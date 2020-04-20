Language Selection

Python Programming

Thursday 23rd of April 2020
Development
  • A new parser for CPython

    A new parser for the CPython implementation of the Python language has been in the works for a while, but the announcement of a Python Enhancement Proposal (PEP) for it indicates that we may see it fairly soon. The intent is to add the parser, and make it the default for Python 3.9, which is due in October. If that plan holds, the current parser will not be going away for another year or so after that. The change should go completely unnoticed within the community; the benefits are mainly for the CPython core developers in the form of easier maintenance.

  • The Pandas DataFrame: Make Working With Data Delightful

    The Pandas DataFrame is a structure that contains two-dimensional data and its corresponding labels. DataFrames are widely used in data science, machine learning, scientific computing, and many other data-intensive fields.

    DataFrames are similar to SQL tables or the spreadsheets that you work with in Excel or Calc. In many cases, DataFrames are faster, easier to use, and more powerful than tables or spreadsheets because they’re an integral part of the Python and NumPy ecosystems.

  • Pandas Tutorial: Renaming Columns in Pandas Dataframe

    The post Pandas Tutorial: Renaming Columns in Pandas Dataframe appeared first on Erik Marsja.

    In this Pandas tutorial, we will go through how to rename columns in a Pandas dataframe. First, we will learn how to rename a single column. Second, we will go on with renaming multiple columns. In the third example, we will also have a quick look at how to rename grouped columns. Finally, we will change the column names to lowercase.

    Now, when we are working with a dataset, whether it is big data or a smaller data set, the columns may have a name that needs to be changed. For instance, if we have scraped our data from HTML tables using Pandas read_html the column names may not be suitable for our displaying our data, later. Furthermore, this is at many times part of the pre-processing of our data.

  • Wing Tips: Quick Navigation to Project Files in Wing Python IDE

    This Wing Tip highlights a simple but useful feature in Wing Personal and Wing Pro that you might have missed up until now: Open from Project in the File menu.

    This is usually accessed with its key binding, Ctrl-Shift-O, or Command-Shift-O on macOS. If you've selected a non-default Keyboard Personality in the Edit menu, a different key binding may be used. Or, if none is defined for that keyboard setting, you can add a binding for command open-from-project with the User Interface > Keyboard > Custom Key Bindings preference.

New Release of Mesa and Mesa's DRM Library Now Has Proper FreeBSD Support Upstream

  • mesa 20.0.5
    Hi list,

I'd like to announce the availability of mesa 20.0.5. It's one week late due to
a number of issues, including a regression in mesa, a regression in piglit, and
some CI trouble. I'm still planning to make 20.0.6 next week at it's secheduled
time.

This is a pretty big release, as it contiains 3 weeks rather than just two weeks
of changes. We have the normal spattering of changes, with the AMD and Intel
drivers receiving the majority of the work.

Dylan

Shortlog
========


Arcady Goldmints-Orlov (1):
      nir: Lower returns correctly inside nested loops

Bas Nieuwenhuizen (3):
      radv: Store 64-bit availability bools if requested.
      radv: Consider maximum sample distances for entire grid.
      radv: Use correct buffer count with variable descriptor set sizes.

D Scott Phillips (1):
      util/sparse_array: don't stomp head's counter on pop operations

Daniel Stone (1):
      EGL: Add eglSetDamageRegionKHR to GLVND dispatch list

Danylo Piliaiev (1):
      st/mesa: Update shader info of ffvp/ARB_vp after translation to NIR

Dave Airlie (2):
      draw: free the NIR IR.
      llvmpipe/nir: free the nir shader

Dylan Baker (8):
      .pick_status.json: Update to 089e1fb287eb9b70c191091128ed5ba7edd2960a
      .pick_status.json: Update to 65e2eaa4d3a7095ac438fafb09d1e36a4210966e
      .pick_status.json: Update to 28d36d26c2212276e1238fad8f0b12caab97fee8
      .pick_status.json: Update to acf7e73be54c7f1cc52fcc9be38a9df26849200e
      .pick_status.json: Update to 13ce637f1b28381e72470763ff5e39dd3c562476
      .pick_status.json: Update to c3c1f4d6bcc210408f8b180727d269838b38193b
      docs: Add relnotes for 20.0.5
      VERSION: bump for 20.0.5

Emil Velikov (4):
      glx: set the loader_logger early and for everyone
      egl/drm: reinstate (kms_)swrast support
      Revert "egl/dri2: Don't dlclose() the driver on dri2_load_driver_common failure"
      glx: omit loader_loader() for macOS

Eric Anholt (1):
      ci: Remove LLVM from ARM test drivers.

