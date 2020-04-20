Language Selection

today's leftovers

  • Video conferencing with BigBlueButton

    While social distancing often comes naturally to free-software developers, there are still times when we wish to talk to each other. In the absence of community conferences, the next-best alternative is often video conferencing. While video conferences tend to be held using centralized, proprietary systems, there are free alternatives as well. LWN recently looked at Jitsi but this effort did not stop there; next on the list is BigBlueButton, a system that is oriented toward the needs of online educators but is applicable beyond that use case.

    BigBlueButton is not a new project; it has been under development since 2007. That history shows in a number of ways; for example, the actual conferencing component was originally implemented in Flash and has only recently been supplemented by an HTML5/WebRTC-based solution. The code is licensed under the Lesser GPL; the web site doesn't say which version, but comments in the code say version 3 or later. The code itself is a massive collection of Java, Scala, and JavaScript (at least) code — almost 1,800 directories worth.

  • LLVM Clang Now Has Support For Custom-Width Integers With _ExtInt

    While the C language committing is still evaluating adding N-bit integer support to the programming language, LLVM's Clang compiler has already added its experimental _ExtInt() implementation.

    Rather than relying upon the common 16/32/64-bit integer types, ExtInt allows for using custom-width integers depending upon the needs of a particular variable. Like the C language proposal, the Clang ExtInt support has been led by Intel. It's taken a long time but as of recently in LLVM Git the support is in place.

  • This Week in Rust 335
  • NordVPN unveils first mainstream WireGuard virtual private network

    I predicted WireGuard, a revolutionary open-source approach to Virtual Private Networks (VPN), would rapidly be adopted by all VPN companies. It's happening. One of the largest of the mainstream VPN companies, NordVPN, is rolling it out in NordLynx. Why? NordVPN's own tests have shown NordLynx easily outperforms the other protocols, IKEv2/IPsec and OpenVPN.

  • FULCRUM Minibot 1.0 Tiny, Pre-Assembled 3D Printer Goes for $139

    There are plenty of low-cost 3D printers in the $100-$200 range, but they usually ship in kits, need to be assembled by the end-user and some may feel uncomfortable with the procedure.

    But some models ship fully assembled such as Easythreed NANO 3D printer, and there’s now another fully assembled 3D printer that’s just launched. Meet FULCRUM Minibot 1.0.

  • Using Click Boards to Access a Free-Topology Network
  • New Part Day: The MSC313E Is A Computer On A Chip

    As the onward march of technology delivers ever more powerful semiconductors, it can be instructive to keep an eye on the periphery of the system-on-chip market for niche-application devices which may have an application in our sphere. Just such a chip is the Mstar MSC313E, a SoC designed for use in IP cameras that packs an ARM Cortex A7 and 64 MB of memory, 16 MB of flash, Ethernet, USB, and all the other usual interfaces you’d expect from a microprocessor. It’s available in a QFN package which makes it tantalisingly within the reach of the hardware hacker community, so naturally there is significant interest in unlocking its secrets. A cheap and accessible part with enough power to run a stripped-out GNU/Linux operating system has to be worth a second look!

Final Remarks and Touches Ahead of Ubuntu 20.04 Release (Today)

  • 18 New Features Ubuntu 18.04 Users Will Love in 20.04

    If you upgrade to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS from Ubuntu 18.04 LTS you’ll find that your new OS looks and behaves a bit differently from the one you were running before. This is because the cumulative sum of changes shipped in Ubuntu 18.10 ‘Cosmic Cuttlefish’ through Ubuntu 20.04 ‘Focal Fossa’ adds up to a substantial set overall. But don’t panic. To help you and other brave Bionic Beavers find their bearings on touch down in Focal Fossa-town, I’ve put together the following ‘feature spotting guide’. In it I spotlight 18 of the most notable changes between 18.04 LTS and 20.04 LTS.

  • Ubuntu 20.04's Server Installer Sees Last Minute Work To Better Handle Linux RAID Installs

    Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is due for release on Thursday and it's seen a last minute upgrade to its "Subiquity" server installer. Ubuntu's Subiquity server installer has been around for almost three years but Ubuntu 20.04 is the first Long Term Support release where it's the default and in fact the classic Debian Installer image is no more for this release. As such, Ubuntu 20.04 marks the point at which Subiquity will be the server installer used much more in the enterprise.

Linux Foundation and FSF Leftovers

  • Ciena's Blue Planet contributes to Linux Foundation's ONAP for 5G

    As part of its ongoing commitment to support open source projects and service providers' efforts to deliver advanced services like 5G, Blue Planet, a division of Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), is contributing new functionality and code to the Linux Foundation's open source Open Networking Automation Platform (ONAP) Policy Framework. These additions give service providers, who have deployed ONAP, more flexibility for creating and administering intent-based policies supporting automation use cases.

