today's leftovers
Video conferencing with BigBlueButton
While social distancing often comes naturally to free-software developers, there are still times when we wish to talk to each other. In the absence of community conferences, the next-best alternative is often video conferencing. While video conferences tend to be held using centralized, proprietary systems, there are free alternatives as well. LWN recently looked at Jitsi but this effort did not stop there; next on the list is BigBlueButton, a system that is oriented toward the needs of online educators but is applicable beyond that use case.
BigBlueButton is not a new project; it has been under development since 2007. That history shows in a number of ways; for example, the actual conferencing component was originally implemented in Flash and has only recently been supplemented by an HTML5/WebRTC-based solution. The code is licensed under the Lesser GPL; the web site doesn't say which version, but comments in the code say version 3 or later. The code itself is a massive collection of Java, Scala, and JavaScript (at least) code — almost 1,800 directories worth.
LLVM Clang Now Has Support For Custom-Width Integers With _ExtInt
While the C language committing is still evaluating adding N-bit integer support to the programming language, LLVM's Clang compiler has already added its experimental _ExtInt() implementation.
Rather than relying upon the common 16/32/64-bit integer types, ExtInt allows for using custom-width integers depending upon the needs of a particular variable. Like the C language proposal, the Clang ExtInt support has been led by Intel. It's taken a long time but as of recently in LLVM Git the support is in place.
This Week in Rust 335
NordVPN unveils first mainstream WireGuard virtual private network
I predicted WireGuard, a revolutionary open-source approach to Virtual Private Networks (VPN), would rapidly be adopted by all VPN companies. It's happening. One of the largest of the mainstream VPN companies, NordVPN, is rolling it out in NordLynx. Why? NordVPN's own tests have shown NordLynx easily outperforms the other protocols, IKEv2/IPsec and OpenVPN.
FULCRUM Minibot 1.0 Tiny, Pre-Assembled 3D Printer Goes for $139
There are plenty of low-cost 3D printers in the $100-$200 range, but they usually ship in kits, need to be assembled by the end-user and some may feel uncomfortable with the procedure.
But some models ship fully assembled such as Easythreed NANO 3D printer, and there’s now another fully assembled 3D printer that’s just launched. Meet FULCRUM Minibot 1.0.
Using Click Boards to Access a Free-Topology Network
New Part Day: The MSC313E Is A Computer On A Chip
As the onward march of technology delivers ever more powerful semiconductors, it can be instructive to keep an eye on the periphery of the system-on-chip market for niche-application devices which may have an application in our sphere. Just such a chip is the Mstar MSC313E, a SoC designed for use in IP cameras that packs an ARM Cortex A7 and 64 MB of memory, 16 MB of flash, Ethernet, USB, and all the other usual interfaces you’d expect from a microprocessor. It’s available in a QFN package which makes it tantalisingly within the reach of the hardware hacker community, so naturally there is significant interest in unlocking its secrets. A cheap and accessible part with enough power to run a stripped-out GNU/Linux operating system has to be worth a second look!
Final Remarks and Touches Ahead of Ubuntu 20.04 Release (Today)
Linux Foundation and FSF Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows/Screencasts: FLOSS Weekly, Linux Headlines and Linux Lite 5.0 RC1 Run Through
Kernel: 5.7, Concurrency, VirtIO-FS and Inadvertent Reboots
