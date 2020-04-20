Valve's Proton project has brought 6,500 Windows games to Linux so far
Microsoft should be afraid
With Valve's Steam Machines initiative retired and SteamOS being in limbo, it's a good time to look at how the addition of Proton to Steam Play has worked out in the almost two years it's been available. Built on the shoulders of giants like Wine and DXVK, it's the ultimate expression of Gabe Newell's disdain for Microsoft, and a blessing for people who won't go back to Windows 10 even if it was built on top of the Linux kernel.
By now it's no secret that Valve has been trying to find a solution for Linux fans to be able to enjoy the same games you can play on Windows.
When the company tried to deliver an integrated hardware and software solution in the form of Steam Machines, it forgot to think of why anyone would want to use them. In 2018, after that failed experiment was finally concluded and Steam Machines were purged from the storefront, Valve came up with the most sensible solution -- a set of compatibility tools built into Steam Play called Proton.
The move was hardly revolutionary, as it was essentially a forked (modified) version of Wine with some additional patchwork and libraries - most notably DirectX over Vulkan (DXVK), which is a translation layer for DirectX 9/10/11 games. But if you go by ProtonDB, there are now over 6,500 Windows games that now work on Linux with little to no effort on the gamer's part.
More: Proton has brought about 6000 games to Linux so far
