GNU Shepherd 0.8.0 released

We are pleased to announce the GNU Shepherd version 0.8.0. This release represents 31 commits by 7 people, primarily bug fixes and small additions to the programming interface. • About The GNU Daemon Shepherd or GNU Shepherd is a service manager written in Guile that looks after the herd of system services. It provides a replacement for the service-managing capabilities of SysV-init (or any other init) with a dependency-based system with a convenient interface. The GNU Shepherd may also be used by unprivileged users to manage per-user daemons (e.g., tor, privoxy, mcron, etc.) It is written in Guile Scheme, and is configured and extended using Guile. The GNU Shepherd is developed jointly with the GNU Guix project; it is used as the init system of Guix, GNU’s advanced GNU/Linux distribution. https://www.gnu.org/software/shepherd/ • Download Here are the compressed sources and a GPG detached signature[*]: https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/shepherd/shepherd-0.8.0.tar.gz https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/shepherd/shepherd-0.8.0.tar.gz.sig Use a mirror for higher download bandwidth: https://ftpmirror.gnu.org/shepherd/shepherd-0.8.0.tar.gz https://ftpmirror.gnu.org/shepherd/shepherd-0.8.0.tar.gz.sig Here are the SHA1 and SHA256 checksums: 1b1cea9c1271ef21611e8b717e9fd37c3c165bdc shepherd-0.8.0.tar.gz 940eb3e8a6f2ee710925b35ace3ee003cc8a38ff017a121d471bb5573e628b0a shepherd-0.8.0.tar.gz [*] Use a .sig file to verify that the corresponding file (without the .sig suffix) is intact. First, be sure to download both the .sig file and the corresponding tarball. Then, run a command like this: gpg --verify shepherd-0.8.0.tar.gz.sig If that command fails because you don't have the required public key, then run this command to import it: gpg --keyserver keys.openpgp.org \ --recv-keys 3CE464558A84FDC69DB40CFB090B11993D9AEBB5 and rerun the 'gpg --verify' command. This release was bootstrapped with the following tools: Autoconf 2.69 Automake 1.16.2 Makeinfo 6.7 Help2man 1.47.13 • Changes since version 0.7.0 (excerpt from the NEWS file) ** Kill the whole process group when the PID file doesn’t show up (<s;https://bugs.gnu.org/40672>) ** ‘make-kill-destructor’ kills the process group ** New ‘default-pid-file-timeout’ SRFI-39 parameter ** New #:file-creation-mask parameter for ‘make-forkexec-constructor’ ** ‘make-forkexec-constructor’ creates log files as #o640 (<s;https://bugs.gnu.org/40405>) ** Improve documentation and examples ** Ensure man pages are up to date (<s;https://bugs.gnu.org/39694>) ** Fix compilation on systems without ‘prctl’ such as GNU/Hurd ** Remove kludge that would send SIGALRM every second ** Address “error in finalization thread” warning ** ‘make-forkexec-constructor’ no longer supports old calling convention The first argument must be a list of strings. Passing several strings has been deprecated since 0.1. Please report bugs to address@hidden. Join address@hidden and address@hidden for discussions. Ludovic, on behalf of the Shepherd herd.

Debian Dropping A Number Of Old Linux Drivers Is Angering Vintage Hardware Users

More than a few Phoronix readers have written in over the past few days expressing outrage that Debian GNU/Linux is dropping a number of old hardware drivers. Earlier this month the Debian "X Strike Force" team decided to drop a number of obsolete input and video drivers from Debian. The basis in dropping these old input and display drivers is "They are either unmaintained upstream or provide no value to the distribution." Among the drivers affected were for Mach 64, ATI Rage R128, Savage, Silicon Motion, SiS, Trident, and NeoMagic graphics hardware. This is for hardware like the ATI Rage 128 that is more than 20 years old along with many of the other hardware supported by these drivers. Originally the Geode display driver was also set to be removed but later kept in. Input drivers for Elo touchscreens, MuTouch, and others were also dropped. Among those jumping in on the bug report and mailing list were pointing out the r128 driver is used by old Apple hardware and others saying that Debian supporting old hardware is important. Upstream these X.Org drivers are still "maintained" in that they may see a release every few years to fix compiler warnings or compatibility with new xorg-server releases but are seldom actually tested on the actual hardware by the developers -- often with those maintaining these drivers upstream not having hardware access -- and sometimes these drivers upstream end up sitting around broken for years.