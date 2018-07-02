How I use Hugo for my classroom's open source CMS
People love Markdown text with good reason—it is easy to write, easy to read, easy to edit, and it can be converted to a wide range of other text mark up formats. While Markdown text is very good for content creation and manipulation, it imposes limitations on the options for content display.
If we could combine the virtues of Markdown with the power and flexibility of Cascading Style Sheets, HTML5, and JavaScript, that would be something special. One of the programs trying to do this is Hugo. Hugo was created in 2013 by Steve Francia; it is cross-platform and open source under an Apache 2.0 license with an active developer community and a growing user base.
Sipeed MaixCube is a Fully Integrated AI Development Platform Powered by Kendryte K210 RISC-V SoC
Sipeed has made several boards and kits based on Kendryte K210 RISC-V processor for low-power AI workloads such as face detection or object recognition including Maixduino board and Grove AI HAT that ship with camera and display.
The company has now come up with MaixCube all-in-one development platform that houses Sipeed M1 module, a display, a camera, and a battery into a plastic case that’s somewhat similar to MStack M5StickV but with a larger display, and variations in the form factor and features.
Things You Should Know About Ubuntu 20.04
Ubuntu 20.04 release is just around the corner and you may have a few questions and doubts regarding upgrades, installation etc.
I hosted some Q&A sessions on various social media channels to answer doubts of readers like you.
I am going to list these common questions about Ubuntu 20.04 with their answers. I hope it helps you clear the doubts you have. And if you still have questions, feel free to ask in the comment section below.
Python Programming Bits and Last of Python 2
-
The CPython core developers are pleased to announce the immediate availability of Python 2.7.18.
-
I'm eudaemonic to announce the immediate availability of Python 2.7.18.
Python 2.7.18 is a special release. I refer, of course, to the fact that "2.7.18" is the closest
any Python version number will ever approximate e, Euler's number. Simply exquisite!
A less transcendent property of Python 2.7.18 is that it is the last Python 2.7 release and
therefore the last Python 2 release. It's time for the CPython community to say a fond but firm
farewell to Python 2. Users still on Python 2 can use e to compute the instantaneously compounding
interest on their technical debt.
Download this unique, commemorative Python release on python.org:
https://www.python.org/downloads/release/python-2718/
Python 2.7 has been under active development since the release of Python 2.6, more than 11 years
ago. Over all those years, CPython's core developers and contributors sedulously applied bug fixes
to the 2.7 branch, no small task as the Python 2 and 3 branches diverged. There were large changes
midway through Python 2.7's life such as PEP 466's feature backports to the ssl module and hash
randomization. Traditionally, these features would never have been added to a branch in maintenance
mode, but exceptions were made to keep Python 2 users secure. Thank you to CPython's community for
such dedication.
Python 2.7 was lucky to have the services of two generations of binary builders and operating
system experts, Martin von Löwis and Steve Dower for Windows, and Ronald Oussoren and Ned Deily for
macOS. The reason we provided binary Python 2.7 releases for macOS 10.9, an operating system
obsoleted by Apple 4 years ago, or why the "Microsoft Visual C++ Compiler for Python 2.7" exists is
the dedication of these individuals.
I thank the past and present Python release managers, Barry Warsaw, Ned Deily, Georg Brandl, Larry
Hastings, and Łukasz Langa for their advice and support over the years. I've learned a lot from
them—like don't be the sucker who volunteers to manage the release right before a big compatibility
break!
Python 3 would be nowhere without the critical work of the wider community. Library maintainers
followed CPython by maintaining Python 2 support for many years but also threw their weight behind
the Python 3 statement (https://python3statement.org). Linux distributors chased Python 2 out of
their archives. Users migrated hundreds of millions of lines of code, developed porting guides, and
kept Python 2 in their brain while Python 3 gained 10 years of improvements.
Finally, thank you to GvR for creating Python 0.9, 1, 2, and 3.
Long live Python 3+!
Signing off,
Benjamin
2.7 release manager
-
Python 2.7.18 is out. This is the last release and end of support for Python 2.
-
One of the most important features of NumPy arrays is their indexing semantics. By "indexing" I mean anything that happens inside square brackets, for example, a[4::-1, 0, ..., [0, 1], np.newaxis]. NumPy's index semantics are very expressive and powerful, and this is one of the reasons the library is so popular.
[...]
These limitations may be annoying, but are easy enough to live with. The real challenge when working with indices comes when you try to manipulate them. Slices in particular are challenging to work with because the rich meaning of slice semantics. Writing formulas for even very simple things is a real challenge with slices. slice(start, stop, step) (corresponding to a[start:stop:step]) has fundamentally different meaning depending on whether start,stop, or step are negative, nonnegative, or None. As an example, take a[4:-2:-2], where a is a one-dimensional array. This slices every other element from the third element to the second from the last. What will the shape of this sliced array be? The answer is (0,) if the original shape is less than 1 or greater than 5, and (1,) otherwise.
-
(monkey-) patching is a technique for changing code behaviour without altering its source. It is done in runtime, usually by overriding attributes of existing objects. An object can be an instance of some sort, a class or even a module. The technique is most commonly (ab)used for tests when we cannot pass mocks in a simple way.
[...]
Gevent made requests a coroutine-friendly library and thanks to concurrency, it enabled our example server to handle over 13.5 times more requests per second.
In the end, we have a program that has coroutine-based concurrency (same principle as in asyncio or node.js) but its code still looks like synchronous one. We do not need special, cooperative libraries or async/await keywords in our code. It’s almost like magic.
-
We have to use Jupyter notebooks for Machine Learning at our university. Jupyter needs a lot of space on the hard disk and I was able to remember (from vocational school) that we were able to install PHPMyAdmin on a USB stick. You have a transportable web application on this way. I had this goal for Jupyter and the Python environment on Linux.
