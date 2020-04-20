31 Best Free Linux Backup Software (Updated 2020)
Backup software is used to perform a complete back up of a file, data, database, system or server. It enables users to make a duplicate of everything contained on the original source. This type of software is also used to perform a recovery of the data or system in the event of a disaster.
Making file backups is an essential activity for all users, yet many users do not take adequate steps to protect their data. Whether a computer is being used in a corporate environment, or for private use, the machine’s hard disk may fail without any warning signs. Alternatively, some data loss occurs as a result of human error. Without regular backups being made, data will inevitably be lost even if the services of a specialist recovery organisation are used.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1043 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Qt Creator 4.12 released
We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 4.12! Qt Creator 4.12 allows you to browse and search for items in the Qt Marketplace. Check the new page "Marketplace" in the Welcome screen. So far it provides a browser similar to the examples and tutorials page, with a search input field and support for tags. Choosing an item from the list opens the corresponding marketplace page in your system browser.
Android Leftovers
31 Best Free Linux Backup Software (Updated 2020)
Backup software is used to perform a complete back up of a file, data, database, system or server. It enables users to make a duplicate of everything contained on the original source. This type of software is also used to perform a recovery of the data or system in the event of a disaster. Making file backups is an essential activity for all users, yet many users do not take adequate steps to protect their data. Whether a computer is being used in a corporate environment, or for private use, the machine’s hard disk may fail without any warning signs. Alternatively, some data loss occurs as a result of human error. Without regular backups being made, data will inevitably be lost even if the services of a specialist recovery organisation are used.
Should you outsource your next open source project?
There are many benefits of using open source solutions for your projects. They're flexible, agile, cost-effective, and highly customizable. Most offer reliable information security thanks to the responsiveness of the open source community. In addition, you can start small and then scale up to shorten the development cycle and achieve results quickly. However, implementing open source software may require specific expertise you don't have in-house. Should you outsource your next open source project, or assemble an in-house team?
Recent comments
35 min 34 sec ago
1 hour 8 min ago
1 hour 39 min ago
2 hours 8 min ago
2 hours 37 min ago
2 hours 39 min ago
2 hours 50 min ago
9 hours 18 min ago
10 hours 58 min ago
11 hours 16 min ago