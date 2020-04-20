Python Programming
A new parser for CPython
A new parser for the CPython implementation of the Python language has been in the works for a while, but the announcement of a Python Enhancement Proposal (PEP) for it indicates that we may see it fairly soon. The intent is to add the parser, and make it the default for Python 3.9, which is due in October. If that plan holds, the current parser will not be going away for another year or so after that. The change should go completely unnoticed within the community; the benefits are mainly for the CPython core developers in the form of easier maintenance.
The Pandas DataFrame: Make Working With Data Delightful
The Pandas DataFrame is a structure that contains two-dimensional data and its corresponding labels. DataFrames are widely used in data science, machine learning, scientific computing, and many other data-intensive fields.
DataFrames are similar to SQL tables or the spreadsheets that you work with in Excel or Calc. In many cases, DataFrames are faster, easier to use, and more powerful than tables or spreadsheets because they’re an integral part of the Python and NumPy ecosystems.
Pandas Tutorial: Renaming Columns in Pandas Dataframe
In this Pandas tutorial, we will go through how to rename columns in a Pandas dataframe. First, we will learn how to rename a single column. Second, we will go on with renaming multiple columns. In the third example, we will also have a quick look at how to rename grouped columns. Finally, we will change the column names to lowercase.
Now, when we are working with a dataset, whether it is big data or a smaller data set, the columns may have a name that needs to be changed. For instance, if we have scraped our data from HTML tables using Pandas read_html the column names may not be suitable for our displaying our data, later. Furthermore, this is at many times part of the pre-processing of our data.
Wing Tips: Quick Navigation to Project Files in Wing Python IDE
This Wing Tip highlights a simple but useful feature in Wing Personal and Wing Pro that you might have missed up until now: Open from Project in the File menu.
This is usually accessed with its key binding, Ctrl-Shift-O, or Command-Shift-O on macOS. If you've selected a non-default Keyboard Personality in the Edit menu, a different key binding may be used. Or, if none is defined for that keyboard setting, you can add a binding for command open-from-project with the User Interface > Keyboard > Custom Key Bindings preference.
New Release of Mesa and Mesa's DRM Library Now Has Proper FreeBSD Support Upstream
Games: Black Mesa, EFCO, WarriOrb, CS:GO Leak and Steam Audio SDK 2.0 Beta
GNU Parallel 20200422 ('10years') released [stable]
GNU Parallel 20200422 ('10years') [stable] has been released. It is available for download at: http://ftpmirror.gnu.org/parallel/ No new functionality was introduced in parallel so this is a good candidate for a stable release.
