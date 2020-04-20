Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 23rd of April 2020 09:55:03 AM

Often in college or university and also in our working place, we need to share important files with others. Sharing video files, photos, ebooks, PDF, or DOC files become essential sometimes. But often, WiFi connection or mobile data is not available around us so that we can share those files while being online. If you are facing such a situation often, I suggest you try some Android file transfer apps. Most of these apps are good at sharing a bulk amount of files very quickly. So, I think some of your tasks may be easier using such an app.

Here, you will find 20 best file sharing app for Android, and almost all of them work without an internet connection. You share files, and in most of the cases, it doesn’t matter what the format is. You will get the files with the original formats and size. Besides, there are some apps that can handle some other relevant tasks to come as more useful. So, read the info of these apps and select one or more for a better file sharing experience.