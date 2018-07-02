Wireguard – the open-source answer to VPN shortfalls?
Most end-users’ experiences of VPNs (virtual private networks) are from when they’ve needed to “dial into” the office or workplace, remotely.
That’s something that, right now, millions of people have to do from their homes. And while many organizations’ resources are located in the cloud, there’s still a significant number of services, applications, filestores, and resources that are on-premise — thus the continuing need for VPNs to gain access.
READ NEXT
VPN providers put to the test as millions work from home
“Dialing-in” is often still the terminology used in conversation, but that’s ironic because the process of working inside a VPN “tunnel” is very much reminiscent of the days of dial-up internet connections: slow to establish connection, glacial in responsiveness of apps & services, prone to breaking, and often the subject of frustration (and irritable calls to IT support staff).
2004 to 20.04 LTS: Ubuntu in popular culture
When we launched Ubuntu back in 2004, our mission to make well-supported, free open source software available to everyone, everywhere was a bold one – but today, Ubuntu is one of the world’s most popular operating systems. One consequence of that popularity is that Ubuntu has very much entered the public consciousness, and its influence can be seen across all kinds of popular culture.
With the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS release almost upon us, we thought it would be a good time to look back over the last 16 years and highlight some of our favourite Ubuntu pop culture appearances.
How I use Hugo for my classroom's open source CMS
People love Markdown text with good reason—it is easy to write, easy to read, easy to edit, and it can be converted to a wide range of other text mark up formats. While Markdown text is very good for content creation and manipulation, it imposes limitations on the options for content display.
If we could combine the virtues of Markdown with the power and flexibility of Cascading Style Sheets, HTML5, and JavaScript, that would be something special. One of the programs trying to do this is Hugo. Hugo was created in 2013 by Steve Francia; it is cross-platform and open source under an Apache 2.0 license with an active developer community and a growing user base.
Sipeed MaixCube is a Fully Integrated AI Development Platform Powered by Kendryte K210 RISC-V SoC
Sipeed has made several boards and kits based on Kendryte K210 RISC-V processor for low-power AI workloads such as face detection or object recognition including Maixduino board and Grove AI HAT that ship with camera and display.
The company has now come up with MaixCube all-in-one development platform that houses Sipeed M1 module, a display, a camera, and a battery into a plastic case that’s somewhat similar to MStack M5StickV but with a larger display, and variations in the form factor and features.
Recent comments
2 hours 50 min ago
7 hours 17 min ago
8 hours 11 min ago
8 hours 50 min ago
9 hours 35 min ago
14 hours 42 min ago
19 hours 50 min ago
20 hours 21 min ago
21 hours 14 min ago
21 hours 29 min ago