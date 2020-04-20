The first open source video conferencing solution that comes to mind is Jitsi. It is licensed under the Apache 2.0 license and written in both Java (For desktop/mobile) and Javascript (Web client). Jitsi is one of the best open source alternatives for Zoom, because it is not just a client/server app. Instead, the Jitsi team releases all their libraries, APIs, server instances and infrastructure as open source. This makes you capable of inspecting any single component you may think of (E.g for government requirements) or deploying your own instances of everything. Their clients are open source too. They provide mobiles apps for iOS and Android, and a web client for everything else.

I released rpminspect-0.12 today. A lot of time has passed since the 0.11 release and that was deliberate. The bulk of changes for this release were related to the test suite and bug fixing.

Recently, two separate people called something myself and other Fedora Design Team members worked on “crap” and “shit” (respectively) on devel list, the busiest and most populous mailing list in the project. [...] I have been working through a University of Pennsylvania online course on resiliency that was recently made free as in beer due to its applicability in the COVID-19 pandemic we’re all dealing with. (Yes, internet trolls really are not as dire as some of the issues many of us are going through right now that this generous offerings was meant to try to help – death, sickness, food insecurity, job insecurity, isolation, and more. But no, there’s no reason why we couldn’t apply the framework taught in the course on something stupid like trolls as practice for the heavier things!) The course is called Resilience Skills in a Time of Uncertainty and it is taught by Karen Reivich who is a professor at the University of Pennsylvania. She is an engaging instructor and the course materials are put together extremely well. I’m going to walk you through what I’ve learned so far, directly applying it to the devel list

Looking back on my 25-year career, it’s clear the circumstances we face now are truly unprecedented. We are all adapting to a changing world, both personally and professionally. As we join together to navigate these challenges, please know that Red Hat is here to help. One thing that has not changed is Red Hat’s commitment to working with and through our partner ecosystem to support customers. In times like these, we find that the open source way keeps us grounded and focused on collaboration and transparency to enable creativity and innovation. Fix a bug, inspire a better solution, unite for the greater good.

Last year at Red Hat Summit 2019, we introduced Red Hat Smart Management, combining the flexible and powerful infrastructure management capabilities of Red Hat Satellite with the simplicity of cloud management services for Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Red Hat Smart Management enables users to keep Red Hat Enterprise Linux running efficiently on any platform, while reducing repetitive tasks, expediting at-scale resolution of threats and improving the total cost of ownership. This year, we’re expanding the features and capabilities of both Red Hat Smart Management and Red Hat Insights to help make it even easier for users to more securely manage environments supported by Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Red Hat Insights will now include more cloud management services, providing more comprehensive visibility into two key use cases: operational efficiency and security and compliance risk management. Since Red Hat Insights is included in active Red Hat Enterprise Linux subscriptions at no additional cost, users can access these capabilities today. To augment the ability to take swift action on risks identified by Red Hat Insights, we are introducing the Cloud Connector in Red Hat Smart Management to provide direct integration between Red Hat Insights and your on-premises Red Hat Satellite infrastructure. Now users can put the alerts from Insights into action through remediation of risks directly from the Red Hat Insights dashboard with the push of a button. Red Hat Smart Management with Satellite 6.7 will execute at-scale remediations of Red Hat Enterprise Linux environments in the cloud and on-premises.

One of the most common issues seen with experienced professional software developers who start to work on community software is a reluctance to engage with public communication channels, like mailing lists. Understanding the reasons why, and helping your developers engage with the community, is a key to creating a successful and fruitful relationship with the community you are working with. In my experience, some common reasons for this reluctance include a lack of confidence in written English skills, a perceived lack of technical skills, nervousness related to public peer review, and perceiving community interaction as "communication" or "marketing," which they believe is not part of their job.

Earlier today, we announced the winners of the 2020 Red Hat Innovation Awards; however, that’s just part of the story. Now in its 14th year, the Red Hat Innovation Awards are designed to recognize the technological achievements of Red Hat customers around the world. Creative thinking, determined problem-solving and transformative uses of Red Hat technology are evident not just in our winners but throughout the entire pool of award nominees. We’re excited to recognize an additional group of Red Hat customers using open source technology to make waves in their respective industries. Let’s take a closer look at this year’s honorable mentions - Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad, ExxonMobil, Tata Consultancy Services, Telefonica Movistar Argentina and Turkcell.

The Weather Company unveiled a new disease tracker API for Call for Code developers that aggregrates COVID-19 data from trusted primary sources and tracks where the coronavirus is spreading over time. With this API, developers can create solutions to inform local, state, and county officials as they plan shelter-in-place guidelines and show citizens how adhering to those restrictions has a positive impact in slowing COVID-19 disease progression. The disease tracker API is exclusively available to developers who are participating in the 2020 Call for Code Global Challenge and building solutions to fight the impact of COVID-19. Developers who have accepted the challenge can register and receive a time-limited API key.

Users can expect and plan for a new current release every April and October, with the latest even-numbered release being promoted to LTS in October. Today’s release will be promoted to LTS in October 2020. The predictable timetable for quality releases has increased adoption of the next LTS release over time. It’s April, which means it’s time for another Node.js release. Today, we’re releasing Node.js 14, with new features that are important to Node.js users, including IBM’s customers. While it won’t be promoted to long-term support (LTS) until October, we need our customers and the greater ecosystem to try it out and give us feedback. This will allow us to address any issues in advance and make sure both the release, the ecosystem, and our customers are ready when it’s promoted. The 14.x release delivers key enhancements, including the addition of Diagnostic Reports as a stable feature, an experimental async local storage API to let you trace a transaction through different steps within a process and to external resources, support for internationalization, and easier native module use.

In this New Faces of IBM Z video interview, mainframe systems programmer Torrie McLaughlin shares how her mainframe and COBOL skills have helped her bring value to the banking industry. Find out what she does and how learning these technologies took her career in an exciting new direction. After working in the military, Torrie went back to school with no programming background, stumbled upon COBOL, and now believes is it the crucial foundation of her work as a systems programmer.

JBoss Tools 4.14.0 and Red Hat CodeReady Studio 12.14 for Eclipse 4.14 (2019-12) are here and waiting for you. For this release, we focused on improving container-based development, adding tooling for the Quarkus framework, and fixing bugs. We also updated the Hibernate Tools runtime provider and Java Developer Tools (JDT) extensions, which are now compatible with Java 13. Additionally, we made many UI changes to platform views, dialogs, and toolbars.

In the previous article, I introduced JBoss Tools 4.14.0 final and Red Hat CodeReady Studio 12.14 for Eclipse 4.14 (2019-12), focusing on the big new features: OpenShift Application Explorer view, feedback loops, and new Quarkus tooling. This article focuses on the many smaller additions and updates. Here, I’ll quickly run through the new features and small changes that improve the development experience in Hibernate Tools and the Java Developer Tools (JDT) extensions, which were updated for Java 13. I’ll also highlight UI changes to platform views, dialogs, and toolbars.

NixOS 20.03 “Markhor” Released: A Purely Functional Linux Distribution NixOS, a purely functional Linux distribution built on top of the Nix package manager, has released its first version for 2020: v20.03 “Markhor”. The new version comes with several new and upgraded services, packages and other changes.