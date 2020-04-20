Final Remarks and Touches Ahead of Ubuntu 20.04 Release (Today)
If you upgrade to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS from Ubuntu 18.04 LTS you’ll find that your new OS looks and behaves a bit differently from the one you were running before.
This is because the cumulative sum of changes shipped in Ubuntu 18.10 ‘Cosmic Cuttlefish’ through Ubuntu 20.04 ‘Focal Fossa’ adds up to a substantial set overall.
But don’t panic.
To help you and other brave Bionic Beavers find their bearings on touch down in Focal Fossa-town, I’ve put together the following ‘feature spotting guide’. In it I spotlight 18 of the most notable changes between 18.04 LTS and 20.04 LTS.
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is due for release on Thursday and it's seen a last minute upgrade to its "Subiquity" server installer.
Ubuntu's Subiquity server installer has been around for almost three years but Ubuntu 20.04 is the first Long Term Support release where it's the default and in fact the classic Debian Installer image is no more for this release. As such, Ubuntu 20.04 marks the point at which Subiquity will be the server installer used much more in the enterprise.
Linux Foundation and FSF Leftovers
As part of its ongoing commitment to support open source projects and service providers' efforts to deliver advanced services like 5G, Blue Planet, a division of Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), is contributing new functionality and code to the Linux Foundation's open source Open Networking Automation Platform (ONAP) Policy Framework. These additions give service providers, who have deployed ONAP, more flexibility for creating and administering intent-based policies supporting automation use cases.
Worldwide social distancing hasn't put a damper on growth at the Linux Foundation, which announced that FINOS, short for Fintech Open Source Foundation, is joining its growing roster of open source projects.
As announced at the LibrePlanet 2020 conference, in the keynote by executive director John Sullivan, we've been building up a working group focused on freedom in communications technology.
The COVID-19 pandemic has given us and the world a reminder of the pressing need for free (as in freedom) communication tools: networks and clients that have user freedom as their top priority.
Living in freedom depends on being able to communicate in freedom. Now, as people are confronted with online communication more than ever, it is important to remain committed to our ethics surrounding them, and we want to provide the knowledge and resources needed for people to take their freedom into their own hands. The aim of the Communicating in Freedom working group is to gather experts, activists, and users to document and address these obstacles.
We have already started our work in this area, for example, by sharing a list of free communication platforms we use to conduct our everyday business. The list provides information to counter the consistent pressure on people to forfeit their freedom and privacy in order to be able to communicate professionally or socially by using applications like Zoom, and other proprietary systems. There is also an ongoing documentation project happening on the LibrePlanet wiki about remote communication tools, and we started the collaborative documentation of resources on public production of COVID-19 related material called Hackers and Hospitals.
Behind the scenes, we have been hard at work helping some institutions use more free software to meet their needs, and we have been thinking about how we can motivate and help provide free resources to people that are not able to set this up themselves. Stay tuned for blog posts and emails that are related to this topic. In the meantime, you can already sign up to the remote communication email list to join this important conversation.
Audiocasts/Shows/Screencasts: FLOSS Weekly, Linux Headlines and Linux Lite 5.0 RC1 Run Through
XCP-ng is an open-source virtualization platform that is hosted in the Linux Foundation. It aims to be the bridge between the user community and the developers, to deliver a product without limits. It has no restrictions on features and all of XCP-ng is available on GitHub.
Red Hat continues to bolster IBM's bottom line, Patreon makes significant cuts to its staffing, and new releases from Python 2, PyTorch, and Node.js.
In this video, we are looking at Linux Lite 5.0 RC1. Enjoy!
Kernel: 5.7, Concurrency, VirtIO-FS and Inadvertent Reboots
By the end of the 5.7 merge window, 11,998 non-merge changesets had been pulled into the mainline repository for this development cycle. That is 1,218 more than were seen during the 5.6 merge window; it would appear that current world events have not succeeded in slowing down the kernel community — at least, not yet. The latter half of the merge window tends to see more fixes and fewer new features, but there are still a number of interesting things that showed up after the first-half summary was written.
This article was contributed by Marco Elver, Paul E. McKenney, Dmitry Vyukov, Andrey Konovalov, Alexander Potapenko, Kostya Serebryany, Alan Stern, Andrea Parri, Akira Yokosawa, Peter Zijlstra, Will Deacon, Daniel Lustig, Boqun Feng, Joel Fernandes, Jade Alglave, and Luc Maranget.
In part 1 of this article, we gave an overview of the Kernel Concurrency Sanitizer (KCSAN) and looked how it can detect data races in the kernel. KCSAN uses the definition of "data race" that is part of the Linux-Kernel Memory Consistency Model (LKMM), but there is more that KCSAN can do. This concluding part of the article describes other ways that the tool can be used to find data races and other kinds of problems in concurrent code. It provides some ideas on strategies and best practices, briefly considers some alternative approaches, and concludes with some known limitations.
Added back in Linux 5.4 was the VirtIO-FS file-system driver as a a FUSE-framework-based file-system implementation designed for guest to/from host file-system sharing for VirtIO para-virtualized devices. Now with QEMU 5.0 VirtIO-FS is supported on its side.
VirtIO-FS offers better performance than the likes of VirtIO-9P for sharing files/folders between the host system and guest virtual machines. With the forthcoming QEMU 5.0, VirtIO-FS is now supported.
As I wrote about just over a month ago, Intel open-source developers have begun their bring-up of the Keem Bay SoC. Out today is a new Keem Bay driver to avoid a situation where inadvertent reboots could happen without this driver.
Keem Bay is an Intel next-gen Movidius SoC that the company originally detailed towards the end of last year for inference computing use-cases at the edge.
There have been various Intel Keem Bay patches in recent weeks for adding new PCI IDs and other bits. This new Intel Movidius SoC has a brand new driver posted today for Isolated Memory Region (IMR) handling.
The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 854
