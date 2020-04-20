Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast, LINUX Unplugged, TWIL and More
mintCast 333 – Half of the Beast
First up, in our Wanderings, I fiddle with audio equipment, Tony Hughes reinstalls Mint, Moss fights with a giant pickup truck, Tony Watts streams live-ish, Bo makes sense of OPNsense, and Joe blends with Blender.
Focal Focus | LINUX Unplugged 350
The latest Ubuntu LTS is here, but does it live up to the hype? And how practical are the new ZFS features? We dig into the performance, security, and stability of Focal Fossa.
Plus our thoughts on the new KWin fork, if Bleachbit is safe, and a quick Fedora update.
This Week in Linux 100: Inkscape, KWinFT Fork, PulseAudio + Bluetooth, Pop!_OS Beta, Umix OS & More!
On this episode of This Week in Linux, we have a lot of interesting news to cover including some Application News from Inkscape and a command-line search tool called “fd”. We’ve also got some Distro News from Ubuntu, PopOS, and Umix OS. We’ll cover a really cool tip that was shared on the r/linux subreddit this week related to Bluetooth and PulseAudio. We’ve also got a really interesting new fork in the KDE world because theres a new project that is a fork of KWin. Oh yea, I almost forgot to mention . . . this episode 100! of This Week in Linux! and so as a special bonus . . . I recorded this episode LIVE on YouTube! All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!
How to Get More Comfortable with Linux than Windows or Mac
My favorite Krita keyboard shortcuts
And here is a new video where I'm sharing eight keyboard shortcuts from my favorites; some of them are set by default, some other require the user to assign them manually. I'm showing how to setup them and speak why they became important for my workflow. This video exists to show to other user the flexibility of the custom keyboard shortcut and give them idea to visit this part of the software.
tryexceptpass: Episode 8 - Microservices Cheat-Sheet: Answers to 8 Common Questions 20.04.20 05:00
The majority of enterprises are either running in a microservices environment or studying how to do so. The concept has been around for a while, but used a lot like an industry term that means different things to different people. We’ll try to define the concept and some of the terminology used along with it.
Android Leftovers
Initial Benchmarks Of Fedora 32 Linux Performance
Fedora 32 isn't making it out this week due to last minute blocker bugs but should hopefully surface next week. In any case, here are some initial benchmarks looking at the performance of Fedora 32 in its effectively final state compared to Fedora 31 for seeing how the performance has shifted with its plethora of updates. For this first round of Fedora 32 benchmarking are tests compared to Fedora 31 -- both out-of-the-box on a clean install and then again with all available updates applied considering Fedora more liberally ships kernel updates and other packages bumping versions than other more conservative distributions like Ubuntu.
Give your Raspberry Pi a retro Windows makeover with Linux RaspbianXP Professional and Linux Raspbian95
For its size and price, the Raspberry Pi 4 is a pretty powerful computer. Sure, it’s not quite the complete desktop alternative the Raspberry Pi Foundation suggested it was at launch, but then it does only cost $35 and will handle most of what you can throw at it, provided you don’t set your sights too high. If you’ve ever wished the Pi could run an older version of Windows, such as XP, or even Windows 95, then we’ve got some great news for you.
AWS rolls out 'Linux 2 Ready' scheme to lure penguins into using its homegrown distro
It was introduced in December 2017 and is currently an LTS (Long Term Support) release, with support until June 30 2023. There is provision for “rapidly evolving technologies” too, but these come via an extras channel that is not covered by LTS. The company is a little mysterious about the source code for Amazon Linux 2. “Currently we do not have any public repos for Amazon Linux Kernel code. But you can get it from the source rpm,” said an Amazon employee. So it is possible to get the kernel source, but the AWS approach is not a collaborative one. The operating system seems to be based on Red Hat CentOS 7. The FAQ states that the “yumdownloader --source tool in Amazon Linux 2 provides source code access for many components,” – "many," note, but not all. AWS offers several varieties of Linux 2 machine images, optimised for different purposes.
