IBM/Red Hat/Fedora: Fedora/GitLab, OpenStack, CodeTheCurve, Istio
An uproar over the Fedora Git forge decision
After a lengthy requirements-gathering thread on the fedora-devel mailing list back in January, things went rather quiet until the March 28 posting of "CPE Weekly", which is a newsletter that covers the activities of the Red Hat Community Platform Engineering (CPE) team. That is the organization behind the Git forge effort; tucked into the end of the newsletter was the "announcement" that the team had chosen GitLab as the forge for Fedora and CentOS, while still continuing to run Fedora Pagure with community assistance for projects that want to use it as their Git host.
There was, it seems, a plan to announce the decision on the Fedora Community Blog (and on Blog.CentOS.org). But, as noted by CPE manager Leigh Griffin, that did not happen due to "unavailability and illness" of a volunteer who was going to do it, which meant the first mention of the decision ended up in the already scheduled newsletter. The net result, as Neal Gompa pointed out, was that "the delivery of this decision sucked".
Beyond that, though, Gompa went through the user stories that had been gathered as part of the decision-making process at great length; he said that many of them could not be satisfied with any open-source solution, so in some sense he is not surprised that CPE looked beyond Pagure. But many of the requirements identified also make it clear that the open-source GitLab Community Edition (CE) would not fulfill the needs listed, so he thinks that CPE is really aiming for the proprietary Ultimate/Gold edition.
As might be guessed, Griffin largely disagreed with much of Gompa's point-by-point analysis; he also said that no decision had been made on which of GitLab's offerings would be used. The requirements were gathered from multiple stakeholders within Red Hat, including Fedora, CentOS, Enterprise Linux (RHEL), and CPE itself, but were generally not really evaluated, just collected: "It was not our place to question valid use cases or requirements from our stakeholders."
Running Red Hat OpenStack Platform 16 with multiple Cells
Improving scaling capabilities of Red Hat OpenStack Platform is an important part of product development. One of the features that helps to simplify the management of resources is called Cells. Simply put: Cells makes this easier by taking a distributed approach to management to support large scale deployments. In this post we'll look at how to use OpenStack Platform 16 with Cells.
Previously our team of performance and scale engineers described the process to scale OSP to more than 500 nodes. With Red Hat OpenStack Platform 16 we introduced full support for Nova’s Cells v2 feature that helps operators manage more compute resources within the same region than was possible before.
CodeTheCurve: Top 40 winners announced
On April 6, UNESCO launched its call for applications for CodeTheCurve — a hackathon that’s all about empowering youth to fight back against COVID-19 through technological innovation. With nearly 200 applications received from scores of countries worldwide, its main collaborators, IBM and SAP, shared the selected teams on April 20. Forty teams from more than 30 countries were selected across three themes:
Google Cloud CEO: Istio is going to a foundation [Ed: Istio is a joint project launched by IBM, Google, and Lyft]
Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian has ended years of confusion by telling Protocol that Google will eventually donate its open-source project Istio to a foundation at some point in the near future.
In an exclusive interview with Protocol on Tuesday, Kurian said that the company is evaluating which foundation's governance policies will best suit Istio, one of Google's most prominent open-source projects. But he added that the company is still "working through which foundation to grant it to."
Nicholas Chaillan, chief software officer for the U.S. Air Force, told Protocol in January that his organization — a prominent user of both Kubernetes and Istio — would have to drop support for the technology this year if Google didn't donate the project to a foundation.
While the Cloud Native Computing Foundation has been seen by many as the natural home for Istio given its history with Kubernetes, Kurian cast a wider net in his interview with Protocol on Tuesday. "Some [foundations] have the right governance models, and some of them don't," he said, adding that Google will choose a foundation that ensures community participation will drive the project forward.
