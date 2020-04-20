Games: More Liberations and GNU/Linux Ports
-
Unique and stylish looking survival adventure 'Help Will Come Tomorrow' released with Linux support
Help Will Come Tomorrow, a crowdfunded game developed by Arclight Creations, that takes place around the Russian October Revolution is out now.
-
Paradox are giving away Cities: Skylines - Parklife DLC free until April 26
Cities: Skylines is pretty much the gold standard of city building on any platforms and it has some good expansions too. One of which, Cities: Skylines - Parklife, can be picked up free.
It's one of the bigger DLCs available for Cities: Skylines and it's proven to be quite popular with players too. With it you can build new amusement parks, nature reserves, city parks and zoos, and giving new life to your empty land with custom parks and gardens.
-
Serfs is a new in-development medieval RTS that looks promising, it just added Linux support
Currently in development, Serfs, a medieval styled real-time strategy game that feels quite like a city-builder with warfare now has Linux support.
-
FOSS Ultima 7 game engine 'Exult' has a new big stable update after 16 years
Ultima 7, what a classic. Released originally back in 1992 it continues to live on thanks to open source. Exult is a FOSS game engine for it and it finally has a fresh release.
16 years in the making! The last stable update for Exult was back in 2004. The release actually marked the 28th anniversary of Ultima VII - The Black Gate too, so they picked the timing for it nicely. Like with a lot of open source projects, it took time due to real life and some developers moving onto other things.
-
Valve details more changes for Artifact 2.0, with expanded single-player content coming
Valve continue to revamp Artifact behind the scenes for the upcoming re-release with Artifact 2.0 and they've discussed more changes that will come for their Dota themed card game.
We already know it's no longer going to have card purchases, making it less of a gamble and more about the gameplay but now we know some more of Valve's plans and it's sounding exciting now. In the latest post from yesterday on Steam, they detail surprisingly quite a lot. What really caught my eye though was the mention of more single-player content.
-
Epicinium - a strategy game where nature is a finite resource, to release free and going open source
Epicinium is a name I've not heard in some time. After a failed Kickstarter in 2018, they're back with their strategy game and the team at A Bunch of Hacks have a new plan for it which includes open source.
As a reminder on what it actually is first. Epicinium was covered here on GOL some time ago, as they had a fun sounding idea for a simultaneous turn-based strategy game. In Epicinium, nature is a finite resource and the map will change as the game goes on with a "Global warming system". This system will add weather effects to mix up the gameplay, adding "depth and variety" and you need to keep an eye on the changing climate or it can leave your troops in a bad spot.
-
With tons of weapons and turn-based combat that feels real-time 'Fractalis' enters Early Access
Here's your morning dose of pixel art with Fractalis, a new roguelike that's just entered Early Access with some smooth turn-based combat that feels almost real-time. The combat and movement actually reminds me of the excellent Jupiter Hell, with no turn buttons to click it just keeps on going to the point that you can easily forget it's both grid-based and done in turns.
-
Drag[en]gine Game Engine Release 1.0
The first public release of the Drag[en]gine Game Engine is up and kicking. To get your fill head over to Dragondreams.ch which is the new home of everything related with the Drag[en]gine Game Engine and the Epsylon Game. You can also look at the IndieDB Engine Profile as well as the engine project page on gamedev.
Under the Download Section you can find all available downloads for Linux and Windows. Linux is the main development target so you get the most value out of it there.
No matter if Gamer or Developer you need to install the Game Engine first (green box). The game engine installation is shared across all titles build upon it. Install once and not worry about compatibility issues with every new title you obtain.
If you are a Developer also install the Development Environment (blue box). The engine is Free Software (L-GPL) so you do not have to worry about royalties nor legal trip-wires. Due to the GLEM design you are free to use any licence on your title you want (including commercially proprietary).
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 599 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Linux Kernel 5.5 Reaches End of Life, Upgrade to Linux 5.6 Now
Released earlier this year in January, the Linux 5.5 kernel series introduced some interesting new features, such as full support for the latest Raspberry Pi 4 models, better Wi-Fi connectivity, SMB multichannel support, and support for using CIFS as root file system. It also brought improvements to the Berkeley Packet Filter (BPF), cross device offloaded copy for NFS clients, the ability to add alternative names to network interfaces, as well as KUnit, a new unit testing framework for the Linux kernel.
What's vexing Linux-loving Gophers? A few things: Go devs want generics, easier debugging
The survey throws up some notable points. A typical Gopher develops on Linux (66 per cent) and/or Mac (53 per cent) rather than Windows (20 per cent) – a strong showing for Linux compared to most developer surveys. The top application types worked on by Go coders are API or RPC (Remote Procedure Call) services (71 per cent), CLI (Command Line) programs (62 per cent), libraries and frameworks (48 per cent), and web services returning HTML (47 per cent). They are working on web applications (66 per cent), databases (45 per cent), network programming (42 per cent) and systems programming (37 per cent) – all areas where Linux is strong. Still, the preference for Mac over Windows is an indicator of Gopher culture.
Compact embedded PCs run Linux on the Jetson Nano, NX, and Xavier
Aaeon is prepping a compact, Jetson Xavier NX-based “Boxer-8251AI” embedded PC based on a recent Jetson Nano-based “Boxer-8221AI.” Also in the works is a larger “Boxer-8240AI” system based on the AGX Xavier with 4x PoE ports. Aaeon has posted preliminary product pages for Boxer-8251AI and Boxer-8240AI embedded computers, which run Linux on Nvidia’s new Jetson Xavier NX and high-end Jetson AGX Xavier modules, respectively. The Boxer-8251AI is almost identical to a recently launched, Jetson Nano based Boxer-8221AI system, which we will also cover below. All three systems run ACLinux 4.9 or above, based on Ubuntu 18.04.
Recent comments
5 hours 28 min ago
5 hours 34 min ago
11 hours 50 min ago
16 hours 17 min ago
17 hours 11 min ago
17 hours 50 min ago
18 hours 35 min ago
23 hours 42 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago