Stable Kernels: 5.6.6, 5.5.19, 5.4.34, and 4.19.117
-
Linux 5.6.6
I'm announcing the release of the 5.6.6 kernel.
All users of the 5.6 kernel series must upgrade.
The updated 5.6.y git tree can be found at:
git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.6.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...
-
Linux 5.5.19
-
Linux 5.4.34
-
Linux 4.19.117
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1049 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
2 hours 28 min ago
2 hours 34 min ago
8 hours 50 min ago
13 hours 17 min ago
14 hours 11 min ago
14 hours 50 min ago
15 hours 35 min ago
20 hours 42 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago