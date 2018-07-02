Intel and Linux: SVT-AV1 0.8.2, Drivers, Slim Bootloader and Devices
Intel SVT-AV1 0.8.2 Released With Many Significant AV1 Encoder/Decoder Improvements
Intel's open-source SVT-AV1 encoder/decoder for AV1 content continues becoming quite featureful while being extremely performant. Out today is SVT-AV1 0.8.2 with more significant work not only on the encoder side but also decoder.
Today's release of SVT-AV1 0.8.2 on the encoder side adds more AVX2 and AVX-512 optimizations, provides initial super resolution support, better warp motion, 16-bit pipeline support, memory optimizations, and many other improvements to enhance the encode process.
Intel Landing More Driver Work Needed For Discrete GPU Linux Support
Landing today in Mesa 20.1-devel were some of the OpenGL/Vulkan-side driver changes needed as part of Intel's road to bringing up discrete Xe GPU support under Linux.
For months we have been reporting on various elements of Intel's discrete GPU bring-up for Linux, which is largely on the kernel side with device local memory support, various code restructuring to make the driver less iGPU focused, multi-GPU support, and SVM support.
Intel Working On Slim Bootloader Integration Improvements For The Linux Kernel
Slim Bootloader is the open-source initiative Intel announced in Q3'2018 for providing a very bare bones BSD-licensed open-source firmware implementation. We're now seeing new Linux patches for improving the integration with the Slim Bootloader.
The Slim Bootloader has been designed from the start to be a very lightweight EFI implementation that is derived from Coreboot and designed to be secure as much as it is optimized and lightweight. Recently we haven't heard too much about Slim Bootloader but it's fortunately alive and well.
Fanless Comet Lake mini PC Ships with Intel Core i7 Quad or Hexa-core Processor
The company claims the computer support both Windows 10 and Linux distributions. Besides a power adapter and the two antennas, the mini desktop PC also ships with a vertical stand. VESA mounting is also possible, but as I understand it the bracket is not included.
Rugged Apollo Lake mini-PC has triple HDMI ports
IEI’s “IDS-310-AL” mini-PC for rugged signage applications runs Linux or Win 10 on an Apollo Lake SoC with triple HDMI displays, 2x GbE, 3x USB 3.0, SATA, mini-PCIe, and M.2.
FuryBSD 2020-Q2 images are available for XFCE, and KDE
The Q2 2020 images are not a visible leap forward but a functional leap forward. Most effort was spent creating a better out of box experience for automatic Ethernet configuration, working WiFi, webcam, and improved hypervisor support.
Git v2.26.2 and others
How did FSFE go astray?
To help eliminate gossip and innuendo, we've updated the About page with a brief, fact-based summary of how FSFE ran off the rails. We hope this clarifies some ambiguity, the crisis in FSFE has breen brewing for a long time and didn't spontaneously arrive with any one volunteer or decision. In 1985, the FSF was founded by Richard Stallman. In 2001, a group of volunteers split from FSF and started using the name FSF Europe, now FSFE, for a new organization. They promised to be subject to an agreement with FSF but they abandoned the agreement and stubbornly continued using the name FSFE anyway. In 2009, these people promised volunteers that they would be better than the FSF by giving volunteers membership, as Fellows and giving them permission to vote. In 2016, Elias Diem, a Fellow in Switzerland invited Richard Stallman from the real FSF to speak at a joint FSF-FSFE event. Diem subsequently died in an accident. Shortly afterwards, FSFE received a EUR 150,000 bequest.
today's howtos
