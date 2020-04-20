New Release of Mesa and Mesa's DRM Library Now Has Proper FreeBSD Support Upstream mesa 20.0.5 Hi list, I'd like to announce the availability of mesa 20.0.5. It's one week late due to a number of issues, including a regression in mesa, a regression in piglit, and some CI trouble. I'm still planning to make 20.0.6 next week at it's secheduled time. This is a pretty big release, as it contiains 3 weeks rather than just two weeks of changes. We have the normal spattering of changes, with the AMD and Intel drivers receiving the majority of the work. Dylan Shortlog ======== Arcady Goldmints-Orlov (1): nir: Lower returns correctly inside nested loops Bas Nieuwenhuizen (3): radv: Store 64-bit availability bools if requested. radv: Consider maximum sample distances for entire grid. radv: Use correct buffer count with variable descriptor set sizes. Mesa 20.0.5 Released With The Latest Batch Of Intel/AMD Graphics Driver Fixes While Mesa 20.1 will soon be hitting its feature freeze with hopes of releasing as stable in May, for now the Mesa 20.0 series is the "latest and greatest" on the stable front. Mesa 20.0.5 rolled out today with three weeks worth of fixes. With it being three weeks rather than the usual two weeks between Mesa3D point releases, Mesa 20.0.5 is on the bigger side but continues to be dominated by Intel and AMD Radeon graphics driver fixes to their OpenGL and Vulkan code.

Mesa's DRM Library Now Has Proper FreeBSD Support Upstream Mesa's DRM library (libdrm) that resides between the Mesa drivers and the Direct Rendering Manager kernel interfaces now has proper FreeBSD support upstream in this important library. FreeBSD continues making good progress on porting/maintaining the Linux kernel DRM drivers on their BSD. With time their libdrm package in FreeBSD Ports has accumulated a lot of their own fixes/changes to adapt to the FreeBSD kernel. This has included work due to differences in various functions between Linux and FreeBSD, PCI handling differences, and other bits that need to be adapted for jiving with the FreeBSD kernel.