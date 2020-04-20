GNU Shepherd 0.8.0 released
We are pleased to announce the GNU Shepherd version 0.8.0. This release represents 31 commits by 7 people, primarily bug fixes and small additions to the programming interface. • About The GNU Daemon Shepherd or GNU Shepherd is a service manager written in Guile that looks after the herd of system services. It provides a replacement for the service-managing capabilities of SysV-init (or any other init) with a dependency-based system with a convenient interface. The GNU Shepherd may also be used by unprivileged users to manage per-user daemons (e.g., tor, privoxy, mcron, etc.) It is written in Guile Scheme, and is configured and extended using Guile. The GNU Shepherd is developed jointly with the GNU Guix project; it is used as the init system of Guix, GNU’s advanced GNU/Linux distribution. https://www.gnu.org/software/shepherd/ • Download Here are the compressed sources and a GPG detached signature[*]: https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/shepherd/shepherd-0.8.0.tar.gz https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/shepherd/shepherd-0.8.0.tar.gz.sig Use a mirror for higher download bandwidth: https://ftpmirror.gnu.org/shepherd/shepherd-0.8.0.tar.gz https://ftpmirror.gnu.org/shepherd/shepherd-0.8.0.tar.gz.sig Here are the SHA1 and SHA256 checksums: 1b1cea9c1271ef21611e8b717e9fd37c3c165bdc shepherd-0.8.0.tar.gz 940eb3e8a6f2ee710925b35ace3ee003cc8a38ff017a121d471bb5573e628b0a shepherd-0.8.0.tar.gz [*] Use a .sig file to verify that the corresponding file (without the .sig suffix) is intact. First, be sure to download both the .sig file and the corresponding tarball. Then, run a command like this: gpg --verify shepherd-0.8.0.tar.gz.sig If that command fails because you don't have the required public key, then run this command to import it: gpg --keyserver keys.openpgp.org \ --recv-keys 3CE464558A84FDC69DB40CFB090B11993D9AEBB5 and rerun the 'gpg --verify' command. This release was bootstrapped with the following tools: Autoconf 2.69 Automake 1.16.2 Makeinfo 6.7 Help2man 1.47.13 • Changes since version 0.7.0 (excerpt from the NEWS file) ** Kill the whole process group when the PID file doesn’t show up (<s;https://bugs.gnu.org/40672>) ** ‘make-kill-destructor’ kills the process group ** New ‘default-pid-file-timeout’ SRFI-39 parameter ** New #:file-creation-mask parameter for ‘make-forkexec-constructor’ ** ‘make-forkexec-constructor’ creates log files as #o640 (<s;https://bugs.gnu.org/40405>) ** Improve documentation and examples ** Ensure man pages are up to date (<s;https://bugs.gnu.org/39694>) ** Fix compilation on systems without ‘prctl’ such as GNU/Hurd ** Remove kludge that would send SIGALRM every second ** Address “error in finalization thread” warning ** ‘make-forkexec-constructor’ no longer supports old calling convention The first argument must be a list of strings. Passing several strings has been deprecated since 0.1. Please report bugs to address@hidden. Join address@hidden and address@hidden for discussions. Ludovic, on behalf of the Shepherd herd.
Also: GNU Shepherd 0.8 Released As An Alternative To Systemd
