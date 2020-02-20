Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 23rd of April 2020 10:01:55 AM

Generally, when you want to copy files and directories from one server/localhost machine to another, you need to use file-sharing services like Samba(SMB) or NFS. Even though they are reliable, it is a tedious process to use when copying one time files.

That is because you need to set up and configure a Samba or NFS server. That brings forth the need to understand and use the SCP Linux command.

SCP (Secure Copy) command is a Linux utility used to copy files/directories between hosts securely. It uses SSH (Secure Shell) to transfer and authenticate users. Therefore just like when using SSH, you are required to know the credentials of your remote hosts.