Eric Engestrom (1):
      docs/relnotes: add sha256sum for 20.0.4

Hyunjun Ko (1):
      nir: fix wrong assignment to buffer in xfb_varyings_info

Ilia Mirkin (1):
      nv50: don't try to upload MSAA settings for BUFFER textures

Jason Ekstrand (5):
      anv/image: Use align_u64 for image offsets
      nir/load_store_vectorize: Fix shared atomic info
      spirv: Handle OOB vector extract operations
      intel: Add _const versions of prog_data cast helpers
      anv: Report correct SLM size

Jose Maria Casanova Crespo (1):
      v3d: Primitive Counts Feedback needs an extra 32-bit padding.

Juan A. Suarez Romero (2):
      intel/compiler: store the FS inputs in WM prog data
      anv/pipeline: allow more than 16 FS inputs

Karol Herbst (2):
      clover: fix build with single library clang build
      Revert "nvc0: fix line width on GM20x+"

Lionel Landwerlin (7):
      iris: properly free resources on BO allocation failure
      iris: share buffer managers accross screens
      iris: make resources take a ref on the screen object
      i965: store DRM fd on intel_screen
      i965: share buffer managers across screens
      iris: drop cache coherent cpu mapping for external BO
      util/sparse_free_list: manipulate node pointers using atomic primitives

Marek Olšák (1):
      st/mesa: fix a crash due to passing a draw vertex shader into the driver

Mathias Fröhlich (1):
      i965: Move down genX_upload_sbe in profiles.

Matt Turner (1):
      meson: Specify the maximum required libdrm in dri.pc

Neil Armstrong (3):
      gitlab-ci/lava:  fix handling of lava tags
      gitlab-ci: add FILES_HOST_URL and move FILES_HOST_NAME into jobs
      gitlab-ci: re-enable mali400/450 and t820 jobs

Rhys Perry (1):
      aco: fix 1D textureGrad() on GFX9

Rob Clark (1):
      nir: fix definition of imadsh_mix16 for vectors

Rohan Garg (1):
      ci: Split out radv build-testing on arm64

Samuel Pitoiset (9):
      ac/nir: split 8-bit load/store to global memory on GFX6
      ac/nir: split 8-bit SSBO stores on GFX6
      radv/llvm: enable 8-bit storage features on GFX6-GFX7
      ac/nir: split 16-bit load/store to global memory on GFX6
      ac/nir: split 16-bit SSBO stores on GFX6
      radv/llvm: enable 16-bit storage features on GFX6-GFX7
      radv: do not abort with unknown/unimplemented descriptor types
      radv/llvm: fix exporting the viewport index if the fragment shader needs it
      aco: fix exporting the viewport index if the fragment shader needs it

Tapani Pälli (4):
      mesa/st: unbind shader state before deleting it
      mesa/st: release variants for active programs before unref
      glsl: stop processing function parameters if error happened
      mesa/st: initialize all winsys_handle fields for memory objects

Thong Thai (1):
      gallium/auxiliary/vl: fix bob compute shaders for deint yuv

Timothy Arceri (1):
      radeonsi: don't lower constant arrays to uniforms in GLSL IR

Tobias Jakobi (1):
      meson: Link Gallium Nine with ld_args_build_id

Tomeu Vizoso (2):
      gitlab-ci: Place files from the Mesa repo into the build tarball
      gitlab-ci: Serve files for LAVA via separate service

Vinson Lee (2):
      swr/rasterizer: Use private functions for min/max to avoid namespace issues.
      swr: Remove Byte Order Mark.

