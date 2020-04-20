Language Selection

GNU Shepherd 0.8.0 released

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 21st of April 2020 11:38:54 PM
GNU

We are pleased to announce the GNU Shepherd version 0.8.0.  This release
represents 31 commits by 7 people, primarily bug fixes and small
additions to the programming interface.

• About

  The GNU Daemon Shepherd or GNU Shepherd is a service manager written
  in Guile that looks after the herd of system services.  It provides a
  replacement for the service-managing capabilities of SysV-init (or any
  other init) with a dependency-based system with a convenient
  interface.  The GNU Shepherd may also be used by unprivileged users to
  manage per-user daemons (e.g., tor, privoxy, mcron, etc.)  It is
  written in Guile Scheme, and is configured and extended using Guile.

  The GNU Shepherd is developed jointly with the GNU Guix project; it is
  used as the init system of Guix, GNU’s advanced GNU/Linux distribution.

  https://www.gnu.org/software/shepherd/


• Download

  Here are the compressed sources and a GPG detached signature[*]:
    https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/shepherd/shepherd-0.8.0.tar.gz
    https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/shepherd/shepherd-0.8.0.tar.gz.sig

  Use a mirror for higher download bandwidth:
    https://ftpmirror.gnu.org/shepherd/shepherd-0.8.0.tar.gz
    https://ftpmirror.gnu.org/shepherd/shepherd-0.8.0.tar.gz.sig

  Here are the SHA1 and SHA256 checksums:

  1b1cea9c1271ef21611e8b717e9fd37c3c165bdc  shepherd-0.8.0.tar.gz
  940eb3e8a6f2ee710925b35ace3ee003cc8a38ff017a121d471bb5573e628b0a  
shepherd-0.8.0.tar.gz

  [*] Use a .sig file to verify that the corresponding file (without the
  .sig suffix) is intact.  First, be sure to download both the .sig file
  and the corresponding tarball.  Then, run a command like this:

    gpg --verify shepherd-0.8.0.tar.gz.sig

  If that command fails because you don't have the required public key,
  then run this command to import it:

    gpg --keyserver keys.openpgp.org \
        --recv-keys 3CE464558A84FDC69DB40CFB090B11993D9AEBB5

  and rerun the 'gpg --verify' command.

  This release was bootstrapped with the following tools:
    Autoconf 2.69
    Automake 1.16.2
    Makeinfo 6.7
    Help2man 1.47.13


• Changes since version 0.7.0 (excerpt from the NEWS file)

  ** Kill the whole process group when the PID file doesn’t show up
     (<s;https://bugs.gnu.org/40672>)
  ** ‘make-kill-destructor’ kills the process group
  ** New ‘default-pid-file-timeout’ SRFI-39 parameter
  ** New #:file-creation-mask parameter for ‘make-forkexec-constructor’
  ** ‘make-forkexec-constructor’ creates log files as #o640
     (<s;https://bugs.gnu.org/40405>)
  ** Improve documentation and examples
  ** Ensure man pages are up to date
     (<s;https://bugs.gnu.org/39694>)
  ** Fix compilation on systems without ‘prctl’ such as GNU/Hurd
  ** Remove kludge that would send SIGALRM every second
  ** Address “error in finalization thread” warning
  ** ‘make-forkexec-constructor’ no longer supports old calling convention

  The first argument must be a list of strings.  Passing several strings has
  been deprecated since 0.1.

Please report bugs to address@hidden.
Join address@hidden and address@hidden for discussions.

Ludovic, on behalf of the Shepherd herd.

