Python Programming
S. Lott: Why Python is not the programming language of the future -- a response
This is an interesting article with some important points. And. It has some points that I disagree with.
EuroPython 2020: Ticket sales started
Building a Python community in Colombia: John Roa, 2018 Q4 CSA Recipient
PyCons take place throughout many parts of the world. Each PyCon is different in its own way; drawing from its own geographical location as well as local history and culture. In 2017 another beautiful country opened its doors to a new PyCon, with the launch of PyCon Colombia.
PyCon Columbia stands out for its attention to detail, superb planning, and well-curated content. "What struck me about PyCon Colombia was how well thought out and organized it is. Particularly for a fairly new conference, it was exceptional in how carefully and completely things had been organized," says Naomi Ceder, Chair of the PSF Board of Directors, who delivered the keynote at PyCon Colombia 2018. Reflecting this dedication, on the PyCon Colombia website the conference comments that it is one "made with love." Like a ship needs a captain for smooth sailing, a PyCon needs one too. John Rao is that person for PyCon Colombia as he has been the chair of PyCon Colombia since its first edition in 2017. It is for this reason that the Python Software Foundation is pleased to recognize John Roa for the 2018 Q4 Community Service Award:
The Q4 award also went to John Roa for his work as a founder and Conference Chair of PyCon Colombia.
Python Coding Interviews: Tips & Best Practices
You’ve made it past the phone call with the recruiter, and now it’s time to show that you know how to solve problems with actual code. Whether it’s a HackerRank exercise, a take-home assignment, or an onsite whiteboard interview, this is your moment to prove your coding interview skills.
But interviews aren’t just about solving problems: they’re also about showing that you can write clean production code. This means that you have a deep knowledge of Python’s built-in functionality and libraries. This knowledge shows companies that you can move quickly and won’t duplicate functionality that comes with the language just because you don’t know it exists.
At Real Python, we’ve put our heads together and discussed what tools we’re always impressed to see in coding interviews. This course will walk you through the best of that functionality, starting with Python built-ins, then Python’s native support for data structures, and finally Python’s powerful (and often underappreciated) standard library.
Dropping Tutorial Paralysis, Building a Django Blog From Scratch
Have you ever wanted to create awesome stuff with Django like making your own blog or any other app but don't know where to start? Or are you tired of taking lazy tutorials?
How To Fix – FATAL: Peer authentication failed for user “postgres” Error
Peer authentication failed error arrives when you try to login to your PostgreSQL user but authentication fails because by default psql connects over UNIX sockets using peer authentication instead of password authentication.
Effective Python Testing With Pytest
Testing your code brings a wide variety of benefits. It increases your confidence that the code behaves as you expect and ensures that changes to your code won’t cause regressions. Writing and maintaining tests is hard work, so you should leverage all the tools at your disposal to make it as painless as possible. pytest is one of the best tools you can use to boost your testing productivity.
The Three of Wands: Building Pyrseia I: The Idea
Over at Highrise, we're looking to replace our internal Python RPC library. The in-house solution we're using now isn't particularly bad, but it doesn't integrate well with Mypy, which is a Python typechecker that might be useful to us. It's also somewhat boilerplate-y, and very coupled to our particular set of design choices. This series of articles follows my attempts to do better, in the form of a modern, open source, fully customizable RPC library. I've decided to call the library Pyrseia, which is an ancient greek method of long distance communication.
How I use Python to map the global spread of COVID-19
The spread of disease is a real concern for a world in which global travel is commonplace. A few organizations track significant epidemics (and any pandemic), and fortunately, they publish their work as open data. The raw data can be difficult for humans to process, though, and that's why data science is so vital. For instance, it could be useful to visualize the worldwide spread of COVID-19 with Python and Pandas.
Using Python to visualize COVID-19 projections
Using Python and some graphing libraries, you can project the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, and also display the total number of deaths for a country (this article uses India as an example) on a given date. Humans sometimes need help interpreting and processing the meaning of data, so this article also demonstrates how to create an animated horizontal bar graph for five countries, showing the variation of cases by date.
Python 3.7.4 : A simple addon for Blender 3D version 2.8 .
PyCoder’s Weekly: Issue #417 (April 21, 2020)
Goodbye Python 2 programming language: This is the final Python 2.7 release
After 11 years of supporting programming language Python from the 2.7 branch, the Python Software Foundation has released the last ever update for it and is urging users to move on to Python 3 to continue receiving first-party support.
Python 2.7 support was meant to end in 2015 but was extended five years until 2020, six years after Python's creator, Guido van Rossum, announced Python 3 and implored users to "move on to Python 3".
Forget About Zoom — Here are 3 Open Source Zoom Alternatives
The first open source video conferencing solution that comes to mind is Jitsi. It is licensed under the Apache 2.0 license and written in both Java (For desktop/mobile) and Javascript (Web client). Jitsi is one of the best open source alternatives for Zoom, because it is not just a client/server app. Instead, the Jitsi team releases all their libraries, APIs, server instances and infrastructure as open source. This makes you capable of inspecting any single component you may think of (E.g for government requirements) or deploying your own instances of everything. Their clients are open source too. They provide mobiles apps for iOS and Android, and a web client for everything else.
NixOS 20.03 “Markhor” Released: A Purely Functional Linux Distribution
NixOS, a purely functional Linux distribution built on top of the Nix package manager, has released its first version for 2020: v20.03 “Markhor”. The new version comes with several new and upgraded services, packages and other changes.
Locking Down Linux
