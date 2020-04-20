As announced at the LibrePlanet 2020 conference, in the keynote by executive director John Sullivan, we've been building up a working group focused on freedom in communications technology. The COVID-19 pandemic has given us and the world a reminder of the pressing need for free (as in freedom) communication tools: networks and clients that have user freedom as their top priority. Living in freedom depends on being able to communicate in freedom. Now, as people are confronted with online communication more than ever, it is important to remain committed to our ethics surrounding them, and we want to provide the knowledge and resources needed for people to take their freedom into their own hands. The aim of the Communicating in Freedom working group is to gather experts, activists, and users to document and address these obstacles. We have already started our work in this area, for example, by sharing a list of free communication platforms we use to conduct our everyday business. The list provides information to counter the consistent pressure on people to forfeit their freedom and privacy in order to be able to communicate professionally or socially by using applications like Zoom, and other proprietary systems. There is also an ongoing documentation project happening on the LibrePlanet wiki about remote communication tools, and we started the collaborative documentation of resources on public production of COVID-19 related material called Hackers and Hospitals. Behind the scenes, we have been hard at work helping some institutions use more free software to meet their needs, and we have been thinking about how we can motivate and help provide free resources to people that are not able to set this up themselves. Stay tuned for blog posts and emails that are related to this topic. In the meantime, you can already sign up to the remote communication email list to join this important conversation.

As part of its ongoing commitment to support open source projects and service providers' efforts to deliver advanced services like 5G, Blue Planet, a division of Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), is contributing new functionality and code to the Linux Foundation's open source Open Networking Automation Platform (ONAP) Policy Framework. These additions give service providers, who have deployed ONAP, more flexibility for creating and administering intent-based policies supporting automation use cases.

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is due for release on Thursday and it's seen a last minute upgrade to its "Subiquity" server installer. Ubuntu's Subiquity server installer has been around for almost three years but Ubuntu 20.04 is the first Long Term Support release where it's the default and in fact the classic Debian Installer image is no more for this release. As such, Ubuntu 20.04 marks the point at which Subiquity will be the server installer used much more in the enterprise.

If you upgrade to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS from Ubuntu 18.04 LTS you’ll find that your new OS looks and behaves a bit differently from the one you were running before. This is because the cumulative sum of changes shipped in Ubuntu 18.10 ‘Cosmic Cuttlefish’ through Ubuntu 20.04 ‘Focal Fossa’ adds up to a substantial set overall. But don’t panic. To help you and other brave Bionic Beavers find their bearings on touch down in Focal Fossa-town, I’ve put together the following ‘feature spotting guide’. In it I spotlight 18 of the most notable changes between 18.04 LTS and 20.04 LTS.

Audiocasts/Shows/Screencasts: FLOSS Weekly, Linux Headlines and Linux Lite 5.0 RC1 Run Through FLOSS Weekly 575: XCP-ng XCP-ng is an open-source virtualization platform that is hosted in the Linux Foundation. It aims to be the bridge between the user community and the developers, to deliver a product without limits. It has no restrictions on features and all of XCP-ng is available on GitHub.

2020-04-22 | Linux Headlines Red Hat continues to bolster IBM's bottom line, Patreon makes significant cuts to its staffing, and new releases from Python 2, PyTorch, and Node.js.

Linux Lite 5.0 RC1 Run Through In this video, we are looking at Linux Lite 5.0 RC1. Enjoy!