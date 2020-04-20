Standards/Consortia Leftovers
Version 13 of the Unicode Standard — the world’s leading standard for characters, symbols, and emoji — was announced in early March 2020. The addition of the Creative Commons (CC) license symbols caught my interest among the 5390 new characters added in version 13.
Creative Commons is a set of permissive free-culture licenses that are meant to encourage sharing. Think of it as the open-source code for creative works. Read the Creative Commons License Primer if you’re unfamiliar with their licenses. The different CC licenses are associated with symbols that represent what rights the license restricts. E.g. the non-commercial symbol is used to represent licenses that restrict commercial exploitation.
Hypothetical: You've got two computers you need to move files between. Software, saved games, documents… whatever the type of files, you've got ‘em on one computer. And you need to get them to another one. Just one wrinkle – one of those computers was made in 2020 (let's say a laptop running Linux or Windows 10)… and the other was produced four decades earlier (let's say an old Apple II).
To that matter, Edx offers a particularly relevant course in the current context and this collection on Health Informatics Data and Interoperability Standards.
Another apparently unfashionable UI standard is the menu bar. It used to be a lowest common denominator between platforms and, when still present, it works basically the same on Windows, Mac and Unix-likes. For the most part, it even keeps the traditional "File, Edit, View" approach to things. The Gnome designers, however, have decided that such menus are apparently a bad feature and they should probably never have been used in the first place. To rectify more than three decades of such folly, they have created... something I'm not sure what to call.
One of the tricks up their sleeve is the hamburger menu. On smartphones, it's a great feature, but on the desktop, it's unnecessary: If there's anything we have on today's wide screen displays, it's horizontal space. In Gnome, it seems to be a catch-all for UI operations that didn't end up somewhere else.
We can find solace in the fact that trends tend to be cyclical, so there’s a real chance the pendulum will eventually wing back.
QuiteRSS 0.19.4 (21.04.2020) [Ed: This is the RSS reader we use. Highly recommended, this is its new release.]
Valve's Proton project has brought 6,500 Windows games to Linux so far
Microsoft should be afraid
With Valve's Steam Machines initiative retired and SteamOS being in limbo, it's a good time to look at how the addition of Proton to Steam Play has worked out in the almost two years it's been available. Built on the shoulders of giants like Wine and DXVK, it's the ultimate expression of Gabe Newell's disdain for Microsoft, and a blessing for people who won't go back to Windows 10 even if it was built on top of the Linux kernel.
By now it's no secret that Valve has been trying to find a solution for Linux fans to be able to enjoy the same games you can play on Windows.
When the company tried to deliver an integrated hardware and software solution in the form of Steam Machines, it forgot to think of why anyone would want to use them. In 2018, after that failed experiment was finally concluded and Steam Machines were purged from the storefront, Valve came up with the most sensible solution -- a set of compatibility tools built into Steam Play called Proton.
The move was hardly revolutionary, as it was essentially a forked (modified) version of Wine with some additional patchwork and libraries - most notably DirectX over Vulkan (DXVK), which is a translation layer for DirectX 9/10/11 games. But if you go by ProtonDB, there are now over 6,500 Windows games that now work on Linux with little to no effort on the gamer's part.
Proton has brought about 6000 games to Linux so far
Raspberry Pi and End of linuxminipcs.com
Linux Raspbian XP Professional comes with a number of features that are reminiscent of the old XP OS. It has a working Start Menu complete with a usable search bar at the top. All of the menus, icons and taskbars have the classic bubbly XP. They even included the complete LibreOffice suite in lieu of Microsoft Office needs.
Since this is Raspbian with an XP overlay, you won't be able to run XP applications as-is. It is possible to run Windows software from that era, however. You just need the right emulator. If you want to run a native Windows application, you can use the built-in Windows 98 virtual machine.
The OS is preloaded with several emulation platforms, like BOX86, that can run old PC games. You can also take advantage of other emulators, such as DOSBox, Mupen64 and MAME (here's how to run emulators on Raspberry Pi 4). By connecting a USB controller, the whole system doubles as a retro gaming console.
A while back I created the website www.linuxminipcs.com which I hoped would become the 'go to' site for all matters Linix on mini PCs. Unfortunately it didn't go viral! Neither has it got much attention and the reality is that it meets the criteria of being a failed project: it has become a burden both financially and resourcefully as well as technically.
Performance Assessments: OpenZFS, WireGuard and Phoronix Test Suite 9.6 Release
Last week brought FreeBSD support merged into OpenZFS and it turns out there is another recently-merged exciting advancement for this cross-platform open-source ZFS file-system code in terms of a big speed boost.
A Phoronix reader tipped us off that around the start of April was a big performance improvement that was merged.
Up until this change, sync writes to a ZVOL were done serially. But with the new code, ZVOLs are processed concurrently with sync writes in parallel. Following this change, "The result is that the throughput of sync writes is tripled."
With WireGuard added to the Linux 5.6 kernel and it being back-ported to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and its tools getting packaged up by more Linux distributions, it's finally the year of WireGuard. With its usage set to skyrocket as supported kernels and the WireGuard utilities become available out-of-the-box on more distributions, there is now a WireGuard benchmark for stressing the kernel and its support.
Phoronix Test Suite 9.6.0 is now available as the newest quarterly feature release to our cross-platform, open-source benchmarking software.
Most notable with this Q2'2020 update is Phoronix Test Suite 9.6 having a large number of improvements to its modern benchmark result viewer that was originally introduced in Phoronix Test Suite 9.0.
