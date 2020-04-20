Standards/Consortia Leftovers New font with Unicode-compatible Creative Commons license symbols Version 13 of the Unicode Standard — the world’s leading standard for characters, symbols, and emoji — was announced in early March 2020. The addition of the Creative Commons (CC) license symbols caught my interest among the 5390 new characters added in version 13. Creative Commons is a set of permissive free-culture licenses that are meant to encourage sharing. Think of it as the open-source code for creative works. Read the Creative Commons License Primer if you’re unfamiliar with their licenses. The different CC licenses are associated with symbols that represent what rights the license restricts. E.g. the non-commercial symbol is used to represent licenses that restrict commercial exploitation.

How to get computers made 40 years apart talking to each other Hypothetical: You've got two computers you need to move files between. Software, saved games, documents… whatever the type of files, you've got ‘em on one computer. And you need to get them to another one. Just one wrinkle – one of those computers was made in 2020 (let's say a laptop running Linux or Windows 10)… and the other was produced four decades earlier (let's say an old Apple II).

Course on Interoperability in Health Informatics - now free To that matter, Edx offers a particularly relevant course in the current context and this collection on Health Informatics Data and Interoperability Standards.

The Decline of Usability Another apparently unfashionable UI standard is the menu bar. It used to be a lowest common denominator between platforms and, when still present, it works basically the same on Windows, Mac and Unix-likes. For the most part, it even keeps the traditional "File, Edit, View" approach to things. The Gnome designers, however, have decided that such menus are apparently a bad feature and they should probably never have been used in the first place. To rectify more than three decades of such folly, they have created... something I'm not sure what to call. One of the tricks up their sleeve is the hamburger menu. On smartphones, it's a great feature, but on the desktop, it's unnecessary: If there's anything we have on today's wide screen displays, it's horizontal space. In Gnome, it seems to be a catch-all for UI operations that didn't end up somewhere else.

The decline of usability We can find solace in the fact that trends tend to be cyclical, so there’s a real chance the pendulum will eventually wing back.

Valve's Proton project has brought 6,500 Windows games to Linux so far Microsoft should be afraid With Valve's Steam Machines initiative retired and SteamOS being in limbo, it's a good time to look at how the addition of Proton to Steam Play has worked out in the almost two years it's been available. Built on the shoulders of giants like Wine and DXVK, it's the ultimate expression of Gabe Newell's disdain for Microsoft, and a blessing for people who won't go back to Windows 10 even if it was built on top of the Linux kernel. By now it's no secret that Valve has been trying to find a solution for Linux fans to be able to enjoy the same games you can play on Windows. When the company tried to deliver an integrated hardware and software solution in the form of Steam Machines, it forgot to think of why anyone would want to use them. In 2018, after that failed experiment was finally concluded and Steam Machines were purged from the storefront, Valve came up with the most sensible solution -- a set of compatibility tools built into Steam Play called Proton. The move was hardly revolutionary, as it was essentially a forked (modified) version of Wine with some additional patchwork and libraries - most notably DirectX over Vulkan (DXVK), which is a translation layer for DirectX 9/10/11 games. But if you go by ProtonDB, there are now over 6,500 Windows games that now work on Linux with little to no effort on the gamer's part.