Programming Leftovers
-
Wouter Verhelst: Extrepo GitLab update
Earlier this month, GitLab B.V.'s package signing key expired, requiring them to rotate their key. This means that anyone who uses one of their packages needs to jump through a number of manual hoops to update their apt key configuration, which is an annoying manual process that also requires people to download random files from the Internet -- something extrepo was written to prevent. At least they're served over https, but still.
-
Google-backed Go programming language: Developers reveal its top missing features
The project behind Go, an open-source programming language developed within Google, has surveyed thousands of software developers to uncover what technology they're using and the pain points of using the language.
Go – which Google built for big distributed computing and released just over a decade ago – has become one of the tech world's most popular languages to use, currently ranking 14th in RedMonk's list of top languages.
-
Getting started with JavaScript application development
For many developers who have never built a JavaScript web application before, the first steps can be daunting. Our development team has the opportunity to interact with both students that are just getting started and developers with lengthy experience building out complex applications. Even seasoned back-end developers often ask where they can get started with JavaScript. Our response is invariably, “Don’t just read. You need to start building things, play with the language to see what it can do.”
-
How COBOL brings value to the modern enterprise pipeline
This thought crossed our minds as we were working on a client issue earlier today, reviewing articles that talked about COBOL as if it were some outdated language stuck in the Triassic period of computing ages. However, if that were true we wouldn’t be working with our client today on a COBOL application that parses JSON, would we?
The origins of COBOL date back to the 1960s and JSON the early 2000s. Technologies that old would have likely gone extinct long ago — that’s like 200 million years in computer time. Surprise! COBOL is still alive, relevant, modern, and continues to incorporate current technologies. Why? Because it remains at the heart of enterprise computing. People around the world expect that when they swipe their credit cards, the computers will do their thing and approve their transactions. That’s COBOL in action.
[...]
As developers, we know that any programming language can be built for any given instruction set (i.e. hardware) if a compiler is made to do the translation between the two. Take a look at GnuCOBOL if you’d like to learn a bit about COBOL from the comfort of your PC. Our buddy JJ even got it working in Kubernetes in this code pattern, and we think that’s really cool. It’s not the IBM Enterprise COBOL that runs on IBM Z, but they both share the common underpinnings of COBOL syntax.
-
Doing more with less time: critical skills for productive programmers
This article was written during abnormal circumstances, with much of the planet under lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Parents with children at home have far less time, and pretty much everyone is feeling stressed and distracted.
Under more normal circumstances there are only so many hours in the day to do your job; now it’s even worse. And yet work needs to get done: code needs to get written, features need to be shipped, bugs need to be fixed.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 729 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Linux Foundation: Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) Latest, Linux Foundation Fosters Laminas Community
Python Programming
Yocto Project 3.1 LTS (Dunfell 23.0.0)
Hello, We are pleased to announce the Yocto Project 3.1 (dunfell-23.0.0) LTS Release and is now available for download. http://downloads.yoctoproject.org/releases/yocto/yocto-3.... http://mirrors.kernel.org/yocto/yocto/yocto-3.1/poky-dunf... A gpg signed version of the release notes is available at: http://downloads.yoctoproject.org/releases/yocto/yocto-3.... Full Test Report: http://downloads.yoctoproject.org/releases/yocto/yocto-3.... Thank you for everyone's contributions to this release.
Recent comments
5 min 7 sec ago
1 hour 26 min ago
1 hour 35 min ago
1 hour 42 min ago
2 hours 26 min ago
2 hours 42 min ago
2 hours 47 min ago
3 hours 7 min ago
3 hours 10 min ago
3 hours 21 min ago