Servers: Kubernetes, Nginx and More
Two-phased Canary Rollout with Open Source Gloo
Every day, my colleagues and I are talking to platform owners, architects, and engineers who are using Gloo as an API gateway to expose their applications to end users. These applications may span legacy monoliths, microservices, managed cloud services, and Kubernetes clusters. Fortunately, Gloo makes it easy to set up routes to manage, secure, and observe application traffic while supporting a flexible deployment architecture to meet the varying production needs of our users.
Beyond the initial set up, platform owners frequently ask us to help design the operational workflows within their organization: How do we bring a new application online? How do we upgrade an application? How do we divide responsibilities across our platform, ops, and development teams?
NetApp to make stateful applications easier to do in Kubernetes
Most web applications are stateless. These don't save client data from one session for the client's next session. A stateful app is one that saves client data from one session to the next. There are advantages to both approaches. But it's not been easy to run stateful applications in containers. NetApp wants to fix that with Project Astra, a Kubernetes storage and container platform.
In Kubernetes' early days, it was usually used to run web-based stateless services. If you needed stateful services, such as a database, you had to run them in virtual machines (VM) or as cloud-based services. Now, with the rise of the Kubernetes-based hybrid cloud, users want to deploy stateful apps on top of Kubernetes orchestrated containers.
Nginx 1.18 Stable Released With Many Fixes, Improvements
Nginx 1.18 is out this week as their newest stable branch succeeding the Nginx 1.16 series for this versatile HTTP server and reverse proxy / load balancer / HTTP cache / mail proxy.
Choosing a Linux Solution for the Intelligent Edge
New Release of Mesa and Mesa's DRM Library Now Has Proper FreeBSD Support Upstream
today's howtos
Games: Black Mesa, EFCO, WarriOrb, CS:GO Leak and Steam Audio SDK 2.0 Beta
GNU Parallel 20200422 ('10years') released [stable]
GNU Parallel 20200422 ('10years') [stable] has been released. It is available for download at: http://ftpmirror.gnu.org/parallel/ No new functionality was introduced in parallel so this is a good candidate for a stable release.
