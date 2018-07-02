Python Programming Bits and Last of Python 2
Python 2.7.18, the last release of Python 2
The CPython core developers are pleased to announce the immediate availability of Python 2.7.18.
Python 2.7.18, the end of an era
I'm eudaemonic to announce the immediate availability of Python 2.7.18. Python 2.7.18 is a special release. I refer, of course, to the fact that "2.7.18" is the closest any Python version number will ever approximate e, Euler's number. Simply exquisite! A less transcendent property of Python 2.7.18 is that it is the last Python 2.7 release and therefore the last Python 2 release. It's time for the CPython community to say a fond but firm farewell to Python 2. Users still on Python 2 can use e to compute the instantaneously compounding interest on their technical debt. Download this unique, commemorative Python release on python.org: https://www.python.org/downloads/release/python-2718/ Python 2.7 has been under active development since the release of Python 2.6, more than 11 years ago. Over all those years, CPython's core developers and contributors sedulously applied bug fixes to the 2.7 branch, no small task as the Python 2 and 3 branches diverged. There were large changes midway through Python 2.7's life such as PEP 466's feature backports to the ssl module and hash randomization. Traditionally, these features would never have been added to a branch in maintenance mode, but exceptions were made to keep Python 2 users secure. Thank you to CPython's community for such dedication. Python 2.7 was lucky to have the services of two generations of binary builders and operating system experts, Martin von Löwis and Steve Dower for Windows, and Ronald Oussoren and Ned Deily for macOS. The reason we provided binary Python 2.7 releases for macOS 10.9, an operating system obsoleted by Apple 4 years ago, or why the "Microsoft Visual C++ Compiler for Python 2.7" exists is the dedication of these individuals. I thank the past and present Python release managers, Barry Warsaw, Ned Deily, Georg Brandl, Larry Hastings, and Łukasz Langa for their advice and support over the years. I've learned a lot from them—like don't be the sucker who volunteers to manage the release right before a big compatibility break! Python 3 would be nowhere without the critical work of the wider community. Library maintainers followed CPython by maintaining Python 2 support for many years but also threw their weight behind the Python 3 statement (https://python3statement.org). Linux distributors chased Python 2 out of their archives. Users migrated hundreds of millions of lines of code, developed porting guides, and kept Python 2 in their brain while Python 3 gained 10 years of improvements. Finally, thank you to GvR for creating Python 0.9, 1, 2, and 3. Long live Python 3+! Signing off, Benjamin 2.7 release manager
Python 2.7.18 is out. This is the last release and end of support for Python 2.
Introducing ndindex, a Python library for manipulating indices of ndarrays
One of the most important features of NumPy arrays is their indexing semantics. By "indexing" I mean anything that happens inside square brackets, for example, a[4::-1, 0, ..., [0, 1], np.newaxis]. NumPy's index semantics are very expressive and powerful, and this is one of the reasons the library is so popular.
These limitations may be annoying, but are easy enough to live with. The real challenge when working with indices comes when you try to manipulate them. Slices in particular are challenging to work with because the rich meaning of slice semantics. Writing formulas for even very simple things is a real challenge with slices. slice(start, stop, step) (corresponding to a[start:stop:step]) has fundamentally different meaning depending on whether start,stop, or step are negative, nonnegative, or None. As an example, take a[4:-2:-2], where a is a one-dimensional array. This slices every other element from the third element to the second from the last. What will the shape of this sliced array be? The answer is (0,) if the original shape is less than 1 or greater than 5, and (1,) otherwise.
How to patch in Python?
(monkey-) patching is a technique for changing code behaviour without altering its source. It is done in runtime, usually by overriding attributes of existing objects. An object can be an instance of some sort, a class or even a module. The technique is most commonly (ab)used for tests when we cannot pass mocks in a simple way.
Gevent made requests a coroutine-friendly library and thanks to concurrency, it enabled our example server to handle over 13.5 times more requests per second.
In the end, we have a program that has coroutine-based concurrency (same principle as in asyncio or node.js) but its code still looks like synchronous one. We do not need special, cooperative libraries or async/await keywords in our code. It’s almost like magic.
Installation of Jupyter on external hard disk/ USB
We have to use Jupyter notebooks for Machine Learning at our university. Jupyter needs a lot of space on the hard disk and I was able to remember (from vocational school) that we were able to install PHPMyAdmin on a USB stick. You have a transportable web application on this way. I had this goal for Jupyter and the Python environment on Linux.
FuryBSD 2020-Q2 images are available for XFCE, and KDE
The Q2 2020 images are not a visible leap forward but a functional leap forward. Most effort was spent creating a better out of box experience for automatic Ethernet configuration, working WiFi, webcam, and improved hypervisor support.
Git v2.26.2 and others
How did FSFE go astray?
To help eliminate gossip and innuendo, we've updated the About page with a brief, fact-based summary of how FSFE ran off the rails. We hope this clarifies some ambiguity, the crisis in FSFE has breen brewing for a long time and didn't spontaneously arrive with any one volunteer or decision. In 1985, the FSF was founded by Richard Stallman. In 2001, a group of volunteers split from FSF and started using the name FSF Europe, now FSFE, for a new organization. They promised to be subject to an agreement with FSF but they abandoned the agreement and stubbornly continued using the name FSFE anyway. In 2009, these people promised volunteers that they would be better than the FSF by giving volunteers membership, as Fellows and giving them permission to vote. In 2016, Elias Diem, a Fellow in Switzerland invited Richard Stallman from the real FSF to speak at a joint FSF-FSFE event. Diem subsequently died in an accident. Shortly afterwards, FSFE received a EUR 150,000 bequest.
