specific Proton version in Steam), I just buy it without further issues. If it’s rated silver, I’ll take a more detailed look and weigh the work vs. the benefit.
-
A Week With Salient OS
There’s been a surge of Arch users over the past few years, especially with Manjaro. I’ve been curious as to why that is. They have preferred Arch over their traditional Debian/Ubuntu setups, to the point where the meme, “btw I use Arch” has become a thing.
After doing a bit of homework, specifically looking at videos from Chris Titus Tech, I’ve learned that the benefit Arch has over Debian is mainly related to software management — how they’re maintained and upgraded. Arch Linux has updates to your software packages every day — perhaps two or three times a day! This is due to Arch using a rolling release model — as soon as an update has been pushed to one or more of your installed applications, the software updater will notify you, giving you access to bleeding-edge software. This is a huge benefit in contrast to having to use a personal package archive (PPA) for most of the packages that you want to have the latest version for on Debian or Ubuntu; not to mention the fact the PPA can go down later on.
Of course, though, there’s a small catch to having the latest software. Ubuntu may only get updates every six months, but the software is more stable, and would therefore be more useful in an environment where minimal downtime is needed. With Arch, even though we may have the latest and greatest in terms of software, they have had less baking time in the oven and may introduce issues that we might not get with an older, but more stable, release. The frequency of the updates may also irk some users who just want to do their work, whatever that is. If the user wants to bypass the everyday updates, they should get done at least once a month, or better yet, once a week.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 368 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
BleachBit 4.0 Open-Source System Cleaner Adds Major Changes and Improvements
One of the major changes of BleachBit 4.0 is support for Python 3 to ensure the application will work well on the latest releases of the popular Ubuntu Linux distribution, such as Ubuntu 19.10 or the upcoming Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, which dropped support for Python 2. This release also brings dedicated packages for the Fedora Linux and openSUSE Tumbleweed distributions, making it easier to install the software on these popular GNU/Linux distributions. For Fedora Linux, is also enables cleaning of DNF autoremove.
Top 5 open source licenses trends
Everybody has a favorite database project. Well, most of you do anyway… If you do, you may feel protective about what people can and cannot do with it. That usually comes down to the open source license. And man, licenses can get people's backs up, so it's good to know where things are headed when you're picking a license for a project or just trying to understand what's out there. Thankfully the folks at WhiteSource do a deep dive each year to let us know what's happening with all the open source packages and files in their database. Here are five trends to know about open source licenses.
IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 143 released
Hey all you cool cats and kittens, this is the official release announcement for IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 143 - another update that brings you loads of improvements for IPFire and its build system. We have updated the toolchain and many other essential system libraries as well as including many bug and security fixes. The toolchain - all tools to build the distribution like compilers, linkers and essential system libraries - have been updated and are now based on glibc 2.31, GCC 9.3.0, binutils 2.34. The build system has also been optimised to take advantage of machines that have a lot of memory and uses less I/O resources by not writing any large temporary files to disk any more when this can be avoided.
Recent comments
1 min ago
46 min 18 sec ago
5 hours 53 min ago
11 hours 1 min ago
11 hours 32 min ago
12 hours 25 min ago
12 hours 40 min ago
14 hours 50 min ago
17 hours 45 min ago
17 hours 54 min ago