  • Open Source Fintech Project FINOS Joins Linux Foundation

    Worldwide social distancing hasn't put a damper on growth at the Linux Foundation, which announced that FINOS, short for Fintech Open Source Foundation, is joining its growing roster of open source projects.

  • Your FSF membership makes timely, important work possible

    As announced at the LibrePlanet 2020 conference, in the keynote by executive director John Sullivan, we've been building up a working group focused on freedom in communications technology. The COVID-19 pandemic has given us and the world a reminder of the pressing need for free (as in freedom) communication tools: networks and clients that have user freedom as their top priority. Living in freedom depends on being able to communicate in freedom. Now, as people are confronted with online communication more than ever, it is important to remain committed to our ethics surrounding them, and we want to provide the knowledge and resources needed for people to take their freedom into their own hands. The aim of the Communicating in Freedom working group is to gather experts, activists, and users to document and address these obstacles. We have already started our work in this area, for example, by sharing a list of free communication platforms we use to conduct our everyday business. The list provides information to counter the consistent pressure on people to forfeit their freedom and privacy in order to be able to communicate professionally or socially by using applications like Zoom, and other proprietary systems. There is also an ongoing documentation project happening on the LibrePlanet wiki about remote communication tools, and we started the collaborative documentation of resources on public production of COVID-19 related material called Hackers and Hospitals. Behind the scenes, we have been hard at work helping some institutions use more free software to meet their needs, and we have been thinking about how we can motivate and help provide free resources to people that are not able to set this up themselves. Stay tuned for blog posts and emails that are related to this topic. In the meantime, you can already sign up to the remote communication email list to join this important conversation.

Audiocasts/Shows/Screencasts: FLOSS Weekly, Linux Headlines and Linux Lite 5.0 RC1 Run Through

  • FLOSS Weekly 575: XCP-ng

    XCP-ng is an open-source virtualization platform that is hosted in the Linux Foundation. It aims to be the bridge between the user community and the developers, to deliver a product without limits. It has no restrictions on features and all of XCP-ng is available on GitHub.

  • 2020-04-22 | Linux Headlines

    Red Hat continues to bolster IBM's bottom line, Patreon makes significant cuts to its staffing, and new releases from Python 2, PyTorch, and Node.js.

  • Linux Lite 5.0 RC1 Run Through

    In this video, we are looking at Linux Lite 5.0 RC1. Enjoy!

Kernel: 5.7, Concurrency, VirtIO-FS and Inadvertent Reboots

  • 5.7 Merge window part 2

    By the end of the 5.7 merge window, 11,998 non-merge changesets had been pulled into the mainline repository for this development cycle. That is 1,218 more than were seen during the 5.6 merge window; it would appear that current world events have not succeeded in slowing down the kernel community — at least, not yet. The latter half of the merge window tends to see more fixes and fewer new features, but there are still a number of interesting things that showed up after the first-half summary was written.

  • Concurrency bugs should fear the big bad data-race detector (part 2)

    This article was contributed by Marco Elver, Paul E. McKenney, Dmitry Vyukov, Andrey Konovalov, Alexander Potapenko, Kostya Serebryany, Alan Stern, Andrea Parri, Akira Yokosawa, Peter Zijlstra, Will Deacon, Daniel Lustig, Boqun Feng, Joel Fernandes, Jade Alglave, and Luc Maranget. In part 1 of this article, we gave an overview of the Kernel Concurrency Sanitizer (KCSAN) and looked how it can detect data races in the kernel. KCSAN uses the definition of "data race" that is part of the Linux-Kernel Memory Consistency Model (LKMM), but there is more that KCSAN can do. This concluding part of the article describes other ways that the tool can be used to find data races and other kinds of problems in concurrent code. It provides some ideas on strategies and best practices, briefly considers some alternative approaches, and concludes with some known limitations.

  • VirtIO-FS Support Is In QEMU 5.0 For Better File/Folder Sharing Between Hosts And VMs

    Added back in Linux 5.4 was the VirtIO-FS file-system driver as a a FUSE-framework-based file-system implementation designed for guest to/from host file-system sharing for VirtIO para-virtualized devices. Now with QEMU 5.0 VirtIO-FS is supported on its side. VirtIO-FS offers better performance than the likes of VirtIO-9P for sharing files/folders between the host system and guest virtual machines. With the forthcoming QEMU 5.0, VirtIO-FS is now supported.

  • An Intel Keem Bay Driver Is Posted To Avoid The SoC Suffering Inadvertent Reboots

    As I wrote about just over a month ago, Intel open-source developers have begun their bring-up of the Keem Bay SoC. Out today is a new Keem Bay driver to avoid a situation where inadvertent reboots could happen without this driver. Keem Bay is an Intel next-gen Movidius SoC that the company originally detailed towards the end of last year for inference computing use-cases at the edge. There have been various Intel Keem Bay patches in recent weeks for adding new PCI IDs and other bits. This new Intel Movidius SoC has a brand new driver posted today for Isolated Memory Region (IMR) handling.

