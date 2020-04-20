Games: Black Mesa, EFCO, WarriOrb, CS:GO Leak and Steam Audio SDK 2.0 Beta
-
Black Mesa | Linux Gaming | Ubuntu 19.10 | Native
Black Mesa running natively through Linux. I made a video for this previously from when it was in early access. Now fully released I show off the Xen part of the game.
-
Gaming computers run Linux on Ryzen Embedded R1000 and V1000
EFCO’s “EGL8650” and “EGL8600” gaming computers run Linux or Win 10 on a Ryzen Embedded R1000 and offer triple 4K displays, gaming security, and in the case of the EGL8650, a JAMMA connector. There is also a V1000-based EGL8550 model.
All around the world casinos are largely shuttered due to the coronavirus, but the slots will eventually ring anew. Last June we covered an EGL8350 casino gaming logic box that runs on an old AMD R-series SoC. Since then, the company has launched EGL8550 and EGL8600 models that run on AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1000 and R1000, respectively, and yesterday EFCO unveiled an R1000-based EGL8650.
-
With a demon trapped in a weird tiny body, the 2.5D platformer 'WarriOrb' is out on April 28
Play as a mighty demon trapped in an unlikely body - a talking ball with agile limbs. Weird right? WarriOrb releases in full on April 28.
[...]
Developed by Not Yet who are headquartered in Hungary, Not Yet is a multinational indie studio founded by siblings Géza, Csaba, and Anna Molnár – along with Daniel Butum and Richard Raski. The team’s primary goal is to experiment with all-original gameplay mechanics in unexpected settings
-
Old source code for Valve games CS:GO and TF2 ended up leaked online
Seems the steampipes sprung a bit of a leak recently, as it's been confirmed that both Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Team Fortress 2 had their source code put up online.
The popular but unofficial website SteamDB confirmed it on Twitter, with Valve following up from the CS:GO Twitter account later to also confirm it. There seemed to be some panic, with a claim of an exploit out in the wild although that doesn't appear to be true. Valve said:
"We have reviewed the leaked code and believe it to be a reposting of a limited CS:GO engine code depot released to partners in late 2017, and originally leaked in 2018. From this review, we have not found any reason for players to be alarmed or avoid the current builds."
"As always, playing on the official servers is recommended for greatest security."
-
Steam Audio SDK 2.0 Beta 18 Released
Valve has released a new beta version of Steam Audio, their featureful spatial audio solution for game engines like Unity and Unreal Engine. This new release brings expanded Android support and a number of new audio features.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 732 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Games: Black Mesa, EFCO, WarriOrb, CS:GO Leak and Steam Audio SDK 2.0 Beta
GNU Parallel 20200422 ('10years') released [stable]
GNU Parallel 20200422 ('10years') [stable] has been released. It is available for download at: http://ftpmirror.gnu.org/parallel/ No new functionality was introduced in parallel so this is a good candidate for a stable release.
Bodhi’s Modular Moksha Desktop Is Modern and Elegant
Bodhi Linux, previously called “Bodhi OS,” is a novel desktop computing platform for office or home. It offers a radically different desktop environment with a pleasant user experience well worth trying. Bodhi is a lightweight, Ubuntu-based distribution featuring the Moksha desktop. The new version, released as 5.1.0 on March 25, is the first under Robert “ylee” Wiley, the project’s new lead developer. This latest release features several breaks with the U.S.-based Bodhi tradition developed in its nearly 10-year history. I have reviewed this operating system every few years and never have been disappointed in its growth. In my earliest hands-on assessment, it was Bodhi’s roots with the Enlightenment desktop that piqued my interest. Early on, Bodhi’s creator, Jeff Hoogland, forked Enlightenment 17 to create a new flavor, dubbed “Moksha.” Even in its infancy, it impressed me as something with potential to join the ranks of more popular and productive environments. This desktop remains current and is surprisingly agile.
Recent comments
1 hour 13 min ago
1 hour 31 min ago
1 hour 37 min ago
8 hours 4 min ago
9 hours 25 min ago
9 hours 34 min ago
9 hours 42 min ago
10 hours 25 min ago
10 hours 41 min ago
10 hours 46 min ago