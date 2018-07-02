Git v2.26.2 and others
-
Git v2.26.2 and others
Today, the Git project is releasing the following Git versions: v2.26.2, v2.25.4, v2.24.3, v2.23.3, v2.22.4, v2.21.3, v2.20.4, v2.19.5, v2.18.4, and v2.17.5. These releases address the security issue CVE-2020-11008, which is similar to the recently addressed CVE-2020-5260. Users of the affected maintenance tracks are urged to upgrade. The tarballs are found at: https://www.kernel.org/pub/software/scm/git/ The following public repositories all have a copy of the 'v2.26.2' and other tags: url = https://kernel.googlesource.com/pub/scm/git/git url = git://repo.or.cz/alt-git.git url = https://github.com/gitster/git Attached below is the release notes for 2.17.5; all the newer maintenance tracks listed at the beginning of this message are updated with the same fix, so I won't repeat them here. Thanks.
-
Git Sees Another Round Of New Releases Due To Security Issue
Last week saw a slew of new Git releases due to a security issue over the newline character creating a possible credential leak. This week is another round of emergency Git releases due to a similar security bug.
Git 2.26.2 is out today along with new point releases from Git 2.25 through Git 2.17. These new Git releases are coming as a result of a similar security bug to last week's problem.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 952 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
FuryBSD 2020-Q2 images are available for XFCE, and KDE
The Q2 2020 images are not a visible leap forward but a functional leap forward. Most effort was spent creating a better out of box experience for automatic Ethernet configuration, working WiFi, webcam, and improved hypervisor support.
Git v2.26.2 and others
How did FSFE go astray?
To help eliminate gossip and innuendo, we've updated the About page with a brief, fact-based summary of how FSFE ran off the rails. We hope this clarifies some ambiguity, the crisis in FSFE has breen brewing for a long time and didn't spontaneously arrive with any one volunteer or decision. In 1985, the FSF was founded by Richard Stallman. In 2001, a group of volunteers split from FSF and started using the name FSF Europe, now FSFE, for a new organization. They promised to be subject to an agreement with FSF but they abandoned the agreement and stubbornly continued using the name FSFE anyway. In 2009, these people promised volunteers that they would be better than the FSF by giving volunteers membership, as Fellows and giving them permission to vote. In 2016, Elias Diem, a Fellow in Switzerland invited Richard Stallman from the real FSF to speak at a joint FSF-FSFE event. Diem subsequently died in an accident. Shortly afterwards, FSFE received a EUR 150,000 bequest.
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 hour 17 min ago
2 hours 11 min ago
2 hours 50 min ago
3 hours 35 min ago
8 hours 42 min ago
13 hours 50 min ago
14 hours 21 min ago
15 hours 14 min ago
15 hours 29 min ago
17 hours 39 min ago