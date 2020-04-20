Mesa's DRM library (libdrm) that resides between the Mesa drivers and the Direct Rendering Manager kernel interfaces now has proper FreeBSD support upstream in this important library. FreeBSD continues making good progress on porting/maintaining the Linux kernel DRM drivers on their BSD. With time their libdrm package in FreeBSD Ports has accumulated a lot of their own fixes/changes to adapt to the FreeBSD kernel. This has included work due to differences in various functions between Linux and FreeBSD, PCI handling differences, and other bits that need to be adapted for jiving with the FreeBSD kernel.

While Mesa 20.1 will soon be hitting its feature freeze with hopes of releasing as stable in May, for now the Mesa 20.0 series is the "latest and greatest" on the stable front. Mesa 20.0.5 rolled out today with three weeks worth of fixes. With it being three weeks rather than the usual two weeks between Mesa3D point releases, Mesa 20.0.5 is on the bigger side but continues to be dominated by Intel and AMD Radeon graphics driver fixes to their OpenGL and Vulkan code.

Games: Black Mesa, EFCO, WarriOrb, CS:GO Leak and Steam Audio SDK 2.0 Beta Black Mesa | Linux Gaming | Ubuntu 19.10 | Native Black Mesa running natively through Linux. I made a video for this previously from when it was in early access. Now fully released I show off the Xen part of the game.

Gaming computers run Linux on Ryzen Embedded R1000 and V1000 EFCO’s “EGL8650” and “EGL8600” gaming computers run Linux or Win 10 on a Ryzen Embedded R1000 and offer triple 4K displays, gaming security, and in the case of the EGL8650, a JAMMA connector. There is also a V1000-based EGL8550 model. All around the world casinos are largely shuttered due to the coronavirus, but the slots will eventually ring anew. Last June we covered an EGL8350 casino gaming logic box that runs on an old AMD R-series SoC. Since then, the company has launched EGL8550 and EGL8600 models that run on AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1000 and R1000, respectively, and yesterday EFCO unveiled an R1000-based EGL8650.

With a demon trapped in a weird tiny body, the 2.5D platformer 'WarriOrb' is out on April 28 Play as a mighty demon trapped in an unlikely body - a talking ball with agile limbs. Weird right? WarriOrb releases in full on April 28. [...] Developed by Not Yet who are headquartered in Hungary, Not Yet is a multinational indie studio founded by siblings Géza, Csaba, and Anna Molnár – along with Daniel Butum and Richard Raski. The team’s primary goal is to experiment with all-original gameplay mechanics in unexpected settings

Old source code for Valve games CS:GO and TF2 ended up leaked online Seems the steampipes sprung a bit of a leak recently, as it's been confirmed that both Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Team Fortress 2 had their source code put up online. The popular but unofficial website SteamDB confirmed it on Twitter, with Valve following up from the CS:GO Twitter account later to also confirm it. There seemed to be some panic, with a claim of an exploit out in the wild although that doesn't appear to be true. Valve said: "We have reviewed the leaked code and believe it to be a reposting of a limited CS:GO engine code depot released to partners in late 2017, and originally leaked in 2018. From this review, we have not found any reason for players to be alarmed or avoid the current builds." "As always, playing on the official servers is recommended for greatest security."

Steam Audio SDK 2.0 Beta 18 Released Valve has released a new beta version of Steam Audio, their featureful spatial audio solution for game engines like Unity and Unreal Engine. This new release brings expanded Android support and a number of new audio features.