pal1000 (1):
      scons/windows: Support build with LLVM 10.




git tag: mesa-20.0.5
  • Mesa 20.0.5 Released With The Latest Batch Of Intel/AMD Graphics Driver Fixes

    While Mesa 20.1 will soon be hitting its feature freeze with hopes of releasing as stable in May, for now the Mesa 20.0 series is the "latest and greatest" on the stable front. Mesa 20.0.5 rolled out today with three weeks worth of fixes. With it being three weeks rather than the usual two weeks between Mesa3D point releases, Mesa 20.0.5 is on the bigger side but continues to be dominated by Intel and AMD Radeon graphics driver fixes to their OpenGL and Vulkan code.

  • Mesa's DRM Library Now Has Proper FreeBSD Support Upstream

    Mesa's DRM library (libdrm) that resides between the Mesa drivers and the Direct Rendering Manager kernel interfaces now has proper FreeBSD support upstream in this important library. FreeBSD continues making good progress on porting/maintaining the Linux kernel DRM drivers on their BSD. With time their libdrm package in FreeBSD Ports has accumulated a lot of their own fixes/changes to adapt to the FreeBSD kernel. This has included work due to differences in various functions between Linux and FreeBSD, PCI handling differences, and other bits that need to be adapted for jiving with the FreeBSD kernel.

today's howtos

Games: Black Mesa, EFCO, WarriOrb, CS:GO Leak and Steam Audio SDK 2.0 Beta

  • Black Mesa | Linux Gaming | Ubuntu 19.10 | Native

    Black Mesa running natively through Linux. I made a video for this previously from when it was in early access. Now fully released I show off the Xen part of the game.

  • Gaming computers run Linux on Ryzen Embedded R1000 and V1000

    EFCO’s “EGL8650” and “EGL8600” gaming computers run Linux or Win 10 on a Ryzen Embedded R1000 and offer triple 4K displays, gaming security, and in the case of the EGL8650, a JAMMA connector. There is also a V1000-based EGL8550 model. All around the world casinos are largely shuttered due to the coronavirus, but the slots will eventually ring anew. Last June we covered an EGL8350 casino gaming logic box that runs on an old AMD R-series SoC. Since then, the company has launched EGL8550 and EGL8600 models that run on AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1000 and R1000, respectively, and yesterday EFCO unveiled an R1000-based EGL8650.

  • With a demon trapped in a weird tiny body, the 2.5D platformer 'WarriOrb' is out on April 28

    Play as a mighty demon trapped in an unlikely body - a talking ball with agile limbs. Weird right? WarriOrb releases in full on April 28. [...] Developed by Not Yet who are headquartered in Hungary, Not Yet is a multinational indie studio founded by siblings Géza, Csaba, and Anna Molnár – along with Daniel Butum and Richard Raski. The team’s primary goal is to experiment with all-original gameplay mechanics in unexpected settings

  • Old source code for Valve games CS:GO and TF2 ended up leaked online

    Seems the steampipes sprung a bit of a leak recently, as it's been confirmed that both Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Team Fortress 2 had their source code put up online. The popular but unofficial website SteamDB confirmed it on Twitter, with Valve following up from the CS:GO Twitter account later to also confirm it. There seemed to be some panic, with a claim of an exploit out in the wild although that doesn't appear to be true. Valve said: "We have reviewed the leaked code and believe it to be a reposting of a limited CS:GO engine code depot released to partners in late 2017, and originally leaked in 2018. From this review, we have not found any reason for players to be alarmed or avoid the current builds." "As always, playing on the official servers is recommended for greatest security."

  • Steam Audio SDK 2.0 Beta 18 Released

    Valve has released a new beta version of Steam Audio, their featureful spatial audio solution for game engines like Unity and Unreal Engine. This new release brings expanded Android support and a number of new audio features.

GNU Parallel 20200422 ('10years') released [stable]

GNU Parallel 20200422 ('10years') [stable] has been released. It is available for download at: http://ftpmirror.gnu.org/parallel/ No new functionality was introduced in parallel so this is a good candidate for a stable release. Read more

